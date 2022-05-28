Uefa ballot info is out today , login to your account will say if successful, none for me.
So possibly a 1 in 4 chance with the ballot then
Anyone thought of the idea that it could be 10 homes? (All 6 from this season and all 4 from 19/20 for the ballot? Then that plus 1 away from 19/20 for guarunteed?
If there counting 19/20 aways they should be counting 19/20 homes aswell to atleast narrow the ballot odds abit.
Personally think it will be 2 out of 3 from:Roma 17/18Barcelona 18/19Atletico 19/20Really unsure what they will do though but let's hope it's fair!
Hope so but cant see it they will just have a massive ballot for people with six home games this year which is a joke. Should be going back years when it comes to finals like this when we will get a small allocation.Be about 10000 tickets left after big Zuu get his 5000 tickets and the PRH and corperates
Stupid thing to sayUEFA are a nightmare to deal with
UEFA ballot was 12000 (up from 4 in 2019) and about two reds seem to have won tickets.
and our ticket office aren't?
They don't always help themselves but think unfortunately they are a bit of a weather vane who end up taking the stick and looking more incompetent than theya re because of factors, which ultimately aren't in their control.Small allocations, nonsense policing and regulations, big demand, COVID... As can be seen in this thread it's almost impossible to define what is fair when all these factors are at play.
Personally I would go with 6 homes plus 1 away from 19/20 and also 6 homes plus all 6 away from this season (assuming no 19/20) that way those who didnt want to travel with credits from 19/20 dont miss out an the new 'super fans' from this year are also guaranteed a ticket.Dont see how anyone can complain about that.
it's okay saying that and yes there's some very difficult circumstances to work under and having talked to a few general ticket office staff they do seem nice and genuinely want to help but overall it's the worst ticket service I've ever engaged in, proper change at the top is needed, the list of issues is endless
Saying we get through tonight, ticket details should follow tonight or tomorrow as in the Villarreal away ticket notice it says:In the event that we progress to the final, full selling details will be issued soon after this fixture.
Despite what some on here think, they are as are all the clubs waiting on UEFA on the wording for the free ticket thing that isnt likely to happen now.It may be Thursday before they can do anything
1. How do you know this?2. Surely they wouldn't have put that sentence on the Villarreal details unless they already had them ready and waiting to go?
I have genuinely no idea why they would do this.In fact, although I know there is precedent this season and they will do it, the more I think about it I don't really think 19/20 should come into it at all. It would be chaos but I think everyone who has done the games that they said would count (home games) should be in the ballot together.
It says 'Soon'. Soon could be Thursday.
