Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #360 on: Today at 10:31:21 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
Its not great at all that the final tickets are mobile tickets, i mean if I did have a ticket I'd be worried about having me phone out with the number of mobile and wallet thefts that happened in Madrid. Can't even hide your ticket away somewhere now. Then theres the issue of your mobile battery running out with it being a long day till going to the stadium, imagine that running out and you cant charge it to get in!

fair point, but same real issue with physical tickets. a few people had their tickets swiped in Madrid (albeit it seemed like it was a bit of drunken recklessness that played into it). was also at least two fans who had their legitimate paper tickets rejected at the turnstile for no clear reason - you'd hope a (proper, i.e. not just a screenshot) e-ticket would prevent anything snide happening there.

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 01:15:57 pm
I bet over half of those UEFA ballot tickets end up with Reds and see a lot sorted already, cos theres probably only us, Madrid and touts that are gonna have applied for those really, any City and Villarreal fans just don't need to.

i'm hoping you're right - but the CL final when the Reds are involved is basically Superbowl money for touts and anyone in the globe can enter unfortunately, as much as they suggest it's a mobile ticket and have the usual 'non-transferable' stuff. the limited time entry period hopefully works in our favour, hope we all get sorted from it... as a backup.  ;D
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #361 on: Today at 10:34:49 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:58:50 pm
They did that with loads at the final in Madrid too, somehow mine didn't get spotted on me and I kept hold of it, but I saw people pleading with them that they needed to keep in touch with people to no avail. Told them to collect them from a big pile at the end.

that might have been me  ;D

although tbf i had a huge brick powerbank that definitely could be used as a weapon. ended up speaking with one of the UEFA volunteers and she let me use her powerbank. i only wanted battery to take a couple pics  ;D
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #362 on: Today at 10:48:59 am
keep an eye out in lidl. I got a finding nemo one for like three quid. Ill keep phone on it as long as possible then dump it  ;D
upthereds95

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #363 on: Today at 11:10:55 am
Booked flights but does anyone know if there will be a big screen over there showing the game? Or is there loads of bars to watch the game in over there. Hope its not like wembley were they tell the pubs they cant show the game
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #364 on: Today at 11:16:23 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:34:49 am
that might have been me  ;D

although tbf i had a huge brick powerbank that definitely could be used as a weapon. ended up speaking with one of the UEFA volunteers and she let me use her powerbank. i only wanted battery to take a couple pics  ;D

Danny Boys Dad

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #365 on: Today at 11:17:40 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:10:55 am
Booked flights but does anyone know if there will be a big screen over there showing the game? Or is there loads of bars to watch the game in over there. Hope its not like wembley were they tell the pubs they cant show the game

The ground is just outside the city and there are a few bars and hotels around it so they might close but can't see anywhere in the city itself closing.
upthereds95

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #366 on: Today at 11:22:08 am
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:17:40 am
The ground is just outside the city and there are a few bars and hotels around it so they might close but can't see anywhere in the city itself closing.

Yeah hopefully i just get a ticket if we get there saves looking for a boozer. Apparently madrid was hard to find somewhere with it on
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #367 on: Today at 11:50:02 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:22:08 am
Yeah hopefully i just get a ticket if we get there saves looking for a boozer. Apparently madrid was hard to find somewhere with it on
My mate had to go to a restaurant and order chips all night to keep watching it
30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #368 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:58:50 pm
They did that with loads at the final in Madrid too, somehow mine didn't get spotted on me and I kept hold of it, but I saw people pleading with them that they needed to keep in touch with people to no avail. Told them to collect them from a big pile at the end.

Mardid away CL feb 2020 I had a big one and they took it off me, they put a sticker on it and gave me a raffle ticket to collect it back after, worked very well tbf still got the sticker on it
30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #369 on: Today at 12:13:12 pm
Trains to and from Brussels seem to be starting to sell out now

First class not too much more expensive on most trains now they're on the last few standards left so given ourselves a nice upgrade
kopitenkw

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #370 on: Today at 12:36:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:13:12 pm
Trains to and from Brussels seem to be starting to sell out now

First class not too much more expensive on most trains now they're on the last few standards left so given ourselves a nice upgrade


How are you then getting to Paris from Brussels?
CONFIAMOS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #371 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm
Quote from: kopitenkw on Today at 12:36:14 pm
How are you then getting to Paris from Brussels?

Train...
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #372 on: Today at 01:24:34 pm
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:10:55 am
Booked flights but does anyone know if there will be a big screen over there showing the game? Or is there loads of bars to watch the game in over there. Hope its not like wembley were they tell the pubs they cant show the game

nothing confirmed but it won't surprise me if it's similar to what Madrid did - i.e. no public screening because they know the city will just get shutdown by fans otherwise, not to mention the likely covid pressure too.
PaulKS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #373 on: Today at 01:30:20 pm
Doing Eurostar to Lille and back, Saturday and Sunday

Train prices aren't too bad at the moment from Lille to Paris, takes about an hour

30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #374 on: Today at 01:39:56 pm
Quote from: kopitenkw on Today at 12:36:14 pm
How are you then getting to Paris from Brussels?

I did say to and from :D
30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #375 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays
stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #376 on: Today at 01:49:02 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:40:30 pm
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays

After Kiev anyone going with these must be mad
PaulKS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #377 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:40:30 pm
World choice sports charter options out for the final....

Day trip is £649 from Liverpool

They're also offering 1 and 2 night stays

Fucking hell

Disgraceful company that
stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #378 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:50:39 pm
Fucking hell

Disgraceful company that

Yea, that price though isnt gonna be much different to what itll be with others, it sure wont be less than £500
