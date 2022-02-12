I honestly can't believe some of our fans. What a bunch of cry-baby, entitled stress heads. I think the bullshit 'pundit culture' that surrounds football these days has turned some fans into pseudo-pundits who simply can't enjoy the game anymore... always looking for negatives or reason to shit themselves.



We are into the Champions League semi final, and have a great chance of going all the way.

We have reached the CL, FA and CC semi finals for the first time in our history (obviusly already sewn up the latter).

We are second in the league.



These are the times of our lives.

I really feel pity for those who are not simply enjoying the ride, instead always looking for reasons to moan, and to DOUBT.



Yes, I said it.



Jurgen has turned many of us from DOUBTERS to BELIEVERS. But, astonishingly, a large contingent of DOUBTERS still remain.





