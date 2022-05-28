« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 29994 times)

Online James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #880 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:30:35 pm
In recent times, when have the club not provided charter flights for the finals?
But weve had Thomas cook who did it all, they went bust so
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #881 on: Today at 08:50:20 pm »
Are both sides hoping they bore us to death in this semi final?

Christ, the prospect of facing either of them makes me want to give up football
Offline Flyhalf

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #882 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:31:51 pm
I've moved to the Midlands so the pick up at the NEC suits.

The dry coach less so.

Went with them on a 5 day trip to Kiev, the driver was selling lager on the bus! He was fine with people buying their own at the services too.  :D
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #883 on: Today at 08:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Flyhalf on Today at 08:52:49 pm
Went with them on a 5 day trip to Kiev, the driver was selling lager on the bus! He was fine with people buying their own at the services too.  :D

Files away for future knowledge.

Also red wine sort of looks like oasis summer fruits....
Offline ooter1

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #884 on: Today at 09:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Hi72 on Today at 08:07:28 pm
No chance of a ticket but I decided to take the plunge and book flight and hotel - probably wise given I live in Madrid as if they win tonight I would never get a flight out of here!!  Flying via Lisbon on 27th as direct flights from Madrid already way over priced.  Managed to get an IBIS near to Orly airport Eur 100 per night including breakfast and easy access to airport.  I know this is a fair way out of the centre but they still have rooms available and public transport including a night bus seems like a viable option.

Any news on fan parks or "Shevchenko" "Madrid" style events yet?   

Travelling alone so if anyone wants to meet up please message me.

Up the reds!
Sounds like the same hotel I'm in.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #885 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:40:28 pm
But weve had Thomas cook who did it all, they went bust so

Were a football club, Im sure they could get an airline onboard. Better chance people not travelling if theres less charter flights
Online James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #886 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:29:33 pm
Were a football club, Im sure they could get an airline onboard. Better chance people not travelling if theres less charter flights
Yeah Im sure they can get a plane or 2 but just not quite as straightforward as previous, hopefully they do a daytrip at a decent price.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #887 on: Today at 09:45:46 pm »
Will UEFA give us the City tickets?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #888 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Hi72 on Today at 08:07:28 pm
No chance of a ticket but I decided to take the plunge and book flight and hotel - probably wise given I live in Madrid as if they win tonight I would never get a flight out of here!!  Flying via Lisbon on 27th as direct flights from Madrid already way over priced.  Managed to get an IBIS near to Orly airport Eur 100 per night including breakfast and easy access to airport.  I know this is a fair way out of the centre but they still have rooms available and public transport including a night bus seems like a viable option.

Any news on fan parks or "Shevchenko" "Madrid" style events yet?   

Travelling alone so if anyone wants to meet up please message me.

Up the reds!
Travelling alone too mate Ill see you there
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #889 on: Today at 09:57:43 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 09:45:46 pm
Will UEFA give us the City tickets?
hope a few blues didn't book anything the last 10 minutes there
Online stoa

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #890 on: Today at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:56:33 pm
Travelling alone too mate Ill see you there

Need to do a meetup for all us Billy Nomates... :D
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #891 on: Today at 10:44:38 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:57:43 pm
hope a few blues didn't book anything the last 10 minutes there
hope they did
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #892 on: Today at 10:49:04 pm »
This is a beautiful thing.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #893 on: Today at 10:49:48 pm »
Online Always_A_Red

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #894 on: Today at 10:58:03 pm »
Question for anyone who has driven to Paris previously

Does anyone know how you get a CritAir pass when you don't have the V5? I have a leased vehicle and don't have the V5 but it seems to be required when applying online?
Online James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #895 on: Today at 11:08:19 pm »
Get us them ticket details and that ballot open!
