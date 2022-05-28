One thing I would like to see continued in future seasons is combining seasies and members into one sale. There's only around 3300 on the away ladder right now, so if we get a decent allocation next season a few hundred may be able to get on. I've been lucky enough to go to 2 of the European aways this season (with no previous aways) and part of the reason for that was not only covid and credits, but combining the sales into one (they have done this for Inter and Benfica- I got a ticket for the latter). Given season ticket holders have had lots of chances in the past, I don't see why those who couldn't be arsed getting on the ladder a few years ago should be given priority over young members who have never had an opportunity before (I would imagine most members going without credits will be fairly young like myself). Didn't hear of any seasies complaining they couldn't get Benfica or Inter away when the sales were combined, so don't see why the TO can't continue this policy.