Halo
Anyone been watching?

Only three episodes in so far, but as far as video game adaptations go - and they don't go well - this is actually pretty watchable. Dare I say, probably the best so far if you exclude The Witcher. The difference here is that Halo didn't start out as a book's worth of lore and inspiration to draw a plot from. Everything looks as it should too, though some of the effects of the Covenant look a bit dated, but perfectly acceptable for a TV show. I wasn't too sure about the opening episode, but it improved with the later two.

Give it a go if yer all "Marvel'd and Star Wars'd" out like I am.
Re: Halo
I don't know much about Halo, never played the game. But it seems to be drawing a lot of criticism from fans. I don't know how much of that is simply purists hostile at changes, or how much is whether it's badly constructed as a TV show and potentially mishandling the source material. You would think, though, with so much lore and history to play with, that they'd struggle to drop the ball.
Re: Halo
I don't know much about Halo, never played the game. But it seems to be drawing a lot of criticism from fans. I don't know how much of that is simply purists hostile at changes, or how much is whether it's badly constructed as a TV show and potentially mishandling the source material. You would think, though, with so much lore and history to play with, that they'd struggle to drop the ball.

It's set in a different time frame to the games,but there's lots of material that is.Some people just love to piss and moan.

I've loved it so far.
Re: Halo
People like to say so far they have shown more bare butt's than they have action scenes. .
Re: Halo
It's set in a different time frame to the games,but there's lots of material that is.Some people just love to piss and moan.

I've loved it so far.

Of course. I think the general gist of the criticism is more that the show could have been done better. Lots of (unnecessary?) comparisons to The Mandalorian. I don't know how valid the criticism is, but if the show is proving popular then it doesn't really matter either way.
Re: Halo
Of course. I think the general gist of the criticism is more that the show could have been done better. Lots of (unnecessary?) comparisons to The Mandalorian. I don't know how valid the criticism is, but if the show is proving popular then it doesn't really matter either way.

One of the big criticisms of the show is that the runners seemed to enjoy telling anyone who would listen that they've never played the games. Halo has a lot of books but I wouldn't say it's a story you can tell without knowing the games inside out.
Re: Halo
One of the big criticisms of the show is that the runners seemed to enjoy telling anyone who would listen that they've never played the games. Halo has a lot of books but I wouldn't say it's a story you can tell without knowing the games inside out.
Pure arrogance on their part. Who wouldnt educate themselves on the original source material?
Re: Halo
I think - and it's just a guess on my behalf here - that fans of the games are moaning because Master Chief has pulled a 1995 Judge Dredd by removing his helmet and showing his face. I wasn't sure about that initially, but thinking about it, I couldn't really give a fuck, because MC is not Judge Dredd, and it's not built into the canon of that character to never show his face. It's not like it's an unwritten 40 year old rule. He's a video game character, and people need to wrap their brains around the fact that some (or most) things from games have never translated well to the screen strictly because story and characterization in games is an afterthought, and when they aren't, they're still an afterthought for the most part despite a lot of games these days revolving around a narrative. They're mostly bollocks if you were to compare those narratives in isolation to books or TV shows. Even films. Like I said, if there was a major complaint about the series so far, is that it felt like you, as the viewer, were dropped straight into the thing too quickly from the outset. The opening episode felt like the middle of a show that had been going for a series or two. There wasn't an episode or two of exposition or build up to the reveal of the Spartans, Covenant, and of course the Master Chief. It just expected the viewers to already know and off it went. The pacing of it has since been decent. So it's made a few changes from the game? Yeah? You don't say. Are those changes bad? Not really. They're just different.
Re: Halo
Pure arrogance on their part. Who wouldnt educate themselves on the original source material?
I'm sure they know. There's too much of the show that still feels like Halo's world for them not to. If there is one thing it gets right, its how it looks. The armor Chief and the other Spartans wear look amazing, and I reckon that's only possible due to 3d printing. Same with the rest of the props from the game. 
Re: Halo
Pure arrogance on their part. Who wouldnt educate themselves on the original source material?

Seems to be a common occurrence nowadays, I remember one of the writers of the live action Cowboy Bebop saying how they are going to 'fix' the original, that panned out as well as you would expect...
Re: Halo
Got to say I enjoyed episode 5 a lot better even had a joke that made me laugh about knowing how to play the game. When he had to switch to his secondary weapon.
Re: Halo
I'm finally caught up on this - hardly a huge fan of the games but I remember enough from playing the first two that a lot of the background is familiar, but I have no idea what's been invented just for the show that might be causing negative reactions.

It's decent enough I guess, though I don't care about any of the Madrigal stuff too much. I hope whatever this portal is links back into everything else. Funnily enough we've just finished watching all of the Expanse so it's weird watching Burn Gorman play almost the exact same character in Vinsher as he did in S4 of that.

The desert mystics this week looks like they were out of Dr Who or something, all with that same white hairstyle. Weird. The leader was so familiar but I couldn't place her - I was shocked to find it was Dayna from Blakes 7!
Halo Series
Anyone watching this?

Im up to episode 5 and enjoying it quite a bit. I know nothing about the game as Ive never had an Xbox, but the series seems pretty well done.

Not sure how close it is to the game or anything.
Re: Halo Series
The same one from early last year?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352121.msg18270420

I actually tried to play the old Halo games after watching it but just couldn't get more than an hour into the 1st one before giving up.

Seems a second season is on the cards early next year.
Re: Halo Series
The same one from early last year?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352121.msg18270420

I actually tried to play the old Halo games after watching it but just couldn't get more than an hour into the 1st one before giving up.

Seems a second season is on the cards early next year.

Oh didn't even realize it was that one. It's just available for me now on Prime. Probably best to merge these threads then.
Re: Halo Series
I enjoyed it, S2 looks like the budget went up as well.
Re: Halo
Love the games and I really enjoyed the show as well. A lot of Halo fans though really didn't but nobody hates something more than a fan right?

Really looking forward to S2 of this and for Fallout to come out as well. These great games are finally get good TV made (along with the Last of Us last year) and it's about damn time. So much more they can use as well if they wanted to
