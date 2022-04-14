« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Black Pool  (Read 642 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
The Black Pool
« on: April 14, 2022, 02:42:25 pm »
A podcast I done on a Dublin talkshow about my new book The Black Pool if anyone is interested in having a listen.

Cheers

Sarge

https://youtu.be/fmixc4-bB3I
 
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2022, 03:28:50 pm »
Brilliant stuff mate.

I'll be getting to reading this soon :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2022, 05:58:34 pm »
Cheers Andy
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,180
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2022, 07:12:30 pm »
Just watched the first 10 minutes and so far what ive gathered is Sarge was a smack head who fucked off to ibiza to take disco biscuits with the hippies and then became a voilent Gangster

Interesting watch that mate
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,180
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2022, 07:14:10 pm »
The Martin Scorsese/ Guy Ritchie of RAWK
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2022, 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 14, 2022, 07:12:30 pm
Just watched the first 10 minutes and so far what ive gathered is Sarge was a smack head who fucked off to ibiza to take disco biscuits with the hippies and then became a voilent Gangster

Interesting watch that mate

You know me so well.

;D

Cheers mate.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #6 on: April 14, 2022, 07:20:32 pm »
Dublin's heroin epidemic of the 80s

Underground rave scene of the 90s

The phenomenon of Ibiza dance craze

Gangland war for control of the cocaine market

Forming one of the most powerful & dangerous criminal gangs in Europe

Welcome to The Black Pool

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blac.../dp/1398406988/ref=sr_1_1...
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,716
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #7 on: April 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 14, 2022, 07:20:32 pm
Dublin's heroin epidemic of the 80s

Underground rave scene of the 90s

The phenomenon of Ibiza dance craze

Gangland war for control of the cocaine market

Forming one of the most powerful & dangerous criminal gangs in Europe

Welcome to The Black Pool

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blac.../dp/1398406988/ref=sr_1_1...

Wa-hey! Done and available, nice one... :wave
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #8 on: April 14, 2022, 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm
Wa-hey! Done and available, nice one... :wave

Cheers mate.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #9 on: April 18, 2022, 09:30:11 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,462
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #10 on: April 18, 2022, 11:53:49 pm »
Sarge you dark horse! Well done mate, I only read on holidays these days but for you...Ill probably wait til my next holiday. :D

Great effort though, who knew we had a crime novelist in our midst?!
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #11 on: April 19, 2022, 07:47:10 pm »
Cheers Nick.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,984
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:55:58 pm »
Just bought, look forward to having a read
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm »
Is this an autobiography?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:55:45 pm »
Bought. Will read it after my current book :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:35:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm
Is this an autobiography?

Good lord no
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Thank you lads.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,462
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:35:37 am
Good lord no

Did your lawyer advise you to say that?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:55:50 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:35:37 am
Good lord no

Im only messing mate  ;D

I will buy it this weekend!
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,393
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:35:37 am
Good lord no
Sarge is Thomas Moran!!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:30 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:38:20 am
Did your lawyer advise you to say that?

He did.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:55:50 am
Im only messing mate  ;D

I will buy it this weekend!

;D Cheers
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:29:26 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
  • Boom!
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:27 pm by Sarge »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 