i hope the club dont use just all homes cl 2021-22 as criteria, even though they say no credits for the last 5 aways, that would be unfair on those with all the aways cl 2021-22 and no homes.
the club using the covid pandemic as an excuse for not using away credits as dont want people to feel obliged to travel, they should consider overseas supporters who dont want to travel to the UK because of covid issues for the home games then, same concerns with traveling restrictions and the virus, they should'nt use 2021-22 games home or away as credits in the champions league !
they could use the 2019-20 season, thats what they have been doing for this seasons away ticket sales, and even the 2018-19 season could be used as well.
wait and see - ynwa !