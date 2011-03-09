Great post 88_Red now I know where your username comes from. I remember Brian Moore on The Big Match as if it was yesterday.



So once again we have an important match and Im looking forwards to it. Both sides are incredibly strong and we will have to be at the top of our game.



Midfield is going to be important and we need to be dominant here. Fabinho looked a bit off against Benfica but hopefully hell be back to his best against City.



I think Mane, Jota and Salah will start and all 3 are very capable of creating and taking chances. Mane is excellent at converting difficult chances and thats why I would start him. Salah has had a couple of quiet games recently and I hope he shows his class on Saturday. He could be a key player for us.



VVD will be back to ensure that we concentrate at the back and its going to be vital that we dont make any mistakes. I think City will press us high and its going to be important that our backs support each other.



Midfield is the area where I think we are 2nd best to City so if Thiago and Henderson start along with Fabinho, they will need to be at their best.



I think the game will be won by us off the bench. I think Firmino, Keita and Diaz will make the difference as City tire. Bobby showed how good a finisher he is against Benfica and Keita is starting to make a very strong claim to be a regular starter. Hes now looking very comfortable on the ball and his strong running will create chances. Diaz has been a revelation and hes going to run their right back ragged. He just needs a bit more luck in front of goal.



If we can get the upper hand in midfield then we have the attack to rip City apart. We also will have VVD and Konate or Matip to attack our corners. TAA is due an unstoppable free kick.



Could be a great game.