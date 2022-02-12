« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm  (Read 6704 times)

Offline Keith Lard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:56:13 am »
I reckon Minamino, Elliott, Diaz, Keita, Tsimikas, Gomez and Konate will all start. We need the fresh legs and they will be pumped. The rotation options we have are mind blowing
Offline Persephone

  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:53:05 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm
make sure of the job tomorrow, no messin.
Nullify that Nunez fellah.. i dont think Konate should start..
Why? Other than one incident which surely won't be repeated, Konate had the measure of him. Klopp has great man management, no ways he drops Konate because that will say he doesn't trust him.
Offline -Willo-

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:21:51 am »
I think we will go strong, try get an early goal to see us through then see heavy rotation.

The players won't let this slip tonight, they'll never have an easier route to a Champions League final again in their whole careers, they have to make it count.
Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:36:16 am »
Into them hard and kill the tie quickly
Online rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:03:39 am »
Rafa Silva Is out for Benfica , probably there  biggest creative threat .
Online keano7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:07:40 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:03:39 am
Rafa Silva Is out for Benfica , probably there  biggest creative threat .
Everton was much better than him last week. Still a plus that hes out though.
Online rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:11:03 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:07:40 am
Everton was much better than him last week. Still a plus that hes out though.
Everton had the better game but Rafa Provided the assist.
Online KennyVialli

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:30:42 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:11:03 am
Everton had the better game but Rafa Provided the assist.

So, basically Everton to go down - assisted by Rafa?
Online lamonti

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 05:56:13 am
I reckon Minamino, Elliott, Diaz, Keita, Tsimikas, Gomez and Konate will all start. We need the fresh legs and they will be pumped. The rotation options we have are mind blowing

If the big lesson from last night's football isn't "don't count your chickens", I don't know what is.
