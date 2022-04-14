« previous next »
Online Sarge

The Black Pool
« on: April 14, 2022, 02:42:25 pm »
A podcast I done on a Dublin talkshow about my new book The Black Pool if anyone is interested in having a listen.

Cheers

Sarge

https://youtu.be/fmixc4-bB3I
 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2022, 03:28:50 pm »
Brilliant stuff mate.

I'll be getting to reading this soon :)
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2022, 05:58:34 pm »
Cheers Andy
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2022, 07:12:30 pm »
Just watched the first 10 minutes and so far what ive gathered is Sarge was a smack head who fucked off to ibiza to take disco biscuits with the hippies and then became a voilent Gangster

Interesting watch that mate
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2022, 07:14:10 pm »
The Martin Scorsese/ Guy Ritchie of RAWK
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2022, 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 14, 2022, 07:12:30 pm
Just watched the first 10 minutes and so far what ive gathered is Sarge was a smack head who fucked off to ibiza to take disco biscuits with the hippies and then became a voilent Gangster

Interesting watch that mate

You know me so well.

;D

Cheers mate.
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #6 on: April 14, 2022, 07:20:32 pm »
Dublin's heroin epidemic of the 80s

Underground rave scene of the 90s

The phenomenon of Ibiza dance craze

Gangland war for control of the cocaine market

Forming one of the most powerful & dangerous criminal gangs in Europe

Welcome to The Black Pool

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blac.../dp/1398406988/ref=sr_1_1...
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #7 on: April 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 14, 2022, 07:20:32 pm
Dublin's heroin epidemic of the 80s

Underground rave scene of the 90s

The phenomenon of Ibiza dance craze

Gangland war for control of the cocaine market

Forming one of the most powerful & dangerous criminal gangs in Europe

Welcome to The Black Pool

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blac.../dp/1398406988/ref=sr_1_1...

Wa-hey! Done and available, nice one... :wave
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #8 on: April 14, 2022, 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm
Wa-hey! Done and available, nice one... :wave

Cheers mate.
Re: The Black Pool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:30:11 pm »
