Yep.. Us having Southampton away left is a lovely fixture.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Don't you dare...
Leeds are still in trouble too
The goalscorer mounted a defender.
Would love to see the 1st half's stats compared to Dyche's average this season.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If this result stays the same and Burnley get at least a draw v Wolves, then Everton will be in the bottom 3 when they play us.Delicious!
Burnley should be about 4-0 here
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
All the best to you and yours too.
Just saw the result, come on Burnley.
Why do I get the feeling that disallowed goal will haunt Burnley here
you would hope that Everton's goal difference will take a battering on Sunday so shouldn't make too much difference in the grand scheme of things, assuming Southampton don't get back into the game today
