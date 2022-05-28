The biggest thing is this from UEFA:



Ten thousand of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets.







Not sure it'd look to great in the media if UEFA are rewarding loyal support during the pandemic with these tickets but Liverpool FC are not rewarding the loyal supporters who went to the games during the pandemic. Wouldn't help with getting further tickets from UEFA in future either. All the headlines that would generate would be bad PR surely?