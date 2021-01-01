Please
Author
Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Garnier
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,163
thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
«
Reply #240 on:
Today
at 07:12:01 pm »
Jurgen's line-up is even wilder than the one i sent the other day.
Makes sense that VVD/Salah get rested - they're pretty close but not superhuman after all. Post ACL work load and AFCON minutes eventually catch-up.
Big guns are on the bench in case things get tricky
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?
- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
Passmaster Molby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,313
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
«
Reply #241 on:
Today
at 07:12:41 pm »
Well in Jürgen lad, sensible team selection.
Bask in the glory of our bench, its fucking magnificent.
Logged
Penfold78
Anny Roader
Posts: 446
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
«
Reply #242 on:
Today
at 07:13:12 pm »
Milner in there presumably as CDM and to properly do a bit of game management. All the tricks in the book.
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,610
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
«
Reply #243 on:
Today
at 07:17:30 pm »
Interestingly, city have only made two changes
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Fromola
Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,750
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
«
Reply #244 on:
Today
at 07:17:47 pm »
Expected 3-5 changes rather than 7 but we've got the squad to be able to do it. Hopefully it's not a couple of changes too many but we've got a strong bench and the fall back of 5 subs.
It's going to be hairy if we concede first. We needed to make changes though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
wemmick
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,444
"Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
«
Reply #245 on:
Today
at 07:18:01 pm »
Our bench is amazing. So much depth.
Logged
