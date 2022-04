That was far from vintage City tonight, they looked tired to me. Watford won’t trouble them but it’ll be very interesting to see what side Guardiola picks at Elland Road if they have a tough first leg against Madrid and need to get a result in the Bernabéu the following week.



Banking on a Hodgson-esque nicking win against ‘em. What that is exactly is anyones guess but something along the lines of a 4 - 4 - 2 all in an exact line reminiscent of table football and somehow by some miracle of God they nick a corner in the 5th minute and score and then hold on for dear life, whilst many interruptions from the crowd (streaker/some free oil type trying to tape themselves up to the goalpost or a mix of both) play a massive part which distracts ‘em enough to do lasting damage to their confidence and they end up bottling it.