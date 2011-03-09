« previous next »
Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence

Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
That midfield spells disaster! was a comment I read while scrolling through Twitter prior to Liverpools Champions League quarter-final against Benfica. While suitably hysterical for social media, it also indicated the authors expectations when it comes to Liverpool. These high expectations range from being absolutely perfect right through to being exquisitely brilliant in every area of the pitch. Anything less than the expected standard and its all fair game to call out the players, the owners and even the manager.

Fast forward to the final whistle and the analysis was barely more tempered; barely more calm and cerebral. Fans flooded social media and fan forums  including this one  to express dismay at the nature of the 90 minutes we had all just witnessed. The apparent lack of control, the chaos of the second half, the flawed offside trap and the involvement of an aging midfielder were all coming under pretty harsh scrutiny.

Liverpool had (fairly) routinely reached their third Champions League semifinal in five seasons. Read that back and you begin to realise what an incredible feat that is. Three in five! While there was much positivity and celebration from all corners of the fanbase, there was an undercurrent of admonishment for the team that had just reached the sharp end of the worlds best club competition. Drawing at home to Benfica! How very dare they?

This is where we have arrived as a fanbase. The expected standard  based on several years of excellence  is now so high that you can barely touch it; you can hardly see it; its in the clouds and anything less will be met with noise and rancor.

This prevailing attitude amongst huge swathes of the fanbase is, in some ways, understandable. If you want the best things in life then you have to have extremely lofty standards. In the rarified atmosphere of oil-rich states doping innocuous football clubs, one must constantly push for ones team to be able to compete. This is performing at altitude; the air is thin up here and you cannot put a foot wrong or youll drop off the edge.

But

There comes a point when such an attitude becomes pretty joyless. Be it when the teamsheet is announced or after a victorious final whistle, complaining about *something* may not always be a reasonable position; it may not actually be fair; it could actually come across as spoilt and ungrateful. Targeting the thing that fell short of your own expected standards isnt necessarily relevant or important. Calling a player out for a moment of imperfection may seem like a worthwhile observation, but when its in the context of pretty constant success it can just come across as mealy-mouthed attention seeking.

The sorry aspect of all this is that the better the team becomes, the more narrow the areas for development actually are. But theres a kind of inverse logic at play here. The closer we get to achieving something incredible, the more anxious many become. So you stop seeing a successful pathway to the Champions League semis as a point of celebration, and instead you choose to dissect the mistakes that led to a fruitless Benfica comeback. A total lack of perspective emerges. Well, I am allowed to point out things that went wrong as they will be punished by better teams!

No longer is victory the barometer of success; we now seem to expect opponents to be ground into the soil; defeated beyond words. The other team should play a bit-part role in this procession of greatness. They should have no agency in their own fate; Liverpool must crush them beyond recognition or I will make my feelings very clear to anyone who will listen!

I am personally at a loss here. When did perfection become the only show in town? When was that a reasonable standard? Why has criticism become the go-to for an ungodly amount of fans who pursue their weird agendas against players or give undue attention to mistakes and errors even when their team wins.
The great thing about being a fan is the peril that comes with the whole endeavor. Every game is a potential banana skin. Footballing perfection is a virtual impossibility for any sustained period of time. While enjoying the games is tricky when the stakes are so high, lets not forget what we are watching right now.

Greatness doesnt equate to perfection.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:39 pm by Fitzy. »
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:52:49 pm »
Good stuff Fitzy.

Last nights game was massively enjoyable because it was so chaotic.  I never felt we where in danger of not qualifying. I spose I feel a bit sorry for those who watched last night and their first instinct was to jump on here or Twitter or wherever and look for negatives first and moan and complain.

My biggest issue isnt looking for fault, but really bad nerves, older I get harder it is for me to actually enjoy games at the business end of the season, so it was nice last night to actually be able to enjoy one  ;D
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Good post and summed up for me by this line:
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:45:58 pm
...There comes a point when such an attitude becomes pretty joyless..

I had a young lad sat next to me who ahted every minute of last night. Moaned all the way through, criticised everything about the back line, the midfield, the attack, Alisson. None of them met his standards.

He moaned about not starting with Salah, Mane and Thiago - the old "start the game with the best team and bring them off" ignoring the fact that none of them contributed to three goals we actually scored.

I've never played any of the football manager games but I wonder if they have contributed to this sense that there's always a perfect solution that would 'solve' football. If we had different players, better players, played a different system, made different subs it would all be different. It's the idea that we, Liverpool, have all the agency and the opposition are just a problem to be solved.

Unfortunately there are two teams in every game and both have agency. Benfica had a plan and some very good players which got them three goals. Three goals that meant fuck all in the scheme of things. By the time they scored the third, they were still two goals short of forcing extra time. Three goals short of winning and time was almost up.

There was a ridiculous standard of excellence last night if you sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the game. A team with seven changes, a makeshift back line, Milner in midfield, no Salah or Mane and we were 6-2 ahead with twenty minutes to go. How many teams can do that? We couldn't five years ago. It was patchy and not as slick as it could have been but we can bring in players who know the system, know the tactics and deliver yet another European Cup semi-final while resting half the team for Saturday.

Very few people get to support a team as good as this. Enjoy it while it lasts. Enjoy the journey.

Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:52:49 pm
Good stuff Fitzy.

Last nights game was massively enjoyable because it was so chaotic.  I never felt we where in danger of not qualifying. I spose I feel a bit sorry for those who watched last night and their first instinct was to jump on here or Twitter or wherever and look for negatives first and moan and complain.

My biggest issue isnt looking for fault, but really bad nerves, older I get harder it is for me to actually enjoy games at the business end of the season, so it was nice last night to actually be able to enjoy one  ;D
Yeah, my nerves when watching the game is worse than it was as a younger man. But that said, going for a top 6 finish doesnt carry the same sense of peril. Not the same fear of failure.
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:10:02 pm
Good post and summed up for me by this line:
I had a young lad sat next to me who ahted every minute of last night. Moaned all the way through, criticised everything about the back line, the midfield, the attack, Alisson. None of them met his standards.

He moaned about not starting with Salah, Mane and Thiago - the old "start the game with the best team and bring them off" ignoring the fact that none of them contributed to three goals we actually scored.

I've never played any of the football manager games but I wonder if they have contributed to this sense that there's always a perfect solution that would 'solve' football. If we had different players, better players, played a different system, made different subs it would all be different. It's the idea that we, Liverpool, have all the agency and the opposition are just a problem to be solved.

Unfortunately there are two teams in every game and both have agency. Benfica had a plan and some very good players which got them three goals. Three goals that meant fuck all in the scheme of things. By the time they scored the third, they were still two goals short of forcing extra time. Three goals short of winning and time was almost up.

There was a ridiculous standard of excellence last night if you sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the game. A team with seven changes, a makeshift back line, Milner in midfield, no Salah or Mane and we were 6-2 ahead with twenty minutes to go. How many teams can do that? We couldn't five years ago. It was patchy and not as slick as it could have been but we can bring in players who know the system, know the tactics and deliver yet another European Cup semi-final while resting half the team for Saturday.

Very few people get to support a team as good as this. Enjoy it while it lasts. Enjoy the journey.


Were you sat next to the entirety of football twitter?
Re: Liverpool and the expected standard of excellence
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:38:58 pm »
I actually had the opposite reaction, i was totally made up that Klopp had just seamlessly taken the piss in a champions league Final 8, second leg. Shipping a couple of goals after we had put the tie to bed with a 6-2 lead didn't really bother me very much.

I was made up we could make 7 changes and still put out a team that built a 3-1 lead without apparent difficulty.
I was made up Klopp had the balls to do that, he is the gutsiest coach in the world, look who he took out of his team with everything on the line.
I was made up we built the away lead to be able to do like the total pros we are.
I was made up a back line that had never played together before was good enough to stroll through the majority of the game virtually unbothered.
i was made up for Gomez Tsimikas Milner to get starts in a game of this importance and do well.
i was even rather strangely made up that the starting team got better results than the team with 5 subs in it.

i was mostly made up that we could play the 'second team" and all it did was prove that we really just have 2 first teams, and we could give rest to the top dogs ahead of the rematch Sat and still get the job done.

i think its proof of a standard of excellence that's not matched on the planet.



