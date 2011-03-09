That midfield spells disaster! was a comment I read while scrolling through Twitter prior to Liverpools Champions League quarter-final against Benfica. While suitably hysterical for social media, it also indicated the authors expectations when it comes to Liverpool. These high expectations range from being absolutely perfect right through to being exquisitely brilliant in every area of the pitch. Anything less than the expected standard and its all fair game to call out the players, the owners and even the manager.



Fast forward to the final whistle and the analysis was barely more tempered; barely more calm and cerebral. Fans flooded social media and fan forums  including this one  to express dismay at the nature of the 90 minutes we had all just witnessed. The apparent lack of control, the chaos of the second half, the flawed offside trap and the involvement of an aging midfielder were all coming under pretty harsh scrutiny.



Liverpool had (fairly) routinely reached their third Champions League semifinal in five seasons. Read that back and you begin to realise what an incredible feat that is. Three in five! While there was much positivity and celebration from all corners of the fanbase, there was an undercurrent of admonishment for the team that had just reached the sharp end of the worlds best club competition. Drawing at home to Benfica! How very dare they?



This is where we have arrived as a fanbase. The expected standard  based on several years of excellence  is now so high that you can barely touch it; you can hardly see it; its in the clouds and anything less will be met with noise and rancor.



This prevailing attitude amongst huge swathes of the fanbase is, in some ways, understandable. If you want the best things in life then you have to have extremely lofty standards. In the rarified atmosphere of oil-rich states doping innocuous football clubs, one must constantly push for ones team to be able to compete. This is performing at altitude; the air is thin up here and you cannot put a foot wrong or youll drop off the edge.



But



There comes a point when such an attitude becomes pretty joyless. Be it when the teamsheet is announced or after a victorious final whistle, complaining about *something* may not always be a reasonable position; it may not actually be fair; it could actually come across as spoilt and ungrateful. Targeting the thing that fell short of your own expected standards isnt necessarily relevant or important. Calling a player out for a moment of imperfection may seem like a worthwhile observation, but when its in the context of pretty constant success it can just come across as mealy-mouthed attention seeking.



The sorry aspect of all this is that the better the team becomes, the more narrow the areas for development actually are. But theres a kind of inverse logic at play here. The closer we get to achieving something incredible, the more anxious many become. So you stop seeing a successful pathway to the Champions League semis as a point of celebration, and instead you choose to dissect the mistakes that led to a fruitless Benfica comeback. A total lack of perspective emerges. Well, I am allowed to point out things that went wrong as they will be punished by better teams!



No longer is victory the barometer of success; we now seem to expect opponents to be ground into the soil; defeated beyond words. The other team should play a bit-part role in this procession of greatness. They should have no agency in their own fate; Liverpool must crush them beyond recognition or I will make my feelings very clear to anyone who will listen!



I am personally at a loss here. When did perfection become the only show in town? When was that a reasonable standard? Why has criticism become the go-to for an ungodly amount of fans who pursue their weird agendas against players or give undue attention to mistakes and errors even when their team wins.

The great thing about being a fan is the peril that comes with the whole endeavor. Every game is a potential banana skin. Footballing perfection is a virtual impossibility for any sustained period of time. While enjoying the games is tricky when the stakes are so high, lets not forget what we are watching right now.



Greatness doesnt equate to perfection.

