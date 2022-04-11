Yesterday was frustrating overall. Frustrating because City displayed the best version of themselves and we didnt. Frustrating because we slept walked the game first half of first half and went back into ourselves after equalising for the first time. The 2nd goal was coming and we were lucky to only concede 2. The second goal was incredible from us and we had City on the ropes for a bit never applied sustained pressure in the same way that they had done to us after they'd scored there 2nd goal 1st half. I actually think we marginally have better individuals than City but they have shown over the two games this season they are a better team - their midfield is a level above ours which enables them to control games against us. I'd expect City to win the league now. That said if we do end up playing City in the champions league we can hopefully use the learns from yesterday to beat them



Not picking on you, ac, as I've seen several worthy posters also say (and repeat) the same thing. However, I think the bolded sentence overlooks the fact that the reason why we didn't display the best version of ourselves is simply because of City's play. They were so good that we were unable to play our best. As many others have said, normally reliable players were rattled.We seemed to get more used to it as the game went on, so I hope that we'll be more ready for them on Saturday. In some ways, it's a pity the games weren't the other way around - get a look at the best City can do in the FA Cup, and then try to overcome it in the league match instead.The other thing to remember is that City weren't at their best either (not for the full 90 anyway) because we didn't let them. Just like our players know they've had a massively difficult game, so do their players. They'll all be thinking, "If it hadn't have been for K de B, we'd have been toast." Remember van Dijk effortlessly taking the ball off Sterling, for instance. In most games, if they play that well they'd win about 6-0. It was 2-2 because our attack twice picked their defence apart beautifully.