Exactly - had a fucking pain in the arse next to me at the match. Moaning about the back four and how City would find it out on Saturday despite their being zero chance of that back four playing against City.



Macca was at it as well in the round up - apparently we play a high line and 'keep getting found out' despite having a superb defensive record and being in two semifinals and one point behind in the Premier League.



All the 'if my auntie had bollocks' criticism is getting boring and like the lad last night, it means you aren't enjoying the best Liverpool team in my lifetime playing one of the best seasons ever.



We might end up with just the league Cup at the end of the season but enjoy the ride for fuck's sake.



The fucking BT presenter was worse. She said that Liverpool concede lots of goals because of the high line. City 20 against, Us 22, Chelsea 23, but the anchor for a major Sports channel spouts this shit unchallenged.Just scrolling through this thread there's a couple of people repeating that line too. I just wish people would have a little think before treating everything broadcasters say as gospel.Another key point that I think Armand mentioned, is that we only play such a high lineof VAR. We've always pushed up, but post VAR we've been more aggressive in how far we've gone.On Macca, on the bit I saw, he was less insufferable than usual and was playing down the presenters concerns and mentioned the changes to the backline. I don't watch too much of him for obvious reasons, but he was approaching being right for once.