In recent times, when have the club not provided charter flights for the finals?
I've moved to the Midlands so the pick up at the NEC suits.The dry coach less so.
Went with them on a 5 day trip to Kiev, the driver was selling lager on the bus! He was fine with people buying their own at the services too.
No chance of a ticket but I decided to take the plunge and book flight and hotel - probably wise given I live in Madrid as if they win tonight I would never get a flight out of here!! Flying via Lisbon on 27th as direct flights from Madrid already way over priced. Managed to get an IBIS near to Orly airport Eur 100 per night including breakfast and easy access to airport. I know this is a fair way out of the centre but they still have rooms available and public transport including a night bus seems like a viable option.Any news on fan parks or "Shevchenko" "Madrid" style events yet? Travelling alone so if anyone wants to meet up please message me.Up the reds!
But weve had Thomas cook who did it all, they went bust so
Were a football club, Im sure they could get an airline onboard. Better chance people not travelling if theres less charter flights
Will UEFA give us the City tickets?
Travelling alone too mate Ill see you there
hope a few blues didn't book anything the last 10 minutes there
hope they did
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]