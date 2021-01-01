I'm sort of hoping this draws a bit of a nice explanation from Bobby about them.....but wasn't Best a left winger and Brady a right winger?



Brady was a traditional left footed midfielder who played central too. He was part of a decent Arsenal side that was rich in Irishness from both sides of the border with Stapleton, Rice, Jennings, Nelson and O'Leary. He went on to play for Juve, more on the left where he won 2 scudetto's, had to wiki that!Regarding George he wore the 7 for a reason as the numbers meant something back then. But he was not averse to moving over to the left if the game dictated it. Point being, George was an outstanding talent, on his day unplayable and a joy to watch such was the sense of anticipation when he picked up the ball. He would be a perfect foil for Rushy rather like Kenny was although he knew where the net was. I've always been old fashioned when it comes to positions. I like left peggers on the left and right footers on the right, particularly as inverted was not the norm back then rather a tactical switch. Anyway, I had a lot of fun drafting this one, in fact the last two have been rather pleasant with some decent banter and bonhomie. Long may that continue