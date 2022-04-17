« previous next »
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #400 on: April 17, 2022, 07:37:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 17, 2022, 07:25:05 pm
Since when does anyone listen to what that potato head has to say

Old Gussie down the corner shop when he asks for 20 Benson & Hedges 4 times a day.
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #401 on: April 17, 2022, 07:51:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva on April 17, 2022, 07:00:29 pm
Joe Cole confirming how clueless he really is has just stated Tuchel is just as good a manager as Jurgen.

Went one better the other night and said he was the best

After a lot of finking he fought tha Tooshall was the best
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #402 on: April 17, 2022, 08:37:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 17, 2022, 06:13:44 pm
Shaping up to be the season of revenge
League cup defeat Chelsea 05 avenged
Fa cup defeat Chelsea 2012
Real Madrid ( hopefully ) CL final 2019
Man City PL 2018

Wow, when its put like that. Great post mate, I believe!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #403 on: Today at 11:04:38 am »
Quote from: a little break on April 17, 2022, 06:24:34 pm
So at what point do the punishments start for these c*nts? Still playing to full stadiums, still have sponsors on their shirts, getting to an FA Cup final. That'll show them for housing Putin's best buddy for 20 years and washing his money.
I know our instinctive desire is for Chelsea to be punished for being Chelsea, but the point of the sanctions is to get at Abramovich, not Chelsea per se. He's had to lose control of Chelsea, and I guess the authorities feel that's achieved what they set out to do.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:58:35 pm »
Brighton have won away against Spurs and Arsenal and drawn away against Liverpool and Chelsea.

4-0 City then.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #405 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
I'm going to swerve the City score hopefully until full time - can't be doing with the stress if Brighton are not losing with 5 mins to go.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #406 on: Today at 05:55:25 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:58:35 pm
Brighton have won away against Spurs and Arsenal and drawn away against Liverpool and Chelsea.

4-0 City then.

Citys recent aggregate score against Brighton is almost as high as Liverpools against United.

Itll be more of a case of seeing how much they can eat into our GD advantage tonight I think. Theyre not going 4 games without a win.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #407 on: Today at 05:57:32 pm »
Could be a really exciting and hilarious evening or could be extremely annoying. At least it's 4/20.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #408 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm »
Come on Brighton :)
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #409 on: Today at 06:24:55 pm »
I know Brighton lost 4-1 earlier this season to City but I watched the majority of that and they played really well and were the better side for periods. Its unlikely theyll get anything tonight as Bissoumas a big miss and its away but not without a little hope (from me anyway)
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm »
Not gonna spend much time fretting on tonight's result...they're at home and will most probably win...its shit but there's nothing we can do about it. Just concentrate on ourselves and hope for the best.













Feel same about the City game.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:26:41 pm
Not gonna spend much time fretting on tonight's result...they're at home and will most probably win...its shit but there's nothing we can do about it. Just concentrate on ourselves and hope for the best.













Feel same about the City game.

Well played, sir. Well played ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:34:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:24:55 pm
I know Brighton lost 4-1 earlier this season to City but I watched the majority of that and they played really well and were the better side for periods. Its unlikely theyll get anything tonight as Bissoumas a big miss and its away but not without a little hope (from me anyway)

Think I watched that game too, goalkeeper gifted City at least one very soft goal. I'm a big fan of Potter, think they can get something from the game tonight.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm »
Pep's been getting his standard pre-game excuses in.

now he's saying his whole squad is so badly worn out they needed 10 physio sessions each in the last 10 days .... or some such shite.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:39:01 pm »
Not expecting much tonight but it'd be nice if at least one result went the way we'd like whether that's Brighton or Leicester, preferably Brighton but Leicester winning would be awesome too.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:48:04 pm »
.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Sarr, Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Alonso, Kanté, James, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Lukaku.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Holding, Nuno Tavares, White, Gabriel Magalhães, Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny, Ødegaard (c), Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjA4NjA3NjE3?sport=soccer


Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Coleman (c), Mykolenko, Delph, Iwobi, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel (c), Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Castagne, Fofana, Mendy, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjAzMzIzMTEy?sport=soccer


Newcastle XI: Dúbravka, Targett, Schär, Krafth, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Shelvey (c), Joelinton, Almirón, Saint-Maximin, Wood.
Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi (c), Clyne, Andersen, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Zaha, Kouyaté, Édouard.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjE3MjM2NTk5?sport=soccer


8pm kick off...

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Rúben Dias, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman. (no Bissouma & Trossard)
Subs: Steele, Sarmiento, Lallana, McGill, Offiah, Maupay, Webster, Leonard, Ferguson.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjE3MjM2MzMw?sport=soccer



www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccerstreams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : www.matchtime.co/category : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : www.vipboxtv.se : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : https://footybite.to

60+ Stream sites, and more : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:55:25 pm
Citys recent aggregate score against Brighton is almost as high as Liverpools against United.

Itll be more of a case of seeing how much they can eat into our GD advantage tonight I think. Theyre not going 4 games without a win.

Brighton actually beat them in the PL in May last year.

Came from 2 goals behind also.

....but, City played almost the whole game with 10 men and the City players were already on the beach by then.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:57:11 pm »
Be great if we could put comments on ignore that feature a specific game. Its going to be a bit tedioius scrolling past the 29482 well thats that and game over comments when Abu Dhabi score the first of their 5 goals tonight!

Toss up between Everton vs Leicester and RB Leipzig vs FC Union in the German cup semi final for me.... maybe a bit of both!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #418 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:58:35 pm
Brighton have won away against Spurs and Arsenal and drawn away against Liverpool and Chelsea.

4-0 City then.

As long as they make Man City work for the win, their job will be done ...
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #419 on: Today at 07:02:54 pm »
No Trossard tonight. Bollox..
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:04:06 pm »

No Trossard for Brighton. Not good
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:37:36 pm
I'm going to swerve the City score hopefully until full time - can't be doing with the stress if Brighton are not losing with 5 mins to go.
same here, not going anywhere near this game
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:04:35 pm
same here, not going anywhere near this game

Me neither. No trossard or basouma ffs
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:08:22 pm »
That Brighton team urggh!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
Brighton with a back four if I'm looking at that lineup correctly? I thought Brighton would be okay without Bissouma, but Trossard is a big loss.

Walker still out for City.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:09:21 pm »
Not a hope in hell that Brighton team get anything.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:09:36 pm »
Brighton seem like one of those clubs that would cause Man City problems because they play a bit but quite the opposite, they usually get a kicking.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:09:36 pm
Brighton seem like one of those clubs that would cause Man City problems because they play a bit but quite the opposite, they usually get a kicking.
I've always thought that about us against them, but they gives us a fit.

We need Brighton to get through the first half unscathed. If they can do that, you know City will start to feel some pressure.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:13:43 pm »
Says it all when Jack Grealish can't get a game against Brighton. Calvert-Lewin will be nice and fresh for his summer move
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #429 on: Today at 07:15:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:13:43 pm
Says it all when Jack Grealish can't get a game against Brighton. Calvert-Lewin will be nice and fresh for his summer move
If they wanted him for the homegrown quota, why not just spend the money on someone like Watkins and Abraham? I will never understand that move.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #430 on: Today at 07:16:34 pm »
No Bissouma, Lamptey, or Trossard.....

yeah this isn't going to end well.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #431 on: Today at 07:17:05 pm »
I can't claim to have seen any of Brighton lately but it sounds like Mwepu and Caicedo have been in really good form. Brighton are good at defensive possession which gives us fits with our pressing. In theory it should be good at frustrating ManC but recent history says no. Hopefully that changes tonight.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16/04 - 21/04
« Reply #432 on: Today at 07:17:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:16:34 pm
No Bissouma, Lamptey, or Trossard.....

yeah this isn't going to end well.



Lampteys playing

Doesnt matter anyway their first team would get rolled here
Holding out zero hope for this or Watford, bit harder for them after those two
