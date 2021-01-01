« previous next »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Love the line up.. Bobby could feel a bit hard done by, but I'm excited to see Diaz unleashed against these from the start..

Looking forward to seeing how our midfield does today as well..
Good to see Keita and Diaz start. We needed players who can carry the ball up the pitch and past their press and they're two of our best
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:27:03 pm
#ManCity Starting XI vs Liverpool: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Grealish, Bernardo; Jesus, Sterling, Foden.
De Bruyne on the bench for them
I would argue we've gone with our strongest line-up


Not much in Konate and Matip


Diaz or Jota



No room on the bench for Elliot, Mina and Big Div
They do t really have a bench if they go behind, except a busted up KDB.
Oh look. Debruyne not injured.
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 02:31:24 pm
I would argue we've gone with our strongest line-up


Not much in Konate and Matip


Diaz or Jota



No room on the bench for Elliot, Mina and Big Div

Both players on the bench probably slightly better, but not much in it. Absolutely delighted with that team.
That city team is much worse than the last game - huge chance to beat them
Excellent side. Keita in midfield to provide that little bit extra press resistance and counter-pressing, and ability to break the lines himself, and Konate for that speed on the ground when the high line is breached.
prefer to see Bobby against these, as he's one of the best at beating their press. I just don't think Mane has the first touch to play the central role that well against these, unless we plan to go a bit longer. will be interesting to see
Weird one but Im glad Walker isnt starting. Only City play who can match Salah/Mane/Diaz pace-wise.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:24:46 pm
Full lob on 'ere

ok im there now. not a young man anymore!
