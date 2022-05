£649 isn't that bad for a return day trip to be honest, saves money on a hotel, home straight after the game etc, It's a shame that we get ripped off but it's not their fault.



Sport Options will be interesting as they usually have the best deals sometimes



I dont think this is bad.....I mean its not great but I doubt you'll see much cheaper. Easyjet friday to sunday is £1100 or was last week when I looked. The complaints on the twitter feed are a joke - I could fly to LA and back etc. Or you should stick coaches on and ferries. Taking some risk hiring a plane just in case it doesnt sell out or sport options do it £50 cheaperI think the only problem with the flights is gonna be people will think fuck it - I'll drive and get 4 of us in car and ferry and it'll cost about £300 between us and we can just dump the car an hour outside paris whereas with Kiev it was a killer drive although people did it. I think flights to Madrid with Sport Options were 675 for 2 nights without accomodation.