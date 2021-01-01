« previous next »
CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82

Reply #280 on: Today at 02:02:49 am
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:02:49 am »
FYI XG chat for the 2 Legged tie.
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:07:15 am
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:07:15 am »
v. entertaining tie and i'm most pleased with being able to rest several key players

still not sure if i rate that Darwin Nunnez kid or not, but that insane shot late on called for a big Ali save. One to watch

Tsimikas is not real, too. Imagine we'd gotten that Jamal Lewis kid instead of him skskskkssksk there's just way too many levels between them - inspired signing.

didn't feel we defended particularly badly yet here we are with three goals conceded. I'm putting it down to lowering efforts after going 4 up in the aggregate (thumbs up + wink)
Reply #282 on: Today at 03:19:40 am
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:19:40 am »
next game is a cup semi final as well that's insane

great season
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:46:56 am
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:46:56 am »
I said ahead of the game that Nunez was the guy we needed to limit supply to. Hes a player that lad, he knows how to finish and works hard. Hes the type of player that would catch Jurgens eye Im sure. Hes young also, he could have a few very good seasons ahead given his stats in his career so far.

7 changes to the starting lineup I think, it showed in good and bad ways at times. I feel sometimes that either Hendo or Milner have to be on the pitch. Theyre calmer and tougher in the right moments. Hendo doing something as simple as slowing Tsimikas down to let Konate get up from the back for the corner contributed to the goal. Were a tad calmer when one of them is on the field.
Reply #284 on: Today at 04:16:51 am
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:16:51 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 03:07:15 am
still not sure if i rate that Darwin Nunnez kid or not, but that insane shot late on called for a big Ali save. One to watch

Really?  The kid has some very nice speed and a motor that looks like it doesn't quit.  He puts a shift in as well as I lost count of the number of times he was back in his own half cutting off passes from our players.

All I know is I wouldn't mind having him here to play alongside Jota-Diaz for the next decade.
Reply #285 on: Today at 06:01:45 am
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:01:45 am »
Not sure how anyone can't rate Darwin after those two legs. Tell him to stop diving and you have a phenomenal forward. That strike at 3-3 was sensational technique.

He's had a much more impressive season than Haaland, and he plays in a league with no defending. I'd sign him up if we can afford him.
Reply #286 on: Today at 06:02:31 am
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:02:31 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 03:07:15 am
didn't feel we defended particularly badly yet here we are with three goals conceded. I'm putting it down to lowering efforts after going 4 up in the aggregate (thumbs up + wink)

Seems like our trap was either beaten somehow, or a bit off
Reply #287 on: Today at 06:13:13 am
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:13:13 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:02:31 am
Seems like our trap was either beaten somehow, or a bit off
Not playing together and no Virgil etc. Gomez at Full back was behind the Cbs on the 2nd goal and Konate just slightly dropped on the 3rd goal to not hold the line tighter. It was a good learning experience for Konate/Matip to be in charge of marshalling everything back there the way Virgil does in a big game.
Im sure the players will work to fix it yet and use it as learning opportunity
Reply #288 on: Today at 06:45:49 am
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:45:49 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:19:18 am
Tell you what, wed be fucked without VAR in games like this (and the league cup final) those tight margin goals would be given to the naked eye before VAR stepped in

Good win, only the semis!

we wouldn't play like that if VAR wasn't used in games, it's the one decision that is straightforward in this iteration and it will always be consulted on goals
Reply #289 on: Today at 06:58:05 am
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:58:05 am »
Nunez reminds me of when we came up against Drogba for Marseille. Different types of players, but the impact he had makes me think we'll be seeing a hell of a lot more of him in this league from next season.
Reply #290 on: Today at 07:01:55 am
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:01:55 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
We need to cut this lackadaisical streak out of our game sharpish. Its happened a few times this season and it will end up costing us if we aren't careful. After going 3-1 up there is no way in hell that they should see any way back into the game. If it was City or another elite team, fair enough it can happen but not against Benfica who are struggling in the Portuguese league.

It seems to be momentary mistakes or complete lack of balance between midfield and defence when it happens. Its happened against Brentford, Atletico, Chelsea away. We need to be absolutely ruthless and focus for 90+ mins if we don't want to just end up with the League Cup at the end of the season.

Worth noting as well that if we had played in the last three quarters of that tie against Atletico, we would probably be out.

With 20 minutes left, they needed 4 goals to take it to extra time.
Reply #291 on: Today at 07:24:18 am
« Reply #291 on: Today at 07:24:18 am »
Can't believe we're in a position where we make wholesale changes in a Champions League quarter final because we have to prepare for an FA Cup semi final.

What a couple of years its been.
