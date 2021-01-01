I said ahead of the game that Nunez was the guy we needed to limit supply to. Hes a player that lad, he knows how to finish and works hard. Hes the type of player that would catch Jurgens eye Im sure. Hes young also, he could have a few very good seasons ahead given his stats in his career so far.



7 changes to the starting lineup I think, it showed in good and bad ways at times. I feel sometimes that either Hendo or Milner have to be on the pitch. Theyre calmer and tougher in the right moments. Hendo doing something as simple as slowing Tsimikas down to let Konate get up from the back for the corner contributed to the goal. Were a tad calmer when one of them is on the field.