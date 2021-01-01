Does it say theyre electronic tickets?
Anybody who knows when tickets are being sent out for overseas supporters?
Instructions to download both of them to the NFC thing like a home game 🙄
Tickets posted today and available for collection tomorrow.
Not coach passes back to Valencia is it?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-fulfilmentTickets posted today and available for collection tomorrow.
Anything spare going anyone is aware of?3 of us heading over without....Also anyone else going without , are there any areas/bars you are familiar with that we can watch the game...TIA
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]