Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

RecklessTimes

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #520 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Uefa ballot info is out today , login to your account will say if successful, none for me.

Thanks  - Sadly the same for me... Fingers crossed we get the right result tonight, still massively looking forward to a weekend with 50000+ reds in Paris.
Logged

sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #521 on: Today at 03:27:53 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:25:05 pm
So possibly a 1 in 4 chance with the ballot then

Closer to 1 in 3 I would think
Logged

TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #522 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm
We're looking at booking a coach. It's £5k for a 49 seat, if we fill it, it will cost £102 each. We've got about 20 people up to now
Logged

James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #523 on: Today at 03:37:00 pm
Anyone thought of the idea that it could be 10 homes? (All 6 from this season and all 4 from 19/20 for the ballot? Then that plus 1 away from 19/20 for guarunteed?
Logged

Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #524 on: Today at 03:42:37 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 03:37:00 pm
Anyone thought of the idea that it could be 10 homes? (All 6 from this season and all 4 from 19/20 for the ballot? Then that plus 1 away from 19/20 for guarunteed?

I have genuinely no idea why they would do this.

In fact, although I know there is precedent this season and they will do it, the more I think about it I don't really think 19/20 should come into it at all. It would be chaos but I think everyone who has done the games that they said would count (home games) should be in the ballot together.
Logged

upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #525 on: Today at 03:44:56 pm
If there counting 19/20 aways they should be counting 19/20 homes aswell to atleast narrow the ballot odds abit.
Logged

deanloco9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #526 on: Today at 03:46:07 pm
Personally think it will be 2 out of 3 from:
Roma 17/18
Barcelona 18/19
Atletico 19/20

Really unsure what they will do though but let's hope it's fair!
Logged

Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #527 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:44:56 pm
If there counting 19/20 aways they should be counting 19/20 homes aswell to atleast narrow the ballot odds abit.

Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 03:37:00 pm
Anyone thought of the idea that it could be 10 homes? (All 6 from this season and all 4 from 19/20 for the ballot? Then that plus 1 away from 19/20 for guarunteed?

Yeah to be fair, not that I see why they have to use 19/20 at all, if they are using the aways I think they should be using the homes as well. Espeically as in the past they haven't distinguished between the two for ballots etc. (It's just 6/7 games)
Logged

upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #528 on: Today at 03:50:40 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:46:07 pm
Personally think it will be 2 out of 3 from:
Roma 17/18
Barcelona 18/19
Atletico 19/20

Really unsure what they will do though but let's hope it's fair!

Hope so but cant see it they will just have a massive ballot for people with six home games this year which is a joke. Should be going back years when it comes to finals like this when we will get a small allocation.

Be about 10000 tickets left after big Zuu get his 5000 tickets and the PRH and corperates
Logged

Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #529 on: Today at 03:52:38 pm
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:50:40 pm
Hope so but cant see it they will just have a massive ballot for people with six home games this year which is a joke. Should be going back years when it comes to finals like this when we will get a small allocation.

Be about 10000 tickets left after big Zuu get his 5000 tickets and the PRH and corperates

UEFA ballot was 12000 (up from 4 in 2019) and about two reds seem to have won tickets.
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #530 on: Today at 03:54:34 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:08:39 pm
Stupid thing to say

UEFA are a nightmare to deal with
and our ticket office aren't?
Logged

upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #531 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 03:52:38 pm
UEFA ballot was 12000 (up from 4 in 2019) and about two reds seem to have won tickets.

UEFA ballot shouldnt even exist or if it does should be about 1000 ticleys in it why do 12000 randoms need to be at the final if theor team isnt playing
Logged

Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #532 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:54:34 pm
and our ticket office aren't?

They don't always help themselves but think unfortunately they are a bit of a weather vane who end up taking the stick and looking more incompetent than theya re because of factors, which ultimately aren't in their control.

Small allocations, nonsense policing and regulations, big demand, COVID... As can be seen in this thread it's almost impossible to define what is fair when all these factors are at play.
Logged

L8Craig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #533 on: Today at 03:59:21 pm
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 03:52:38 pm
UEFA ballot was 12000 (up from 4 in 2019) and about two reds seem to have won tickets.
My bro has just been successful for 2 ( 490 tickets  :o )
Logged

jc68

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #534 on: Today at 04:01:19 pm
No luck for me in UEFA ballot :-(
Logged
If you're not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we'll discuss your options afterwards. Bill Shankly

sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #535 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm
Personally I would go with 6 homes plus 1 away from 19/20 and also 6 homes plus all 6 away from this season (assuming no 19/20) that way those who didnt want to travel with credits from 19/20 dont miss out an the new 'super fans' from this year are also guaranteed a ticket.

Dont see how anyone can complain about that.
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #536 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 03:57:00 pm
They don't always help themselves but think unfortunately they are a bit of a weather vane who end up taking the stick and looking more incompetent than theya re because of factors, which ultimately aren't in their control.

Small allocations, nonsense policing and regulations, big demand, COVID... As can be seen in this thread it's almost impossible to define what is fair when all these factors are at play.
it's okay saying that and yes there's some very difficult circumstances to work under and having talked to a few general ticket office staff they do seem nice and genuinely want to help but overall it's the worst ticket service I've ever engaged in, proper change at the top is needed, the list of issues is endless
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #537 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:01:37 pm
Personally I would go with 6 homes plus 1 away from 19/20 and also 6 homes plus all 6 away from this season (assuming no 19/20) that way those who didnt want to travel with credits from 19/20 dont miss out an the new 'super fans' from this year are also guaranteed a ticket.

Dont see how anyone can complain about that.
Villarreal didn't drop past 2 from so literally anyone who's done all 12 games this season will already be guaranteed using your first criteria
Logged

sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #538 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:01:57 pm
it's okay saying that and yes there's some very difficult circumstances to work under and having talked to a few general ticket office staff they do seem nice and genuinely want to help but overall it's the worst ticket service I've ever engaged in, proper change at the top is needed, the list of issues is endless

Email the top then, they always answer

I have had issue in the past, emailed and always got an answer without fail, not always what i wanted but got an answer
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:13 pm by sonofkenny »
Logged

Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #539 on: Today at 04:14:28 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:01:57 pm
it's okay saying that and yes there's some very difficult circumstances to work under and having talked to a few general ticket office staff they do seem nice and genuinely want to help but overall it's the worst ticket service I've ever engaged in, proper change at the top is needed, the list of issues is endless

Do many other ticketing services have the huge demand to availability issues with other factors? There's hardly anything comparable except something like Seetickets and Glastonbury - and they just chuck (almost) everyone in a freeforall.

There's so many differing notions of loyalty and so many ridiculous bodies they work with here I reckon it is a real nightmare job to sort.
Logged

James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #540 on: Today at 04:20:17 pm
Saying we get through tonight, ticket details should follow tonight or tomorrow as in the Villarreal away ticket notice it says:
In the event that we progress to the final, full selling details will be issued soon after this fixture.
Logged

sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #541 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:20:17 pm
Saying we get through tonight, ticket details should follow tonight or tomorrow as in the Villarreal away ticket notice it says:
In the event that we progress to the final, full selling details will be issued soon after this fixture.

Despite what some on here think, they are as are all the clubs waiting on UEFA on the wording for the free ticket thing that isnt likely to happen now.

It may be Thursday before they can do anything
Logged

James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #542 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:22:14 pm
Despite what some on here think, they are as are all the clubs waiting on UEFA on the wording for the free ticket thing that isnt likely to happen now.

It may be Thursday before they can do anything
1. How do you know this?
2. Surely they wouldn't have put that sentence on the Villarreal details unless they already had them ready and waiting to go?
Logged

Strummer77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #543 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:25:48 pm
1. How do you know this?
2. Surely they wouldn't have put that sentence on the Villarreal details unless they already had them ready and waiting to go?

It says 'Soon'. Soon could be Thursday.
Logged

stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #544 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 03:42:37 pm
I have genuinely no idea why they would do this.

In fact, although I know there is precedent this season and they will do it, the more I think about it I don't really think 19/20 should come into it at all. It would be chaos but I think everyone who has done the games that they said would count (home games) should be in the ballot together.

Because a homes is supposed to count as an equal to an away, so itd say on the sales notice as 7 games from the current season required with the one away always basically a tiebreaker so to speak but itd wouldnt seem right to say it as that as it never specifically says 1 away
Logged

James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #545 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 04:26:25 pm
It says 'Soon'. Soon could be Thursday.
True, but why would they put it there if it wasnt going to be fairly soon after the game? Other semi final details never say that...
Logged

unclebob

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • NEVER buy the s*n
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #546 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm
No joy for me in the UEFA ballot.
Logged
If Everton were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains.

stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #547 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:01:37 pm
Personally I would go with 6 homes plus 1 away from 19/20 and also 6 homes plus all 6 away from this season (assuming no 19/20) that way those who didnt want to travel with credits from 19/20 dont miss out an the new 'super fans' from this year are also guaranteed a ticket.

Dont see how anyone can complain about that.


Was it even possible for someone without any 19/20 to get tonights game and have all 6 of this seasons  aways?
Logged
