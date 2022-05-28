« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #720 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:11:04 pm
As much as I am made up for you.   That's doesn't help :)

Any good sites mate. Sorry, as you can see I am useless at this hotel lark.  I never fucking learn.

We used booking.com  Just search Saint Denis or Paris and your dates.   Some cheap but basic stuff available if you narrow down your search.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #721 on: Today at 01:26:32 pm
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 01:16:18 pm
Is this at the gate or do you check in upon return to airport?

You usually get both outward and return boarding cards at the outbound check-in
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #722 on: Today at 01:27:31 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 01:26:32 pm
You usually get both outward and return boarding cards at the outbound check-in

Ok so they just board at gate until full then the queue gets the next one i assume. Cheers
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #723 on: Today at 01:27:40 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 01:16:36 pm
We used booking.com  Just search Saint Denis or Paris and your dates.   Some cheap but basic stuff available if you narrow down your search.

Yeah bang on mate. Narrowed down my search for £0-£100

Loads of stuff on the outskirts.

cheers
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #724 on: Today at 01:28:01 pm
I will be fuming if they use away credits from this year after missing out on the fa cup final where the semi didnt count and after going to porto away on a spare ticket which i could of just bought meself but the club said it wouldnt matter.

If i knew they would have changed there mind i could of just bought on my own card be a sickener if they change their mind now but wouldnt shock me.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #725 on: Today at 01:30:21 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Ye theyre right but in unusual circumstances people went so if you can reward both then they should really. Its only taking up tickets from people in the ballot.

yep, until the next set of unusual circumstances come along.  EVERYONE knew the script here from day one.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #726 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm
Eurostar just came up with a couple of returns for £340 Sat-Sun.  Jumped on them instead of flying now, just hope TO don't mess up the criteria now!!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #727 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Ye theyre right but in unusual circumstances people went so if you can reward both then they should really. Its only taking up tickets from people in the ballot.
Why should people in the ballot have their chances lessened because the club move the goalposts on a policy that they announced before a ball was even kicked this season?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #728 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 01:45:50 pm
Why should people in the ballot have their chances lessened because the club move the goalposts on a policy that they announced before a ball was even kicked this season?
chances won't be lessened anymore than normal
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #729 on: Today at 01:50:29 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:46:29 pm
chances won't be lessened anymore than normal

not the point, they WOULD be lessened for this one.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #730 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm
People wanting to move the very, very clearly defined rules now are wrong.  there would be 0 need for any rules if they did that.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #731 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm
My experience of the ballot so far has been very mixed.

Kiev - successful
Madrid - unsuccessful and impossible waiting list number.
League Cup final- unsuccessful.
FA cup semi - successful
FA Cup final - successful.
League games entered around 10 and had 3 successful and 7 unsuccessful.

I'm not holding out much hope and would only go if my mate is successful too.

For context, I've been to every European home game since 2006 - never been to an away.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #732 on: Today at 01:55:31 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:30:21 pm
yep, until the next set of unusual circumstances come along.  EVERYONE knew the script here from day one.
Hopefully this unusual circumstances is a one off.
Everyone knew the score but changing it last minute wont harm anybody at all.
Your going to get somebody moaning either way but people who have only been going the homes this season who could get lucky in a ballot over someone who went to a aways this season an previous homes.
The above scenario would definitely make someone feeling a bit hard done by.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #733 on: Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:51:37 pm
People wanting to move the very, very clearly defined rules now are wrong.  there would be 0 need for any rules if they did that.
end of the day club can do what they want but it's not like this would a negative change
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #734 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:53:27 pm
My experience of the ballot so far has been very mixed.

Kiev - successful
Madrid - unsuccessful and impossible waiting list number.
League Cup final- unsuccessful.
FA cup semi - successful
FA Cup final - successful.
League games entered around 10 and had 3 successful and 7 unsuccessful.

I'm not holding out much hope and would only go if my mate is successful too.

For context, I've been to every European home game since 2006 - never been to an away.

The only one Ive been successful in out of all them. My luck needs to change but the only way thatll happen is if they go back further for homes history as I feel like I shouldve been to a final by now haha

Lowest waiting list number has been +1,500 too
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #735 on: Today at 01:57:49 pm
Fans that manage to get away ticket without credits and with all 6 homes to maje up a guaranteed final criteria would be less than 100....no need to lose sleep over this. Yes club said they won't count in future away games but don't think they said anything about final. Finals make for special rules....I fully expect those 5k free tickets to be open to all home plus one away from this season as per Uefa's request.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #736 on: Today at 01:58:22 pm
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 01:34:15 pm
Eurostar just came up with a couple of returns for £340 Sat-Sun.  Jumped on them instead of flying now, just hope TO don't mess up the criteria now!!

Nice one, just got sorted myself on this!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #737 on: Today at 01:59:25 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:51:37 pm
People wanting to move the very, very clearly defined rules now are wrong.  there would be 0 need for any rules if they did that.

"As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so. This policy will be reviewed on a game-by game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game."

I think you missed that part where it says "This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season..."

Meaning that even though they've said it won't be used, they've also said this will be reviewed as and when they deem they need to and the final is possibly one of the times that they might need to.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #738 on: Today at 02:00:21 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:05:27 pm
Right, what you lads been paying for Parisian hotels for the Saturday night?

Just looked on booking.com and holy fuck!!

£680 for four nights, central Paris Hotel, looks decent as well. Booked on Booking.com
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #739 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm
There are no free tickets anymore!

my point is you don't have to search for long on here to see that there are ALWAYS some exceptional circumstances and if the club cave on one why not others?  They have been clear throughout and I don't see them changing now (I did earlier but not now).

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #740 on: Today at 02:01:28 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 01:59:25 pm
"As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so. This policy will be reviewed on a game-by game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game."

I think you missed that part where it says "This policy will be reviewed on a game-by-game basis during the competition this season..."

Meaning that even though they've said it won't be used, they've also said this will be reviewed as and when they deem they need to and the final is possibly one of the times that they might need to.

I haven't missed it at all.  they haven't changed it so far, rightly so, and they won't now, rightly so.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #741 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:57:03 pm
The only one Ive been successful in out of all them. My luck needs to change but the only way thatll happen is if they go back further for homes history as I feel like I shouldve been to a final by now haha

Lowest waiting list number has been +1,500 too

There isn't an easy answer. They have to get the balance between loyalty and not having a closed shop and there's no doubt the small allocations make that virtually impossible.

I went to most games during the Hodgson era - surely that should be first thing used for loyalty? ;)
