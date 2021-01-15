Brighton aren't scoring in a month of Sundays , they don't know what to do with it in the final 1/3rd
Pretty sure it's a PL world feed crew and not NBC specific. 35 minutes down....
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
They've held out well but I've got a feeling Here's Where The Story Ends for Brighton.
Is city's fanbase just too small for their ground? What is with so many empty seats?
The Test is obviously right
Don't know what you are watching, but the SSN reporter is saying the place is jumping and the crowd are in full voice in support of there heroes.
Has not been too bad really. Couple of chances for city
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Man City will be forced to bring Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney on for the second half.
