Poll

Round 1 - FIGHT

VivaBobby VS
AdzLFC
RobbieRedman VS
Tubby
Max Powers VS
Samie

Voting closes: Today at 09:56:25 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread  (Read 517 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,364
  • Bam!
-8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 am »
VBG



VS

Adz



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RobbieRedman



VS

Tubby



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Max Powers



VS

Samie



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 am »
I'm sort of hoping this draws a bit of a nice explanation from Bobby about them.....but wasn't Best a left winger and Brady a right winger?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,066
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:48 am »
Brady was a left footed midfielder. Think we could play wise or central.

Best had the pace and skill to play up front and think he did do a fair bit.

That game is the hardest one to pick a winner in. Some very decent sides all round in here though.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 am »
That being said....

Adz in the first game. Bobby has a fearsome attack but a few stand out weaknesses I think (Coentrao wasn't a particularly great player, and Essien would be putting out a LOT of fires.)

Robbie in the second game. Not a big fan of 5-3-2 and I dont think you're getting much attacking impetus from the full backs, plus you've then got two pretty defensive midfielders so a lot of pressure on De Bruyne to make things happen).

Max in the third game. When I was watching Samie pick his team I was thinking 'he'll need a really good DM in there with Savicevic and Prosinecki' and he didn't get one. And was then thinking 'he'll need really good full backs with no wide attackers' and he didn't get them. Coluna, Kovacic and Vidal are levels above what Samie has in there.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:14:03 am
I'm sort of hoping this draws a bit of a nice explanation from Bobby about them.....but wasn't Best a left winger and Brady a right winger?

Brady was a traditional left footed midfielder who played central too. He was part of a decent Arsenal side that was rich in Irishness from both sides of the border with Stapleton, Rice, Jennings, Nelson and O'Leary. He went on to play for Juve, more on the left where he won 2 scudetto's, had to wiki that!

Regarding George he wore the 7 for a reason as the numbers meant something back then. But he was not averse to moving over to the left if the game dictated it. Point being, George was an outstanding talent, on his day unplayable and a joy to watch such was the sense of anticipation when he picked up the ball. He would be a perfect foil for Rushy rather like Kenny was although he knew where the net was. I've always been old fashioned when it comes to positions. I like left peggers on the left and right footers on the right, particularly as inverted was not the norm back then rather a tactical switch. Anyway, I had a lot of fun drafting this one, in fact the last two have been rather pleasant with some decent banter and bonhomie. Long may that continue
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
That being said....

Adz in the first game. Bobby has a fearsome attack but a few stand out weaknesses I think (Coentrao wasn't a particularly great player, and Essien would be putting out a LOT of fires.)

Robbie in the second game. Not a big fan of 5-3-2 and I dont think you're getting much attacking impetus from the full backs, plus you've then got two pretty defensive midfielders so a lot of pressure on De Bruyne to make things happen).

Max in the third game. When I was watching Samie pick his team I was thinking 'he'll need a really good DM in there with Savicevic and Prosinecki' and he didn't get one. And was then thinking 'he'll need really good full backs with no wide attackers' and he didn't get them. Coluna, Kovacic and Vidal are levels above what Samie has in there.

I thank you for your insight and razor sharp analysis of my team.  :wave

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,022
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:30:37 pm »
Max has a good team but mine is better. I'm also playing in Dutch colours.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:46:48 pm »
VVB won quite easy for me, solid team and even with Coentrau at LB is one hell of a tough back five. Not sure about the Sissoko pick either, much better out there even in last round.

I like Tubbys team and his was one of 3 I wanted to avoid in first round but i don't think his top class strike force compares to my world class one and that's where the main difference is perhaps

Samie wins the last for me. The strike force win this. I'm not where Aldridge get the service from and that Litmanen will work in that scenario. Jankulosvski was on my list next, good pick.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,928
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 12:46:48 pm

I like Tubbys team and his was one of 3 I wanted to avoid in first round but i don't think his top class strike force compares to my world class one and that's where the main difference is perhaps

Fair.  Wasn't expecting to go far in this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm »
Robbie vs Tubby was the closest for me, I'm surprised the voting differential is that high. It's not a bad team he put out.
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:12:03 pm
Fair.  Wasn't expecting to go far in this one.

I'm sure Betty will put me right but I dont think 5-3-2 has ever really done well in drafting
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:54:22 pm »
I think the issue with a 5-3-2 is that it's so hard to get the right kind of wing backs who actually played in that formation such as the likes of Cafu. For most full backs, they're an unknown quantity in such a formation. It's fair to say that Trent & Robbo would thrive in that system and probably also Walker & Cancelo for City but most full backs play a vastly different style.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,571
  • JFT96
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:59:44 pm »
Tough matches in here. Every team seems to have strengths and weaknesses. I'm going to wait til I have more time to weigh them up/more arguments are in here.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
I'm sure Betty will put me right but I dont think 5-3-2 has ever really done well in drafting

Not to my memory. There was a brief period when a few drafts were won using a Zona Mista, but otherwise 532 rarely gets anywhere in these things. Usually the successful formations are a reflection of what Liverpool are currently doing (assuming we're doing well with it). e.g. 4231 was all the rage during Rafa's reign, then when Rodgers came in 442 diamond and 433 rose to the top, and pretty much that hasn't changed with Klopp, albeit I'd say fullbacks are getting a bit more love now than they used to.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,022
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm »
I thought I had a good team.  :(
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,571
  • JFT96
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm
I thought I had a good team.  :(

Never go full Mousa.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm
I thought I had a good team.  :(

Never go full Slav, mate. Far too many red squares
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm
I thought I had a good team.  :(

It is quite good if I say so myself. Definitely one of the best attacks if not the best attack in the draft. The defensive side is not as strong however.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:52:53 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 12:46:48 pm
VVB won quite easy for me, solid team and even with Coentrau at LB is one hell of a tough back five. Not sure about the Sissoko pick either, much better out there even in last round.

#RobbieWiseman  :wellin
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 12:46:48 pm
I'm not where Aldridge get the service from and that Litmanen will work in that scenario. Jankulosvski was on my list next, good pick.

My system has two attacking full backs, they can whip in crosses for Aldo to head all day. In midfield, Coluna is the playmaker and Kovacic progresses the ball from defense to attack using his dribbling abilities. Vidal plays the destroyer role but if needed he can also go forward and rotate with other midfielders.

Use the pace of Aldridge and Puskas to run the channels and drag defenders all over the place when attacking. Litmanen joins in an finds space in an around the box while the strikers occupy the defenders.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:54:35 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 12:46:48 pm
VVB won quite easy for me, solid team and even with Coentrau at LB is one hell of a tough back five. Not sure about the Sissoko pick either, much better out there even in last round.

Get me fucking name right next time Ruby...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,474
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
That being said....

Adz in the first game. Bobby has a fearsome attack but a few stand out weaknesses I think (Coentrao wasn't a particularly great player, and Essien would be putting out a LOT of fires.)

Robbie in the second game. Not a big fan of 5-3-2 and I dont think you're getting much attacking impetus from the full backs, plus you've then got two pretty defensive midfielders so a lot of pressure on De Bruyne to make things happen).

Max in the third game. When I was watching Samie pick his team I was thinking 'he'll need a really good DM in there with Savicevic and Prosinecki' and he didn't get one. And was then thinking 'he'll need really good full backs with no wide attackers' and he didn't get them. Coluna, Kovacic and Vidal are levels above what Samie has in there.

I pretty much agree with this. Although I don't mind tubby's 3-5-2 and Jarni would be well suited to it. Robbie's team is much stronger though.

Adz's team is great, was thinking about Sissoko for my team but expected some criticism for that pick in an all time draft :P

I like Max's team as well, strong all over.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm
I pretty much agree with this. Although I don't mind tubby's 3-5-2 and Jarni would be well suited to it. Robbie's team is much stronger though.

Adz's team is great, was thinking about Sissoko for my team but expected some criticism for that pick in an all time draft :P

I like Max's team as well, strong all over.

Et tu, Hazelle. I am crestfallen and fear I am done for. Adz has a very fine team and I wish him well
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,474
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:17:09 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:54:39 pm
Et tu, Hazelle. I am crestfallen and fear I am done for. Adz has a very fine team and I wish him well

Not a slight on your Ossie Ardiless inspired team my friend, I'd love to see that team in action.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:17:09 pm
Not a slight on your Ossie Ardiless inspired team my friend, I'd love to see that team in action.

I Loves Ossie I do. I loved that Argentine 78 side and that World Cup in general. Still do. Kempes, bandy legs Luque, Ortiz, Ossie and the ultimate South American granite that was Passarella. Tarantini, that leggy leftie who was brilliant in that World Cup then moved all over the place, inclding the EV? Not sure but anyway, Ricky Villa was good to watch. Good player on his day.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm »
I thought Momo would have been universally loved on here :P

In all seriousness though, while I acknowledge he isnt the best midfielder in this draft, he really is a great partner for my true midfield maestro (Bozsik) with his relentless energy, crunching tackling etc.
Logged
JFT97

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(1) - Match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:32:35 am »
Momo was class, proper cult hero. But he didn't have a particularly long career at the top level as a regular, was always more of a 3rd/4th choice midfielder (as per our best midfield in the world song) and ended up being a bit of a journeyman. If you're going on his best though, which I'd assume would be sensible in this draft, then he's right up there with a lot of other DMs.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 