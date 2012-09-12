« previous next »
FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #960 on: Today at 08:33:28 pm »
Get in Burnley!! Pressure back on Everton at this rate
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #961 on: Today at 08:33:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:30:56 pm
Yep.. Us having Southampton away left is a lovely fixture.
Liverpool could beat most teams 5-0, they are not my team but it is a joy watching them play.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #962 on: Today at 08:34:11 pm »
Very well deserved lead, Burnley played some good footy, created a fair few good chances. 
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #963 on: Today at 08:34:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:32:37 pm
Don't you dare...  :missus


 :P
ok, ok, i'll keep my trap shut till full time.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #964 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm »
Leeds are still in trouble too
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #965 on: Today at 08:37:27 pm »
If this result stays the same and Burnley get at least a draw v Wolves, then Everton will be in the bottom 3 when they play us.

Delicious!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #966 on: Today at 08:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:37:25 pm
Leeds are still in trouble too

Maybe not the worst thing to have them still needing points ahead of their game vs City.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #967 on: Today at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 08:33:27 pm
The goalscorer mounted a defender.

Missed the goal but if this is the new look Burnley, I'm all for it.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #968 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
Would love to see the 1st half's stats compared to Dyche's average this season.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #969 on: Today at 08:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:38:35 pm
Would love to see the 1st half's stats compared to Dyche's average this season.
11 shots and 6 on target, more than Dyche got in total all season apparently
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #970 on: Today at 08:48:28 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 08:37:27 pm
If this result stays the same and Burnley get at least a draw v Wolves, then Everton will be in the bottom 3 when they play us.

Delicious!

In saying that, I'll be very relieved when we have that fixture out of the way, hopefully with no broken bones
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #971 on: Today at 08:50:29 pm »
Burnley should be about 4-0 here
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #972 on: Today at 08:52:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:50:29 pm
Burnley should be about 4-0 here

Only just got in, are they actually playing footy under the new fella?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #973 on: Today at 08:53:32 pm »
Go on Burnley!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #974 on: Today at 08:57:42 pm »
Just saw the result, come on Burnley.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #975 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:57:42 pm
Just saw the result, come on Burnley.
Are you from the future?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #976 on: Today at 08:59:14 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:57:42 pm
Just saw the result, come on Burnley.
What did it finish?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #977 on: Today at 09:06:28 pm »
Goal Burnley!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #978 on: Today at 09:07:10 pm »
VAR revue
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #979 on: Today at 09:07:20 pm »
Handball
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #980 on: Today at 09:07:38 pm »
Oh dear
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #981 on: Today at 09:08:04 pm »
Offside, ahead of the ball?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #982 on: Today at 09:08:49 pm »
2-0 no goal offside
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #983 on: Today at 09:09:07 pm »
Southampton have been batters here this could genuinely be 5
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #984 on: Today at 09:09:11 pm »
Booooooo, offside
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #985 on: Today at 09:09:36 pm »
Cork is offside on the ricochet off Rodriguez.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #986 on: Today at 09:09:58 pm »
Evarton
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #987 on: Today at 09:10:12 pm »
Why do I get the feeling that disallowed goal will haunt Burnley here
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #988 on: Today at 09:10:21 pm »
Aaron Lennon! Thought he had long since retired
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #989 on: Today at 09:11:05 pm »
Southampton should score.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #990 on: Today at 09:12:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:10:12 pm
Why do I get the feeling that disallowed goal will haunt Burnley here
you would hope that Everton's goal difference will take a battering on Sunday so shouldn't make too much difference in the grand scheme of things, assuming Southampton don't get back into the game today
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #991 on: Today at 09:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:12:09 pm
you would hope that Everton's goal difference will take a battering on Sunday so shouldn't make too much difference in the grand scheme of things, assuming Southampton don't get back into the game today

Them getting back into tonights game is the worry, 2-0 leads can disappear very easily, we'll help out the GD for them though ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #992 on: Today at 09:14:27 pm »
Ward-Prowse special incoming.
