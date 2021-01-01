« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Officials

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

Assistants: Joost van Zuilen (NED) & Johan Balder (NED)

Fourth official: Tasos Sidiropoulos (GRE)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED) Assistant VAR: Dennis Higler (NED)





Well here we go again with another very important match, this time in the quarter finals of the Champions League.
Even though we we're all a bit disappointed by the result against City, we played against arguably the best team in Europe and drew. We need a bit of luck now in the league but we are breathing down their necks.

To be in the quarters of the CL, the semis of the FA Cup, one point behind in the league and with the League Cup trophy already won, it has been a great season so far, and it's not over yet.

Back to the match against Benfica........

On the previous two times when we beat Benfica home and away in the CL we have gone on to win the competition. Ok so that fact has no bearing on what may happen this year but it's a nice fact.

Benfica have only won one of their previous 9 away matches in the CL and I don't expect them to break that losing habit. Although they did score against us in the home leg, we showed that we are so much stronger than they are. I expect us to dominate the match in every area and to come away with a straight forward win.

In the competition, Salah is our top scorer of all time; he has scored 33 for us and 36 overall. For Benfica, it is Eusébio with 46 goals. He was one of the all time greats and probably Benfica's best ever player. If he had played in the modern era then he would have been up there with the best in the world. He doesn't tend to get talked about a lot but he was really good.

Benfica's last match was a 3-1 victory against Belenenses on Saturday with Darwin Núñez scoring all 3. He has 24 goals in 24 league games this season and so is one player who we will need to watch carefully.





That's as far as I am going to discuss the history between the two clubs as jackh has done a great job for the first leg here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352082.0

Instead I'll mention some players who I think will start the match on Wednesday and who sometimes don't always get the game-time they deserve. It's a testament to the squad that Klopp has built that our bench is now packed with excellent players who can come on and the overall quality doesn't diminish.




Joe Gomez has struggled to get back onto the first team after his long injury. It's not that he has played badly; it's just that the competition in our backline is so strong. Let's not forget that he is an excellent player and recently he has shown that he can provide decent crosses into the box. I don't feel the team will be significantly weakened by resting TAA and playing Gomez. Not so long ago we were saying that he was developing a great partnership with VVD and he does deserve some time on the pitch to show his quality.



Next is one of my favourites....Tsmikas. What a joy it is to watch him play. He's not quite as good as Robertson but he's not that far behind. He defends well and can whip in good crosses into the box. He is possibly even better at crossing than Robertson. Once again I don't think the team will be significantly weakened by playing Kostas.




My centre back change is to bring back Konaté. He did have a bit of a brain-fart in the first leg to concede the goal but other than that he has been excellent when he has played. Nobody bullies him and few outrun him. He is a very good replacement for Matip and the drop in performance is almost nil. Let's not forget how thin we were on the ground with centre halves a while back and now we have VVD, Matip, Konate and Gomez. Remember how he swatted off Fred?




In midfield I think we'll see Keita start. Of all the players that Klopp has signed, I think Nabby is the one who has disappointed most. He has had a terrible run of injuries and has found it hard to settle into the first team. However that has changed a bit this season and he has had a run of very solid games. He still has a bit to prove but I think he will continue to improve provided he stays injury free.




Lastly there's the phenomenon called Diaz. What a player we have signed. He is great on the ball and his close control is brilliant. I think he will destroy Benfica down our left. I just love watching him as he is an exceptional player.

My suggested team is therefore:

              Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Tsimikas
   Thiago Fabinho Keita
    Salah Firmino Diaz

So I have brought in 5 players who may not be starters for every league match (Diaz and maybe Keita do get some starts).
I don't think there's any big drop in quality with these players and that shows the versatility of our squad. We do need to win this match as it then gives us a great chance of reaching another CL final and then hopefully winning it again. If we play to our best then we have a great chance of winning but let's make sure that we don't put ourselves under needless pressure against Benfica. We'll need to concentrate and to dominate the play; if they get the first goal then suddenly the tie doesn't look so safe. We should have enough to win the game quite comfortably but this is Benfica's biggest game of the year and they will be trying their hearts out. In particular, we will need to keep Núñez quiet.


Who would you play and how do you see the match progressing?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm
How much football has Fabinho been playing? Against $hitty, he looked like could use a break. Even VVD has played almost every match. But tough to drop VVD. Can Thiago start again so soon or bring him in as a sub? If Benfica go for it, that might create gaps that someone like Elliott could exploit. Lets not forget Jones too. I would agree with that front 3 of Salah, Firmino and Diaz although everyone is screaming to give Salah a break. Unfortunately, none of the other front 4 options looks really comfortable on the right although Mané started there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
We probably dont want to go too weak, they're still a good team.

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Hendo
Elliott/Jones
Naby
Jota
Bobby
Diaz

Would be what I'd go for
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Its really a testament to our squad depth that that proposed lineup has 6 non starters and is arguably one of best 11s in the world.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Ideally not too many changes. If away goals still counted perhaps it'd be slightly easier to put another different face or so in but can't overdo it, it's a spot in the Champions League semi's we're protecting. For the most part last week I was unimpressed by Benfica but they put the pressure on in the 2nd half, but did get quite fortunate with their goal. At Anfield it should be no easier for them, they have to come out and almost certainly score first if they want to make it a game. Ideally we'll be leading into the second half and can make further changes, but as we saw against Inter Milan it wasn't so easy.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez or Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Fabinho
Hendo   Keita
Jota   Bobby   Diaz

Virgil always plays, it's usually a matter of who is next to him in this situation, can see Matip getting a rest, but last time around in Europe he started the first leg with IK and played the second with Matip. Probably best to rest Matip and go for Joe or Konate. We have loads of games coming up and it's probably best Robertson misses at least one, next best time to bring Tsimikas in would be Everton or Newcastle. Start with Henderson and Keita, then maybe see Thiago and Jones around the hour all going well, in another reverse from the 2nd game against Inter. Bobby and Salah are probably nailed on to start, would probably bench Salah and hope he's not needed, but with that team all should be fine you'd like to think. This is massive as we have a great chance of going all the way to Paris, performance isn't everything and I'd more than take a draw now. Then another massive one at the weekend which I'd imagine could play a part in determining the team for this. One game at a time, though.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Thanks again for the OP stockdam. Like you I think theres likely to be a fair amount of rotation here given we have a two goal cushion and City again on Saturday. Although the option for 5 subs definitely helps as well.

Feels similar to the second leg against Inter but hopefully well be a bit more clinical this time and finish them off properly, allowing us to use subs who may not play Saturday. An early goal would be very welcome
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:01:02 pm
We probably dont want to go too weak, they're still a good team.

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Hendo
Elliott/Jones
Naby
Jota
Bobby
Diaz

Would be what I'd go for
I'd save Diaz for Wembley. He did well then otherwise the only other thing from side you suggested is whether Fab's form was due to fatigue or the press City had.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
I'm sure 5 subs will play big in Klopp's thinking.

Give Fab, Diaz, Salah, Robbo 60 then rest them if everything is going to plan.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Would defo not start Robbo, Matip, Trent and Thiago.

We could really manage this game well to set us up for Saturday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Stay focused and we should be winning this by a few. We let them back down the game with an error and they used the crowd to put us under some pressure for 15 minutes or so but ultimately we should have been 4 or 5-1 up.

Hope the atmosphere is bouncing - felt the game vs Inter was fairly quiet because some of our fans assumed we were already through. We need to send our lads to Wembley knowing we have faith that something special is on the cards for this season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Give Salah the night off. Honestly let the man see his family.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:29:17 pm
Give Salah the night off. Honestly let the man see his family.

He will be on the bench.

Start Bobby, Diaz and one other.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Hopefully we score early to kill the tie.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm
How much football has Fabinho been playing? Against $hitty, he looked like could use a break. Even VVD has played almost every match. But tough to drop VVD. Can Thiago start again so soon or bring him in as a sub? If Benfica go for it, that might create gaps that someone like Elliott could exploit. Lets not forget Jones too. I would agree with that front 3 of Salah, Firmino and Diaz although everyone is screaming to give Salah a break. Unfortunately, none of the other front 4 options looks really comfortable on the right although Mané started there.

we've never tried Diaz on the right.  my sense is he could do a lot of damage from that side.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Nice one stockdam :)

Like others, some changes would be good but we can't take these lightly and still need to play a strong team. Ultimately, if Firmino starts I'm happy, he's been better this season than last year and I wish he'd managed to have played more games but he's been beset by Covid, muscle injuries and other little niggles. I would have wanted him to start at the weekend as well but it wasn't to be so am looking forward to hopefully seeing him on Wednesday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm
Referee: xxxxxxxxx

Assistants: xxxxxxxxxxx

Fourth official: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

VAR: xxxxxxxxxxxx Assistant VAR: xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Referee:

Serdar Gözübüyük NED

Assistant referees:

Joost van Zuilen NED
Johan Balder NED

Fourth official

Tasos Sidiropoulos GRE

Video Assistant Referee

Pol van Boekel NED

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Dennis Higler NED
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Thanks BoRed, not heard of this ref before, hopefully he's as good as the ref in the first leg, he was terrific.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:19:17 pm
Thanks BoRed, not heard of this ref before, hopefully he's as good as the ref in the first leg, he was terrific.
That ref in the first leg was onto the diving and looking for contact from the Benfica players. Couldn't remember the last time we had such a good ref.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm
That ref in the first leg was onto the diving and looking for contact from the Benfica players. Couldn't remember the last time we had such a good ref.

Yep. From memory, the ref last season in the Atalanta game at Anfield was really good as well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:19:17 pm
Thanks BoRed, not heard of this ref before, hopefully he's as good as the ref in the first leg, he was terrific.

Never heard of him either, he's apparently 36 years old, this will be his first CL knockout game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
I'd expect a fair bit of rotation for this one. The players looked shattered on Sunday, which is understandable considering the work they put in. Plus we have to worry about City on Saturday and the Red Mancs on Tuesday.

Ali, Tsimikas, Konate, Virg, Gomez, Hendo, Curtis, Keita, Taki, Firmino, Dias

I don't want to see Fab, Sadio or Mo on the pitch unless we're absolutely desperate. Those 3 have played so much football in the last couple of months and it's showing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Will be interesting to see Benficas approach. In the first leg they were quite optimistic in the first half and we could/should have scored more. In the second half they played more defensive and made it more difficult for us. I think they will try and repeat that. Then they will look to copy City's balls in behind our defence.

I expect us to play Konate again. Maybe Gomez. I suspect we will see Keita, Diaz and Firmino start. If we play to our normal level we should do well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:16:20 pm
Referee:

Serdar Gözübüyük NED

Assistant referees:

Joost van Zuilen NED
Johan Balder NED

Fourth official

Tasos Sidiropoulos GRE

Video Assistant Referee

Pol van Boekel NED

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Dennis Higler NED

Thanks BoRedpost updated with officials.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm
I'd expect a fair bit of rotation for this one. The players looked shattered on Sunday, which is understandable considering the work they put in. Plus we have to worry about City on Saturday and the Red Mancs on Tuesday.

Ali, Tsimikas, Konate, Virg, Gomez, Hendo, Curtis, Keita, Taki, Firmino, Dias

I don't want to see Fab, Sadio or Mo on the pitch unless we're absolutely desperate. Those 3 have played so much football in the last couple of months and it's showing.

Think Virgal could do with a break I think this game is a good option there won't be many more chances to give the big man a rest. It didn't help that Holland played him in both there friendlies.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Think Virgal could do with a break I think this game is a good option there won't be many more chances to give the big man a rest. It didn't help that Holland played him in both there friendlies.
He could be rested, but I doubt Klopp will play Matip twice in succession. We'll need Gomez to play RB for Trent so it only leaves us with the 3 CB's.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Great OP, pictures are immense, especially Konate :)
after the city game, its amazing to think this Champo league game is so close..

I dont think Konate should start this game, Darwin Nunez is a really good player, and Konate good as he is, will have remembered him getting (in my opinion) overall the better of him, and something rash could happen.. Gomez in for him.
Hendo start too, to establish some dominance early..sub him of second half..Diaz seemed to really enjoy these last time.. Bobby in too... start Mo on the bench, and whatever happens give him 20 at the end..start mane

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm
I dont think Konate should start this game, Darwin Nunez is a really good player, and Konate good as he is, will have remembered him getting (in my opinion) overall the better of him, and something rash could happen.
not sure I completely agree that Nunez got the better of him, but even if it was accurate - that's exactly the reason to play Konate tomorrow, not bench him.  the lad shouldn't be hidden from challenges at this point.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Should be some rotation but we can't be complacent either. An early goal for us to settle things down would be nice
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
TAA, Robbo, Thiago, Fabinho and Salah should all get the night off. I would also like to see Keita & Diaz kept for Saturday.

                Alisson

Gomez  Konate  VVD   Tsimikas

   AOC   Henderson  Milner/Jones

   Minamino  Mane   Jota
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm
Never heard of him either, he's apparently 36 years old, this will be his first CL knockout game.

Nice one :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Yeah, I would agree normally, just my personal feeling is hes had such a good start in Liverpool, that that could go either way - he deals with it better and uses what he learned to be better against Nunez..
or
Nunez uses what he learned and is better against Konate, and Konate over compensates, or it hits his confidence and the rest of his season..

I just think that there are better opportunities for him to overcome challenges than this game
-having said that, its probably exactly what Klopp may do :)


Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:00:06 pm
not sure I completely agree that Nunez got the better of him, but even if it was accurate - that's exactly the reason to play Konate tomorrow, not bench him.  the lad shouldn't be hidden from challenges at this point.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
What combination of players starting would actually make someone on here worry at this point? We're up 2 goals, at home and clearly the better team. Unless we're going to field the u18/23's then no disrespect to Benfica but this is kind of over barring a miracle. Just trust in Klopp and his team that they'll pick the right players for the game and cheer them on at this point.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Got a ticket in the lower Kenny for this one -- last time I was there was for West Ham and the atmosphere was dire. Hope it's a bit more bouncing on Wednesday!

Would go with:

Ali
Trent - Gomez - VVD - Kostas
Elliott - Hendo - Naby
Ox - Bobby - Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm




Excellent write-up mate, cheers for that. Also agree on your player choices.  8)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:19:17 pm
Thanks BoRed, not heard of this ref before, hopefully he's as good as the ref in the first leg, he was terrific.

Serdar Gözübüyük NED

He's only had 13 CL matches in his career so far and 78 in other Uefa matches ( includes going back to ones like U17's).

He's never ref'd one of ours or Benfica's.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
team was clearly disappointed in drawing at city, time to forget that and concentrate on getting this won hopefully early on so klopp can sub as he wishes in prep for the weekend but this comes first, can't approach it as a given
