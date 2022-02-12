« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82  (Read 10416 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,348
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:32:38 am
We're in a third semi-final in five years! Imagine telling yourself that 10 years ago.  ;D

A golden age of Liverpool.

My kids are 13 and 11 and very very happy I didn't allow their Ma to bring them up as Mancs ;D

I'm loving this for those not old enough to have seen us under Paisley, fighting on all fronts, massive games, season lasting beyond November, great times.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:48:21 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:36:53 am
Exactly - had a fucking pain in the arse next to me at the match. Moaning about the back four and how City would find it out on Saturday despite their being zero chance of that back four playing against City.

Macca was at it as well in the round up - apparently we play a high line and 'keep getting found out' despite having a superb defensive record and being in two semifinals and one point behind in the Premier League.

All the 'if my auntie had bollocks' criticism is getting boring and like the lad last night, it means you aren't enjoying the best Liverpool team in my lifetime playing one of the best seasons ever.

We might end up with just the league Cup at the end of the season but enjoy the ride for fuck's sake.
The fucking BT presenter was worse. She said that Liverpool concede lots of goals because of the high line. City 20 against, Us 22, Chelsea 23, but the anchor for a major Sports channel spouts this shit unchallenged.

Just scrolling through this thread there's a couple of people repeating that line too. I just wish people would have a little think before treating everything broadcasters say as gospel.

Another key point that I think Armand mentioned, is that we only play such a high line because of VAR. We've always pushed up, but post VAR we've been more aggressive in how far we've gone.

On Macca, on the bit I saw, he was less insufferable than usual and was playing down the presenters concerns and mentioned the changes to the backline. I don't watch too much of him for obvious reasons, but he was approaching being right for once.

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:49:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:13 am
That 3rd one looked offside to me, even as they slowed it all down. Certainly the other player who touched it first looked off. Obviously not.
They showed the Lines on CBS, it was correct. His armpit was behind konate shoulder, Konate just dropped his upper body ever so slightly to play it on irc.
It was super close
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:51:18 am »
Problem is with pundits - they can never see past their own careers some of them.

Someone - can't remember who - in the Liverpool City game was talking about previous teams employing high lines. They talked about Tony fucking Adams.

To them a high line is "outside the 18 yard box" - clueless fuckers.

We play a high line to pin opponents in and keep them under relentless pressure. It's an evolution from gegenpressing/heavy metal football - our approach used to be to run teams into the ground (and ourselves...) - now we melt them under pressure.

We also concede basically fuck all in general...
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #324 on: Today at 10:03:10 am »
The only thing worse than pundits, Is listening to them and getting wound up by them. Turn the shit off, youll feel much better.
Logged

Online mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:14:36 am »
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.


Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:18:39 am »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:14:36 am
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.
That's an important point. Whatever happens in the rest of April, barring getting walloped in the first leg (but even then....), the season's still alive in May. Which is never a bad thing.
Logged

Online JoburgRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • Red forever
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
First time with my 6 yr old lad last night. Those that can go every week have no idea how lucky they are to do this every week

And yes, I got emotional when the original front 3 were together at the end.

What a time to be supporting this club
Logged
It's Gerrrraaaaaaarddddddddd......You beautyyyyy!

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
All things taken into account that was a great night.  Qualified comfortably, lots of rotation, Klopp was seemingly able to make all his pre-planned subs, nobody injured, nobody suspended for the semi final and not a bad game of football!!

It's great to have players like Diaz that play like a Tasmanian devil for 60-70 minutes and then bring on a player of similar standard.  I think if we keep this run of fortune with injuries going then we win at least three trophies and what a season that would be.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:43:05 am
My kids are 13 and 11 and very very happy I didn't allow their Ma to bring them up as Mancs ;D

I'm loving this for those not old enough to have seen us under Paisley, fighting on all fronts, massive games, season lasting beyond November, great times.

I reckon even your missus can now see you've done the right thing  ;)
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:36:50 am »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:14:36 am
Weird result, brought on by the tie being over and little danger of that changing at any point.

Big plus points were -

Konate. At 22 he is already exceptional.

Tsimikas. At this point it's becoming a question of whether he should start the next game too. Sacrilege I know...

Bobby. He makes us tick. Anyone else get a bit misty eyed when we had the original front three on towards the end?

Conceding three is never great but we rested 3/4's of our defence and had Milner starting in MF in a CL QF.

We go on, to Saturday and beyond. Enjoy the ride.

I wasn't too arsed about the 3 goals conceded as even Klopp has brushed it off pointing to the fact that it wasn't our usual back line. Never felt so chilled whilst watching our lads playing a European quarter final match. & I've seen quite a few.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 