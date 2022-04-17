.Chelsea XI:
Mendy, Sarr, Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Alonso, Kanté, James, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Lukaku.Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale, Holding, Nuno Tavares, White, Gabriel Magalhães, Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny, Ødegaard (c), Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah.
^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjA4NjA3NjE3?sport=soccerEverton XI:
Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Coleman (c), Mykolenko, Delph, Iwobi, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison.Leicester XI:
Schmeichel (c), Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Castagne, Fofana, Mendy, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho.
^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjAzMzIzMTEy?sport=soccerNewcastle XI:
Dúbravka, Targett, Schär, Krafth, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Shelvey (c), Joelinton, Almirón, Saint-Maximin, Wood.Palace XI:
Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi (c), Clyne, Andersen, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Zaha, Kouyaté, Édouard.
^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjE3MjM2NTk5?sport=soccer8pm kick off...Man City XI:
Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.Subs:
Steffen, Rúben Dias, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia.Brighton XI:
Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman. (no Bissouma & Trossard)Subs:
Steele, Sarmiento, Lallana, McGill, Offiah, Maupay, Webster, Leonard, Ferguson.
^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjE3MjM2MzMw?sport=soccerwww.redditsoccerstreams.tv
: www.ovostreams.com/soccerstreams
: https://daddylive.eu
: http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams
: https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live
: www.totalsportek.com/football50
: https://redi1.soccerstreams.net
: http://kt.freestreams-live1.com
: www.matchtime.co/category
: www.4stream.gg/b/football.html
: www.goatd.me
: https://nizarstream.com
: www.vipboxtv.se
: www.pawastreams.live
: www.hockeyweb.live/schedule
: www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
: https://footybite.to60+ Stream sites
, and more : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0