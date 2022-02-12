« previous next »
CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82

jckliew

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:11:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
It wasn't going to be a full throttle 90 if it didn't need to be when we've got City and United in the next 6 days, followed by a derby and we always had a 2 goal advantage in the tie.

Main complaint is why we can't just manage the game in the last half an hour? We should have seen it out without needing to do much. We go from being 3-1 up to relying on Ali to make a good save to stop them going 4-3 up on the night and potentially force extra time. We can be too chaotic. It's not the fist time we've thrown away a 2 goal lead this season.
Are we playing so much high line(there you go. That word again) and heavy pressing, we have lost the ability to slow down and control the games?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

MNAA

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
We need to cut this lackadaisical streak out of our game sharpish. Its happened a few times this season and it will end up costing us if we aren't careful. After going 3-1 up there is no way in hell that they should see any way back into the game. If it was City or another elite team, fair enough it can happen but not against Benfica who are struggling in the Portuguese league.

It seems to be momentary mistakes or complete lack of balance between midfield and defence when it happens. Its happened against Brentford, Atletico, Chelsea away. We need to be absolutely ruthless and focus for 90+ mins if we don't want to just end up with the League Cup at the end of the season.

Worth noting as well that if we had played in the last three quarters of that tie against Atletico, we would probably be out.
LOL. Get a life man 
"We decide when the game is over"

CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
On another night we win that game 7-1. Lets be real, 3-3 flatters them immensely. It was not a contest at all.

We made a shit ton of changes and strolled that game in 2nd gear all night and rested players

Vs City who played a full strength squad for 105mins and possibly lost two starters to injury in KDB and Walker.

Ill take that all night long, this was almost our cup squad we put out in a QF CL game and we strolled it. Dunno how anyone can complain
MNAA

  ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,338
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Sorry, but that should have been dead and buried way sooner and without sloppy replies. Ok, being in the semi is amazing, and we did the hard work last week which was brilliant, but the ease with which they got through us - was that 3 disallowed goals? - is not cool at all. Benfica played with absolute freedom and without fear, and I admire them enormously for that. But one day we'll get too casual, let teams get in to a game they really shouldn't have any business being involved in, and we'll pay for it. Kill the games, stop the fucking about, put 5 or 6 past teams and tell them that none shall fucking pass. That last 10 minutes was far too much wasted energy. Up the fucking reds, but stop giving us reasons to worry when we're way better than that.
The game was almost a dead rubber. The objective was just to contain, keep them at bay, conserve energy and retain the 2 goal lead. Were playing in 2nd gear with the B team almost. People need to chill 
"We decide when the game is over"

rubber soul

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
It wasn't going to be a full throttle 90 if it didn't need to be when we've got City and United in the next 6 days, followed by a derby and we always had a 2 goal advantage in the tie.

Main complaint is why we can't just manage the game in the last half an hour? We should have seen it out without needing to do much. We go from being 3-1 up to relying on Ali to make a good save to stop them going 4-3 up on the night and potentially force extra time. We can be too chaotic. It's not the fist time we've thrown away a 2 goal lead this season.
We didn't though did we? We had a 4 goal lead, that's how this aggregate score thing works.
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
On another night we win that game 7-1. Lets be real, 3-3 flatters them immensely. It was not a contest at all.

We made a shit ton of changes and strolled that game in 2nd gear all night and rested players

Vs City who played a full strength squad for 105mins and possibly lost two starters to injury in KDB and Walker.

Ill take that all night long, this was almost our cup squad we put out in a QF CL game and we strolled it. Dunno how anyone can complain
KDB injured? They clearly lost control of the centre when he went off.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
KDB injured? They clearly lost control of the centre when he went off.

I doubt he is like actually injured but he went off early and was icing his ankle. I am sure he will play with injections on the weekend but perhaps maybe wont be fully himself and that helps us as hes the best players easily. Walker looked like he is actually injured though
CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
Were playing in 2nd gear with the B team almost. People need to chill 

Literally this. B team had a chill night and we were never under threat of going out
So... Howard Phillips

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 pm
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
We didn't though did we? We had a 4 goal lead, that's how this aggregate score thing works.

 ;D
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,730
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
Wait. Is Fromola upset?

You dont say?
LFCEmpire

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
I have downed a few pints now and I must say I fucking love this club. Cant wait to be at Anfield again and see my team play football. I support no other team, not even in my homeland. The Liverpool bird has all my heart. Lets fucking win number 7!!!
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
I doubt he is like actually injured but he went off early and was icing his ankle. I am sure he will play with injections on the weekend but perhaps maybe wont be fully himself and that helps us as hes the best players easily. Walker looked like he is actually injured though
Yeah. Thought Pep took him off early for Saturday. Walker looks to be out for the FA cup semis.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

duvva

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Surely Walker being out is a bonus for them
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Egyptian36

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm

We qualified. Rested most of our starting players. All good.
After watching other teams games this week I think from now on  our midfield need to step up especially physically.
rob1966

  "YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?"
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm
We're in the semis, anyone crying can fuck off
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
I have downed a few pints now and I must say I fucking love this club. Cant wait to be at Anfield again and see my team play football. I support no other team, not even in my homeland. The Liverpool bird has all my heart. Lets fucking win number 7!!!
I see you're from Iceland. I loved it there and hope to visit again. I know a band from there called Vök. One of the lads is a big Liverpool fan, as is the vocalists dad.

Enjoy your beer. Enjoy this magnificent club.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  Icelandic Kopite
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
I see you're from Iceland. I loved it there and hope to visit again. I know a band from there called Vök. One of the lads is a big Liverpool fan, as is the vocalists dad.

Enjoy your beer. Enjoy this magnificent club.

Cheers mate.

I will certainly enjoy and I hope to see you in Iceland again one day.  :wave
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm
I'm happy Virj got the night off tonight. It's the last time this season where we'll get the chance to do that.
number 168

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm
We're in the semis, anyone crying can fuck off

Anyone crying wasn't there tonight, or I guess, ever. Jurgen's song was fantastic and the game was daft but Liverpool FC are yet again in a European Cup (old school) semi final. Great!
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
One day our fans will realise we're a "game situation" team. They got a couple through us being a touch complacent while being four fucking goals up. There are many more huge games to come including one on Saturday.

If you can't enjoy it now, there's no hope for you 😀
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
I doubt he is like actually injured but he went off early and was icing his ankle. I am sure he will play with injections on the weekend but perhaps maybe wont be fully himself and that helps us as hes the best players easily. Walker looked like he is actually injured though
I'm just going to say it. If Tintin starts Saturday, one of our lads needs to twat him and take a yellow. If he plays on, another one of ours twats him. If that doesn't work, send on Milner 😂

Sexy parties Walker out is actually a loss for them.
GreatEx

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #261 on: Today at 12:16:55 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm
weve got another semi on

How did you know?
Asam

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #262 on: Today at 12:29:02 am


That was fun
Classycara

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #263 on: Today at 12:36:06 am
Felt a lot like the SAlzburg Minamino game, only without us rallying at the end to get a winner.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #264 on: Today at 12:37:41 am
The match never felt in doubt but it got a bit twitchy when they made it 3-3 but they never really went for it.

Konate looked great, very comfortable on the ball, Keita impressed as well. Delighted for Bobby, he is getting some important goals in CL this season.
kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
Reply #265 on: Today at 12:40:34 am
thought we battered them - should have easily been 2 or 3 before half time, their keeper played well again.
Obviously a bit of madness towards the end like but in the context of the tie it was over.
The squad has had a good run out
Dougle

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65
« Reply #266 on: Today at 12:58:18 am »
I loved it. Fun.Loads of goals. Little or no stress. Great crew from Benfica. Fantastic new song, which the fella needed. And we won 3-3, 6-4, whatever you're having yourself. Into the semi-finals and another belter Anfield evening on the way...
Online Dim Glas

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #267 on: Today at 01:03:02 am »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 11:08:20 pm
Good entertainment
Enjoy these great times

this needs to be pinned to top of every one of these threads!

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Peabee

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #268 on: Today at 01:04:10 am »
That save by Alisson looks better the more you watch.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
« Reply #269 on: Today at 01:08:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
It wasn't going to be a full throttle 90 if it didn't need to be when we've got City and United in the next 6 days, followed by a derby and we always had a 2 goal advantage in the tie.

Main complaint is why we can't just manage the game in the last half an hour? We should have seen it out without needing to do much. We go from being 3-1 up to relying on Ali to make a good save to stop them going 4-3 up on the night and potentially force extra time. We can be too chaotic. It's not the fist time we've thrown away a 2 goal lead this season.

Just enjoy the ride. Two years ago, you kept predicting wed bottle the title race and City would win every game. I know its probably your own nerves/fear, but you can enjoy a draw sometimes like tonight. We made 7 changes and clearly took our feet off the gas at 3-1. We could have lost by one goal if it came to it.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online stevieG786

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #270 on: Today at 01:19:18 am »
Tell you what, wed be fucked without VAR in games like this (and the league cup final) those tight margin goals would be given to the naked eye before VAR stepped in

Good win, only the semis!
Online kj999

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #271 on: Today at 01:20:16 am »
I honestly can't believe some of our fans. What a bunch of cry-baby, entitled stress heads. I think the bullshit 'pundit culture' that surrounds football these days has turned some fans into pseudo-pundits who simply can't enjoy the game anymore... always looking for negatives or reason to shit themselves.

We are into the Champions League semi final, and have a great chance of going all the way.
We have reached the CL, FA and CC semi finals for the first time in our history (obviusly already sewn up the latter).
We are second in the league.

These are the times of our lives.
I really feel pity for those who are not simply enjoying the ride, instead always looking for reasons to moan, and to DOUBT.

Yes, I said it.

Jurgen has turned many of us from DOUBTERS to BELIEVERS. But, astonishingly, a large contingent of DOUBTERS still remain.


Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #272 on: Today at 01:21:36 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Surely Walker being out is a bonus for them

Nah he might be shite technically but he actually plays a crucial role in guardiolas system. The amount of times his recovery pace gets them out of trouble is insane. You see long balls played over the top and even though his positioning is shocking, thanks to his pace, he always gets there and relieves them of pressure.
Online wet echo

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #273 on: Today at 01:22:33 am »
Online stevieG786

Re: CLQF: Liv 3 vs 3 Ben (agg 6-4) Kon21 Ramos 32 Bobby 56' 65' Sub 73 Nuñez 82
« Reply #274 on: Today at 01:23:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm
I'm happy Virj got the night off tonight. It's the last time this season where we'll get the chance to do that.

He can rest for the 2nd leg of the semi final when were 4 goals to the good  8)
