I think - and it's just a guess on my behalf here - that fans of the games are moaning because Master Chief has pulled a 1995 Judge Dredd by removing his helmet and showing his face. I wasn't sure about that initially, but thinking about it, I couldn't really give a fuck, because MC is not Judge Dredd, and it's not built into the canon of that character to never show his face. It's not like it's an unwritten 40 year old rule. He's a video game character, and people need to wrap their brains around the fact that some (or most) things from games have never translated well to the screen strictly because story and characterization in games is an afterthought, and when they aren't, they're still an afterthought for the most part despite a lot of games these days revolving around a narrative. They're mostly bollocks if you were to compare those narratives in isolation to books or TV shows. Even films. Like I said, if there was a major complaint about the series so far, is that it felt like you, as the viewer, were dropped straight into the thing too quickly from the outset. The opening episode felt like the middle of a show that had been going for a series or two. There wasn't an episode or two of exposition or build up to the reveal of the Spartans, Covenant, and of course the Master Chief. It just expected the viewers to already know and off it went. The pacing of it has since been decent. So it's made a few changes from the game? Yeah? You don't say. Are those changes bad? Not really. They're just different.