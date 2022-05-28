If there gonna use 19/20 aways (which i don't agree at all that its right anyone who hasnt gone any this season can now just decide they want a final ticket) then they should be going back a lot further on the european homes as well even if its just to get the ballot numbers down. Its getting to a point now for these semi's and finals with there not being enough tickets that we should really be using all competitions to qualify for these things, finals especially. A couple of games in one competition should not be enough for a ballot entry, those who go to more games over multiple seasons should be being rewarded the most. If it needs a point system and a overhaul for it so be it.



I dont see anything wrong at all with rewarding on a competition by competition basis. It rewards loyalty whilst also allowing people to feel apart of something even if they cant afford to attend all the competitions. If you go regularly in the Champions league you get rewarded in the Champions league, if you go regularly in the Premier League you can get your rewards there etc.I go to league and champions league games but it would be a nonsense if I got a League Cup final ticket over someone who did 3/4 unattractive midweek games because I had more points when I rarely if ever go in the domestic cups.At the end of the day we all have different ideas of how it could work but the issue here are the allocations and occasionally the stadium choices. If they picked 80,000 seater stadiums and gave us 30,000 each as they should, the majority of people wanting to go would get sorted.