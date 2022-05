Do you need it? Only applies 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday doesn’t it and only in certain areas so if you’re only there over the weekend is it necessary?



That's a good point - was hoping to get there by 5/6pm on the Friday evening so maybe I'll hold off the journey down to get there for 8pm on the Friday/ We're definitely in an area that applies, but again, maybe I can look at parking outside of that area and get a taxi over to the hotel.Thanks for the heads up mate