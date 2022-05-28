« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 7731 times)

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm
they have been using 19/20 for the guaranteed sales before each game so there's precedent

For the reason that too many would qualify for the home games, due to how for the group games the full away allocation wasn't taken. The club didn't want people who had previous history to miss out because of the extra tickets, when in normal circumstances they would get them.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm
For the reason that too many would qualify for the home games, due to how for the group games the full away allocation wasn't taken. The club didn't want people who had previous history to miss out because of the extra tickets, when in normal circumstances they would get them.
I know and I expect the ballot to just be all 6 homes but they've also set a precedent should they want to use it
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:52:04 pm
I know and I expect the ballot to just be all 6 homes but they've also set a precedent should they want to use it
For what its worth (not a lot) I agree that the current season PLUS PAST seasons would reward both. But I say again the disclosure in EVERY sale notice was no credit now or ever, so past season HAS to carry the weight! To be fair its been quite clear.
They will sell on past not current but lets see tomorrows announcement for semi away. Even with same disclaimer this game aint dropping past sale no 2.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm
For what its worth (not a lot) I agree that the current season PLUS PAST seasons would reward both. But I say again the disclosure in EVERY sale notice was no credit now or ever, so past season HAS to carry the weight! To be fair its been quite clear.
They will sell on past not current but lets see tomorrows announcement for semi away. Even with same disclaimer this game aint dropping past sale no 2.
well yeah cause the allocation is shite
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:15:44 pm
well yeah cause the allocation is shite


Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
🎟️Please note, tickets will be posted for this fixture; we will not be asking supporters to collect their tickets in Spain.

Is this a bank your credit tweet ? Right or wrong it will happen. Weve got flights to Alicante dead early Tuesday back Thursday, so were going either way! Lets just get to Paris first!!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
The biggest thing is this from UEFA:

Ten thousand of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets.



Not sure it'd look to great in the media if UEFA are rewarding loyal support during the pandemic with these tickets but Liverpool FC are not rewarding the loyal supporters who went to the games during the pandemic. Wouldn't help with getting further tickets from UEFA in future either. All the headlines that would generate would be bad PR surely?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm
The biggest thing is this from UEFA:

Ten thousand of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets.



Not sure it'd look to great in the media if UEFA are rewarding loyal support during the pandemic with these tickets but Liverpool FC are not rewarding the loyal supporters who went to the games during the pandemic. Wouldn't help with getting further tickets from UEFA in future either. All the headlines that would generate would be bad PR surely?

I mean the selling notices have been clear as day about this from the start and there was some mumbling on the forums/twitter but i don't think anyone formally complained until Benfica when we looked likely to go far in the competition.

It's also bad PR if they go against what they previously said. The reason for not counting the credits justifiably was because of covid concerns and uncertainty, although personally I think after the group stage they should've counted credits only for this season. it no doubt was poor judgment from the TO but it's not like we didn't know.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm
The biggest thing is this from UEFA:

Ten thousand of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets.



Not sure it'd look to great in the media if UEFA are rewarding loyal support during the pandemic with these tickets but Liverpool FC are not rewarding the loyal supporters who went to the games during the pandemic. Wouldn't help with getting further tickets from UEFA in future either. All the headlines that would generate would be bad PR surely?

The club have said it several times that credits do not count for the people who have bought it and there are a lot of people who would have never stood a chance if it did count. This was the agreement that you made with the club when you bought the ticket that it didn't count and won't

I personally think they will go to Roma/Barcelona/Atletico and 2/3 guarantees you a ticket.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
I mean the selling notices have been clear as day about this from the start and there was some mumbling on the forums/twitter but i don't think anyone formally complained until Benfica when we looked likely to go far in the competition.

It's also bad PR if they go against what they previously said. The reason for not counting the credits justifiably was because of covid concerns and uncertainty, although personally I think after the group stage they should've counted credits only for this season. it no doubt was poor judgment from the TO but it's not like we didn't know.
100%. The TO could have played it different but didnt, they possibly regret the set in stone allocation non credit, but we all know where we stand. Or shall I say most of us do 😁
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
I mean the selling notices have been clear as day about this from the start and there was some mumbling on the forums/twitter but i don't think anyone formally complained until Benfica when we looked likely to go far in the competition.

It's also bad PR if they go against what they previously said. The reason for not counting the credits justifiably was because of covid concerns and uncertainty, although personally I think after the group stage they should've counted credits only for this season. it no doubt was poor judgment from the TO but it's not like we didn't know.

What Im saying isnt anything about the credits its about the PR that UEFA are seeking to be seen to be giving free tickets to reward people for going during the pandemic. Are the club then actually prepared to accept any big headlines in the media if they are to be seen not to be doing the same thing? Because lets be clear anything this club does always generates those big headlines, UEFA are really putting the club in a hard place.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: Fazak_Red on April 21, 2022, 06:02:47 pm
People whove been this season and dont have previous credits only got chance to go because the club said credits dont count.

I havent been any away this season, but have the likes of Bordeaux and Besikas when barely anyone could be arsed because we were shite.

You were also against us clapping for Ronaldo's son. Would you mind explaining your relationship with the club? I find it at odds to my own. I wish you well, but detect fury and do not know the reasons why
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
You were also against us clapping for Ronaldo's son. Would you mind explaining your relationship with the club? I find it at odds to my own. I wish you well, but detect fury and do not know the reasons why

Thinking back on the Ronaldo thing, I let my hatred of United fans get in the way of the bigger picture. Wrong on that one, 100%

Other than that I love the reds, just getting to be a miserable bastard as I get older.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
You were also against us clapping for Ronaldo's son. Would you mind explaining your relationship with the club? I find it at odds to my own. I wish you well, but detect fury and do not know the reasons why

I don't know. I clapped and supported the gesture. I also know that rape is a terrible and life changing crime that doesn't get prosecuted. Especially by rich and influential men.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:54:24 pm
The club have said it several times that credits do not count for the people who have bought it and there are a lot of people who would have never stood a chance if it did count. This was the agreement that you made with the club when you bought the ticket that it didn't count and won't

I personally think they will go to Roma/Barcelona/Atletico and 2/3 guarantees you a ticket.
I seriously dont understand how you can think theyll go as far back as Roma 🤦‍♂️. Itll either be 7 games (all homes this season and 1+ away from 19/20) or itll be 8 games (all homes from this season 1+ home from 19/20 and 1+ away from 19/20) only feasible options in my eyes.   
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
gauranteed they could do all homes from 19-20 and 21-22 + 1 away from 19-20 or just 5 (home & away) from 19-20 so no home or away from 21-22.

rest would be ballot - ynwa
