Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 4253 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:15:47 pm
uproar from who though? The point of them not counting was so people didn't have to travel, but now they can travel for the final using their 2018/19 aways? Doesn't make sense. They also can see who has what credits and all the numbers

uproar from whatever side loses out  ;D. ultimately the selling notices did promise one thing but i also don't think it's right that people could've missed all the aways and suddenly auto qualify because of 19/20.

Villarreal counting will save a lot of hassle to the ticket office, even if it's a small allocation.

Or one away from this season + one from 19/20 even.

anyway, plenty time to go.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:30:11 pm
uproar from whatever side loses out  ;D. ultimately the selling notices did promise one thing but i also don't think it's right that people could've missed all the aways and suddenly auto qualify because of 19/20.

Villarreal counting will save a lot of hassle to the ticket office, even if it's a small allocation.

anyway, plenty time to go.
yeah agreed on all points, think counting any aways this year would probably be the fairest and affect the least people
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:31:22 pm
yeah agreed on all points, think counting any aways this year would probably be the fairest and affect the least people

now the uproar is from me, the person who bought on someone elses' card  ;D
Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:15:47 pm
uproar from who though? The point of them not counting was so people didn't have to travel, but now they can travel for the final using their 2018/19 aways? Doesn't make sense. They also can see who has what credits and all the numbers
Wont happen, legal point no 1, tell everyone it wont count and change mind, loose! Simples.
Possibly the semi may count, I agree with the above bloodbath comment in an attempt for that game if so.
Personally I feel they will continue with the 19/20 away credits, just gonna have to bring in the 19/20 homes as its never been one away, its been 7!
Maybe they will use the 5k freebies to appease past away credits??
Still guess work, but semi details will paint the picture!

Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:31:22 pm
yeah agreed on all points, think counting any aways this year would probably be the fairest and affect the least people
Bollocks, never counted its been written, semi maybe different thought. If thats the case the long term awayers will remove any chance of this dropping at all. Bayern may have been different!
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 05:39:02 pm
Wont happen, legal point no 1, tell everyone it wont count and change mind, loose! Simples.
Possibly the semi may count, I agree with the above bloodbath comment in an attempt for that game if so.
Personally I feel they will continue with the 19/20 away credits, just gonna have to bring in the 19/20 homes as its never been one away, its been 7!
Maybe they will use the 5k freebies to appease past away credits??
Still guess work, but semi details will paint the picture!
not sure how much legal basis the selling notice has I'm sure they have probably covered themselves legally if they were to change their minds,  I don't see them using 19/20 homes that makes absolutely no sense
Offline deanloco9

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm »
The club have said it on numerous occasions on every single announcement that credits for THIS season will not count towards next season OR THIS Season. The ramifications if they went back on their word would be huge as some fans have not traveled due to their health issues that LFC have promised that this would not count. - Potentially breaking false advertising regulation if they did too.

This is also is the same unless they somehow use Villarreal as a credit which I can't see due to the restrictions in Spain.

They will likely use One game from 18/19 and 19/20 (If you've got Barcelona away or Atletico away you should be sorted)

They could also just throw ACS in a separate ballot for all home games.

Let's also get there first.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 05:43:38 pm
Bollocks, never counted its been written, semi maybe different thought. If thats the case the long term awayers will remove any chance of this dropping at all. Bayern may have been different!
but long term awayers who didn't buy all season can all of sudden travel for the final? Very convenient if so
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:46:20 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:45:36 pm
The club have said it on numerous occasions on every single announcement that credits for THIS season will not count towards next season OR THIS Season. The ramifications if they went back on their word would be huge as some fans have not traveled due to their health issues that LFC have promised that this would not count.

This is also is the same unless they somehow use Villarreal as a credit which I can't see due to the restrictions in Spain.

They will likely use One game from 18/19 and 19/20 (If you've got Barcelona or Atletico you should be sorted)

They could also just throw ACS in a separate ballot for all home games.

Let's also get there first.
health issues don't matter if we to the final I assume? Ballot for all homes is clearly the fariest way really
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:58:34 pm »
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:59:43 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:58:34 pm
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.
system does need a big overhaul yes but that's not gonna come in time for this
Offline deanloco9

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:58:34 pm
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.

Agreed. This is why I said I reckon they'll go 18/19 too, Maybe 17/18, 2/3 guarantees you a ticket from Roma, Barcelona and Atletico perhaps.
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
People whove been this season and dont have previous credits only got chance to go because the club said credits dont count.

I havent been any away this season, but have the likes of Bordeaux and Besikas when barely anyone could be arsed because we were shite.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 06:02:47 pm
People whove been this season and dont have previous credits only got chance to go because the club said credits dont count.

I havent been any away this season, but have the likes of Bordeaux and Besikas when barely anyone could be arsed because we were shite.
but shows people are only buying for the credits and not because they actually go
Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:59:43 pm
system does need a big overhaul yes but that's not gonna come in time for this
Probably right, but lets be honest, anyone who got a first euro away this year was because the credit didnt count. Its been clearly written, they cannot go back on that.
Ive know loads who couldnt be arsed with the pre/post travel tests, they are not there now, thats why the semi will be back to the closed shop.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 06:07:51 pm
Probably right, but lets be honest, anyone who got a first euro away this year was because the credit didnt count. Its been clearly written, they cannot go back on that.
Ive know loads who couldnt be arsed with the pre/post travel tests, they are not there now, thats why the semi will be back to the closed shop.
yeah loads couldn't be arsed travelling but they can get a final ticket over those who did? That's why everyone with 6 homes in the ballot is the fairest
Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:15:16 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:11:14 pm
yeah loads couldn't be arsed travelling but they can get a final ticket over those who did? That's why everyone with 6 homes in the ballot is the fairest
Im afraid they were the rules. Im sorted if we get there as plenty of years of aways and this. Ive plenty of mates who havent so far traveled this season, so if semi qualifies, thats the shop closing again.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:20:55 pm »
This season has shown for a lot of games the people who wana go for the love of it. Ive spent a fortune this season going to 13 games knowing they will count for fuck all. Would love at the  very least a chance in the final ballot. Before going back to next year not on Euro ladder and a 3 credit membership and a struggle to pick up odd games on late availability. Been the year of my life and made up for having to stay in Scotland.
Offline Redman0151

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm »
Trying to predict what our ticket office will do is an exercise in futility.

Somebody will randomly decide 5 minutes before they put a sales announcement.

Just grab a beer and enjoy the sun instead, don't waste your time applying logic to LFC ticket office.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Redman0151 on Today at 06:28:01 pm
Trying to predict what our ticket office will do is an exercise in futility.

Somebody will randomly decide 5 minutes before they put a sales announcement.

Just grab a beer and enjoy the sun instead, don't waste your time applying logic to LFC ticket office.
pretty much
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:47:48 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:05:42 pm
but shows people are only buying for the credits and not because they actually go

you're right, but despite the selling notices i know a few that bought Inter and Benfica just 'in case' too. credit hoarding across the board needs to be stopped. i understand why people do it, but it just makes these things infinitely more tricky for everyone.

a ballot of all homes as you say makes sense - but also think there's probably way more people with all homes this season as it's been a lot easier.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:11:14 pm
yeah loads couldn't be arsed travelling but they can get a final ticket over those who did? That's why everyone with 6 homes in the ballot is the fairest

Just to be clear - you think its fairer for the people whove been to every euro away for ten years to go in the ballot because it gives you a better chance?
Offline Strummer77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:58:34 pm
If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.

I dont see anything wrong at all with rewarding on a competition by competition basis. It rewards loyalty whilst also allowing people to feel apart of something even if they cant afford to attend all the competitions. If you go regularly in the Champions league you get rewarded in the Champions league, if you go regularly in the Premier League you can get your rewards there etc.

I go to league and champions league games but it would be a nonsense if I got a League Cup final ticket over someone who did 3/4 unattractive midweek games because I had more points when I rarely if ever go in the domestic cups.

At the end of the day we all have different ideas of how it could work but the issue here are the allocations and occasionally the stadium choices. If they picked 80,000 seater stadiums and gave us 30,000 each as they should, the majority of people wanting to go would get sorted.

Offline ABJ

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:08:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:47:48 pm
you're right, but despite the selling notices i know a few that bought Inter and Benfica just 'in case' too. credit hoarding across the board needs to be stopped. i understand why people do it, but it just makes these things infinitely more tricky for everyone.

a ballot of all homes as you say makes sense - but also think there's probably way more people with all homes this season as it's been a lot easier.
And what about the people that have either been to all, or at least the vast majority of euro aways for years? still ok to put them in the same pot as those with just 6 homes?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:08:25 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:47:48 pm
you're right, but despite the selling notices i know a few that bought Inter and Benfica just 'in case' too. credit hoarding across the board needs to be stopped. i understand why people do it, but it just makes these things infinitely more tricky for everyone.

a ballot of all homes as you say makes sense - but also think there's probably way more people with all homes this season as it's been a lot easier.
yeah agreed
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:49:34 pm
Just to be clear - you think its fairer for the people whove been to every euro away for ten years to go in the ballot because it gives you a better chance?
you think it's fair that people who haven't been to a game in 3 years get a guaranteed ticket to the final? That's not fair either, in reality none of it's fair, the club should've done the same as the did for the LC and FAC, aways count for this year only
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:08:14 pm
And what about the people that have either been to all, or at least the vast majority of euro aways for years? still ok to put them in the same pot as those with just 6 homes?
vast majority will have one from 21/22 so that's why it's probably fine to use it even though they said they wouldn't
Offline ABJ

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:15:26 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:10:21 pm
vast majority will have one from 21/22 so that's why it's probably fine to use it even though they said they wouldn't
I don't think that even our TO would stoop so low as to go back on their word re. none of the 5 euro aways so far counting this season but no way is it right to potentially put someone that hasn't missed a match in years, home or away, into a ballot with someone that has only ever been to euro home matches.
Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #108 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:09:28 pm
you think it's fair that people who haven't been to a game in 3 years get a guaranteed ticket to the final? That's not fair either, in reality none of it's fair, the club should've done the same as the did for the LC and FAC, aways count for this year only
Come on, they would need the six homes, if they hadnt been a game for 3 years they wont be anywhere near qualifying, and rightfully.
This is the issue the club faces, its never been one away that season get a final, its always been 7 of 12, never one away! If you did five aways and No homes in the past you didnt get a ballot invite.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #109 on: Today at 07:22:32 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:15:26 pm
I don't think that even our TO would stoop so low as to go back on their word re. none of the 5 euro aways so far counting this season but no way is it right to potentially put someone that hasn't missed a match in years, home or away, into a ballot with someone that has only ever been to euro home matches.
not right to reward people who haven't been to away this year over those who have either, anyway if they count Villarreal then it's all moot
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #110 on: Today at 07:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 07:19:53 pm
Come on, they would need the six homes, if they hadnt been a game for 3 years they wont be anywhere near qualifying, and rightfully.
This is the issue the club faces, its never been one away that season get a final, its always been 7 of 12, never one away! If you did five aways and No homes in the past you didnt get a ballot invite.
in fairness you could have all 6 homes but not have been to any of them too
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #111 on: Today at 07:24:33 pm »
this thread is brilliant.  The Club won't go back on anything they have said, they will make sure it is right, everyone will still moan and bitch about it.

Lets get there and then worry.
Online Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #112 on: Today at 07:25:04 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:10:21 pm
vast majority will have one from 21/22 so that's why it's probably fine to use it even though they said they wouldn't
Wrong, they cant set rules and change them. Simples (again).
Out of interest did you get a first euro away this year?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #113 on: Today at 07:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 07:25:04 pm
Wrong, they cant set rules and change them. Simples (again).
Out of interest did you get a first euro away this year?
yeah went to 3 group games but I know it won't count and fully expect it not too, I'm just saying the only people affected would be people who couldn't be bothered but now want a final ticket, I don't think that's fair
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #114 on: Today at 07:31:30 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 07:24:33 pm
this thread is brilliant.  The Club won't go back on anything they have said, they will make sure it is right, everyone will still moan and bitch about it.

Lets get there and then worry.
This
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #115 on: Today at 07:41:18 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:27:43 pm
yeah went to 3 group games but I know it won't count and fully expect it not too, I'm just saying the only people affected would be people who couldn't be bothered but now want a final ticket, I don't think that's fair
Mate look, it's not that people 'couldn't be bothered' - they may have genuinely felt uncomfortable about going due to Covid etc, as the club have explained - some I know who didn't. The last 2 years have been exceptional in that regard. I don't know how the club are going to do it, but you can't just dismiss what's happened in the last two years.....and btw, we have to get there first.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #116 on: Today at 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:41:18 pm
Mate look, it's not that people 'couldn't be bothered' - they may have genuinely felt uncomfortable about going due to Covid etc, as the club have explained - some I know who didn't. The last 2 years have been exceptional in that regard. I don't know how the club are going to do it, but you can't just dismiss what's happened in the last two years.....and btw, we have to get there first.
so surely those people won't be going for the final? They shouldn't have a chance to buy a ticket just to pass it on either. The club fucked up massively at the start of the season, if they just count Villarreal then there's no problem is there
Online ant

« Reply #117 on: Today at 07:44:14 pm »
i hope the club dont use just all homes cl 2021-22 as criteria, even though they say no credits for the last 5 aways, that would be unfair on those with all the aways cl 2021-22 and no homes.

the club using the covid pandemic as an excuse for not using away credits as dont want people to feel obliged to travel, they should consider overseas supporters who dont want to travel to the UK because of covid issues for the home games then, same concerns with traveling restrictions and the virus, they should'nt use 2021-22 games home or away as credits in the champions league !

they could use the 2019-20 season, thats what they have been doing for this seasons away ticket sales, and even the 2018-19 season could be used as well.

wait and see - ynwa !
