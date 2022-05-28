Its not great at all that the final tickets are mobile tickets, i mean if I did have a ticket I'd be worried about having me phone out with the number of mobile and wallet thefts that happened in Madrid. Can't even hide your ticket away somewhere now. Then theres the issue of your mobile battery running out with it being a long day till going to the stadium, imagine that running out and you cant charge it to get in!



I bet over half of those UEFA ballot tickets end up with Reds and see a lot sorted already, cos theres probably only us, Madrid and touts that are gonna have applied for those really, any City and Villarreal fans just don't need to.



fair point, but same real issue with physical tickets. a few people had their tickets swiped in Madrid (albeit it seemed like it was a bit of drunken recklessness that played into it). was also at least two fans who had their legitimate paper tickets rejected at the turnstile for no clear reason - you'd hope a (proper, i.e. not just a screenshot) e-ticket would prevent anything snide happening there.i'm hoping you're right - but the CL final when the Reds are involved is basically Superbowl money for touts and anyone in the globe can enter unfortunately, as much as they suggest it's a mobile ticket and have the usual 'non-transferable' stuff. the limited time entry period hopefully works in our favour, hope we all get sorted from it... as a backup.