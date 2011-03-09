Good post and summed up for me by this line:
...There comes a point when such an attitude becomes pretty joyless..
I had a young lad sat next to me who ahted every minute of last night. Moaned all the way through, criticised everything about the back line, the midfield, the attack, Alisson. None of them met his standards.
He moaned about not starting with Salah, Mane and Thiago - the old "start the game with the best team and bring them off" ignoring the fact that none of them contributed to three goals we actually scored.
I've never played any of the football manager games but I wonder if they have contributed to this sense that there's always a perfect solution that would 'solve' football. If we had different players, better players, played a different system, made different subs it would all be different. It's the idea that we, Liverpool, have all the agency and the opposition are just a problem to be solved.
Unfortunately there are two teams in every game and both have agency. Benfica had a plan and some very good players which got them three goals. Three goals that meant fuck all in the scheme of things. By the time they scored the third, they were still two goals short of forcing extra time. Three goals short of winning and time was almost up.
There was a ridiculous standard of excellence last night if you sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the game. A team with seven changes, a makeshift back line, Milner in midfield, no Salah or Mane and we were 6-2 ahead with twenty minutes to go. How many teams can do that? We couldn't five years ago. It was patchy and not as slick as it could have been but we can bring in players who know the system, know the tactics and deliver yet another European Cup semi-final while resting half the team for Saturday.
Very few people get to support a team as good as this. Enjoy it while it lasts. Enjoy the journey.