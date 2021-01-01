« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm

Re: Liverpool v Benfica
Jurgen's line-up is even wilder than the one i sent the other day.

Makes sense that VVD/Salah get rested - they're pretty close but not superhuman after all. Post ACL work load and AFCON minutes eventually catch-up.

Big guns are on the bench in case things get tricky
Re: Liverpool v Benfica
Well in Jürgen lad, sensible team selection.

Bask in the glory of our bench, its fucking magnificent.
Re: Liverpool v Benfica
Milner in there presumably as CDM and to properly do a bit of game management. All the tricks in the book.
Re: Liverpool v Benfica
Interestingly, city have only made two changes
Re: Liverpool v Benfica
Expected 3-5 changes rather than 7 but we've got the squad to be able to do it. Hopefully it's not a couple of changes too many but we've got a strong bench and the fall back of 5 subs.

It's going to be hairy if we concede first. We needed to make changes though.
Re: Liverpool v Benfica
Our bench is amazing. So much depth.
