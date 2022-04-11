« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane  (Read 27022 times)

Offline M4tt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 08:34:05 am »
What a spectacle that was. Can't wait for the next one! Hopefully the atmosphere will be like the League Cup final
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 08:36:12 am »
Quote from: ac on April 11, 2022, 11:00:56 pm
Yesterday was frustrating overall. Frustrating because City displayed the best version of themselves and we didnt. Frustrating because we slept walked the game first half of first half and went back into ourselves after equalising for the first time. The 2nd goal was coming and we were lucky to only concede 2. The second goal was incredible from us and we had City on the ropes for a bit never applied sustained pressure in the same way that they had done to us after they'd scored there 2nd goal 1st half. I actually think we marginally have better individuals than City but they have shown over the two games this season they are a better team - their midfield is a level above ours which enables them to control games against us. I'd expect City to win the league now. That said if we do end up playing City in the champions league we can hopefully use the learns from yesterday to beat them
Not picking on you, ac, as I've seen several worthy posters also say (and repeat) the same thing. However, I think the bolded sentence overlooks the fact that the reason why we didn't display the best version of ourselves is simply because of City's play. They were so good that we were unable to play our best. As many others have said, normally reliable players were rattled.
We seemed to get more used to it as the game went on, so I hope that we'll be more ready for them on Saturday. In some ways, it's a pity the games weren't the other way around - get a look at the best City can do in the FA Cup, and then try to overcome it in the league match instead.
The other thing to remember is that City weren't at their best either (not for the full 90 anyway) because we didn't let them. Just like our players know they've had a massively difficult game, so do their players. They'll all be thinking, "If it hadn't have been for K de B, we'd have been toast." Remember van Dijk effortlessly taking the ball off Sterling, for instance.  In most games, if they play that well they'd win about 6-0. It was 2-2 because our attack twice picked their defence apart beautifully.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 08:38:25 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:20:50 am
Baggio cough . Alessandro Del Piero  cough. KAKA COUGH COUGH
The first two (and Rivaldo and 'dinho who you also mentioned) were more forwards really. But, yeah, I thought Kaka should have been in that list.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 am »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:08:40 am
Has something been said here about why we didnt press them but instead decided to play in a mid block? When the game started we pressed them but then after the 1-1 we started playing in a mid block and put more or less no pressure on their ball playing player. thats how they got all those chances where their players had so much time picking out a pass. See the attached image where Laporte has all the time to play his pass.

I mean, yes, the run is timed well but if you leave so much space  and let the ball playing player so much time on the ball it doesnt matter if youre playing City or Norwich, it'll always be exploited.



I'm in no means a tactical expert or anything but my impression always was that a high line only really works when you press from the top and I wonder why we didn't do that (or stopped doing it) in this game.
I don't remember the exact phase of play that led to that but we do look a bit disorganised.  Thiago pressing that high means the defence really has no choice but to defend high as otherwise they'd have a relatively easy ball into one of their attacking midfielders - De Bruyne looks an obvious candidate from that still.  Mo looks like he's in two minds about whether to press, probably because Cancelo has bombed past him.

I'm never wholly convinced by Jota's pressing and cutting off of passing lanes when he's our central forward.  He's certainly no ball watcher like Ronaldo, for example, but Bobby is just so good at it that the bar is really high.  The infamous Villa game was one where we constantly got ourselves into those situations where the defence was high but there was no pressure on the ball and I remember screaming madly (and maybe unfairly) at Jota for not at least being in the way.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,550
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 am »
Quote from: JRed on April 11, 2022, 05:39:23 pm
I think the best approach against these cheats is to just play over them. Their press is very effective but we have the two best long passers in the game playing at the back. Our midfield struggled so much to retain possession so I would play over the top for Salah , Diaz , Mané to run onto. Ederson has so many mistakes in him aswell so Ive no doubt him rushing out to deal with it would result in a few chances/mistakes.

Be quite amusing for two of the best teams in the world to play a major game by trying to hoof it over the midfield :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 08:59:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:44:16 am
I don't remember the exact phase of play that led to that but we do look a bit disorganised.  Thiago pressing that high means the defence really has no choice but to defend high as otherwise they'd have a relatively easy ball into one of their attacking midfielders - De Bruyne looks an obvious candidate from that still.  Mo looks like he's in two minds about whether to press, probably because Cancelo has bombed past him.

I'm never wholly convinced by Jota's pressing and cutting off of passing lanes when he's our central forward.  He's certainly no ball watcher like Ronaldo, for example, but Bobby is just so good at it that the bar is really high.  The infamous Villa game was one where we constantly got ourselves into those situations where the defence was high but there was no pressure on the ball and I remember screaming madly (and maybe unfairly) at Jota for not at least being in the way.

Are we not defending spaces here, instead of defending the player?

Player on the ball normally would not have the confidence to execute a pass to feet because all he is seeing infront of him are spaces filled with red shirts.

The receiving player will either be offside ro receive the ball over the top or one of the defenders will be on him as soon as the ball is in flight.

I think this is good positional play against City


Thought I had quoted Larse's image that you were responding to
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:01:27 am by Sinyoro »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:44:40 am
Be quite amusing for two of the best teams in the world to play a major game by trying to hoof it over the midfield :)
Theres a bit more to it than that. Citys strength is their relentless pressing. We absolutely can counter that at times by playing over them, we have the players at the back to make the pass and we have the forwards to make it work. Clearly not all the time but at the right time, it also has the effect of making them think twice when pressing.
It has to be said , as well as Abu Dhabi have played in both 2-2 games this season, they have scored a heavily deflected goal in both of them so have had some luck.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 12:54:57 am
about what i saw from Thiago's outing..

There was a moment in the second half where he received the ball close to the halfway line, it was a very tight spot, quite risky, surrounded by three City players and i'm not sure how to explain this but it felt like he slowed time down with his control of the ball in a way i don't recall another Liverpool midfielder doing before (not even wee Joe, The Welsh Xavi). The City players who were about to press him instantly stopped and dropped back into shape. He didn't really do any fancy footwork or insane athletic effort to get out of that mess, it felt like the entire thing was happening in a different realm, like a game of chess where there's the physical evidence of the game but it happens in fact inside the brain...

Quite often he does things like this and it makes me think "yeah, that's what a specialist, a difference maker, elite player really does in midfield".

I like Gini. I like Hendo. I like Milner - they're all good players - but you watch Thiago sometimes and think 'this guy is nuts'.

Maybe no one remembers that one specific moment but boy did that feel like a "you don't see this shit anywhere else" moment.


Yh I remember that he almost just stepped on the ball, as you say everything just seemed to slow down around him.

Dont agree with you about Gini though, he was great in these type of games because he was incredibly composed strong and press resistant, a midfield three of Fabinho Thiago and Gini would have been perfect in this game now I think about it.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 08:38:25 am
The first two (and Rivaldo and 'dinho who you also mentioned) were more forwards really. But, yeah, I thought Kaka should have been in that list.

Not at all. They were free players. Players who could be anywhere on the pitch at any given moment. Picking up the ball in space. Which was their greatest attribute. Always being in space always being available to receive the ball. More often then not having a clear picture of what they were going to do next and executing it. The least of those and probably the most forward was Rivaldo if anyone.

Here is another one who would like to say hello. Little Pablo César Aimar Giordano.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,949
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 11:31:52 am »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:08:40 am
Has something been said here about why we didnt press them but instead decided to play in a mid block? When the game started we pressed them but then after the 1-1 we started playing in a mid block and put more or less no pressure on their ball playing player. thats how they got all those chances where their players had so much time picking out a pass. See the attached image where Laporte has all the time to play his pass.

I mean, yes, the run is timed well but if you leave so much space  and let the ball playing player so much time on the ball it doesnt matter if youre playing City or Norwich, it'll always be exploited.



I'm in no means a tactical expert or anything but my impression always was that a high line only really works when you press from the top and I wonder why we didn't do that (or stopped doing it) in this game.
Sorry, but do you think this is an example of a mid block? We're still pushed up very high.

As for the pressing, it's almost impossible to press for 90-minutes against most teams, let alone one as good as City who have a lot of possession.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:52 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,495
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 12:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:08:40 am
I'm in no means a tactical expert or anything but my impression always was that a high line only really works when you press from the top and I wonder why we didn't do that (or stopped doing it) in this game.
It depends ;). A high line works if the opposition don't have the time or space to measure a pass picking out a run which breaks the offside trap. Such a pass is increasingly more difficult the deeper it is played from - but obviously, great players can do it.

But City didn't often break the line with a pass from deep (they tried, and dropped Silva even deeper in the second half to look for those opportunities) - they put a few in behind the fullbacks, but every side in the PL does that against us. Where they were most dangerous and created the best chances is when they broke the mid-block and got De Bruyne, usually, running at us and able to thread a ball along the deck.

The mid-block wasn't the problem, other than that players of the calibre of City's were able to break it at times. A more full on high press might have given us a few more attacking situations, but would also likely have given City the ability to overload us more often in midfield and wide, creating more of those better chances.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 12:27:21 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:20:50 am
Baggio cough . Alessandro Del Piero  cough. KAKA COUGH COUGH

Baggio and Del Piero were forwards. And Baggio ten years before Zidane. Kaka is a good shout, though.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:08:40 am
Has something been said here about why we didnt press them but instead decided to play in a mid block? When the game started we pressed them but then after the 1-1 we started playing in a mid block and put more or less no pressure on their ball playing player. thats how they got all those chances where their players had so much time picking out a pass. See the attached image where Laporte has all the time to play his pass.

I mean, yes, the run is timed well but if you leave so much space  and let the ball playing player so much time on the ball it doesnt matter if youre playing City or Norwich, it'll always be exploited.



I'm in no means a tactical expert or anything but my impression always was that a high line only really works when you press from the top and I wonder why we didn't do that (or stopped doing it) in this game.

You are true in saying that the high line works with the press, but you don't need to press that hard when you drop back into a mid-block. It's understandable. No team can press high for 90 minutes, so there will be moments, even the greatest teams will drop back in games.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 12:59:04 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:20:50 am
Baggio cough . Alessandro Del Piero  cough. KAKA COUGH COUGH

Baggio was before, and he was a Deep Lying forward, just like Kaka, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo were. Del Piero was a Support Striker.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 12:59:57 pm »
City's defenders are all very good on the ball too, so you'd have to be right up their faces all game long to prevent them hitting big switches, etc.  It's not sustainable.  Think the key would be to make sure the runs are covered and the line is held.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 01:03:42 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on April 11, 2022, 06:18:15 pm
I Take the point, although he did play as an Attacking Midfielder for a couple of seasons, he was primarily a Central Midfielder, with a lot more defensive responsibilities so may not count.

Among pure AMs, I'll put it this way

1990-1994

Michael Laudrup         
Thomas Häßler           
Carlos Valderrama

1995-1999

Zinedine Zidane         
Rui Costa               
Luis Enrique

2000-2004

Zinedine Zidane 
Juan Román Riquelme     
Juninho Pernambucano   

2005-2009

Wesley Sneijder     
Juan Román Riquelme     
Andrés Iniesta   

2010-2014

Andrés Iniesta       
Mesut Özil             
Marek Hamík

2015-2019

Kevin De Bruyne         
David Silva             
Christian Eriksen

Not the thread probably, mods can merge appropriately, but any guesses for 2020-2024?     
 

For people interested in this, I made these for all position since 1950. Had to use football magazine ratings and individual abilities (some live, some videos) and all that. Anyone who wants to go through can PM me. I also made Lineups (11 + 7 subs) of World XI for each semi decade from 1950.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:08:40 am
Has something been said here about why we didnt press them but instead decided to play in a mid block? When the game started we pressed them but then after the 1-1 we started playing in a mid block and put more or less no pressure on their ball playing player. thats how they got all those chances where their players had so much time picking out a pass. See the attached image where Laporte has all the time to play his pass.

I mean, yes, the run is timed well but if you leave so much space  and let the ball playing player so much time on the ball it doesnt matter if youre playing City or Norwich, it'll always be exploited.



I'm in no means a tactical expert or anything but my impression always was that a high line only really works when you press from the top and I wonder why we didn't do that (or stopped doing it) in this game.
We were also not reactive. Some of their long balls were telegraphed and we could have dealt with them better.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 01:03:42 pm
For people interested in this, I made these for all position since 1950. Had to use football magazine ratings and individual abilities (some live, some videos) and all that. Anyone who wants to go through can PM me. I also made Lineups (11 + 7 subs) of World XI for each semi decade from 1950.
Sure.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 01:46:39 pm »
Just watched it back again. De Bruyne was so sick. I never think he usually brings his A game against us but that was honestly pretty close to Messi at the Nou Camp in terms of individual performances against us.

We were so clearly nervy first half. Even Matip clearing his lines when usually he'd find a pass forward. I just wondered if they weren't used to being pressed like this or it was worse in their heads than what was actually happening. Fabinho especially looked rattled. Phenomenal recovery in the second half though. Fiar play to the whole team.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:48:48 pm by groove »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,711
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 01:50:01 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 01:46:39 pm
Just watched it back again. De Bruyne was so sick. I never think he usually brings his A game against us but that was honestly pretty close to Messi at the Nou Camp in terms of individual performances against us.

We were so clearly nervy first half. Even Matip clearing his lines when usually he'd find a pass forward. Phenomenal recovery in the second half though. Fiar play to the whole team.

The fucker was playing passes that were difficult to see. Even that ball to Mahrez at the end was amazing. Van Dijk is normally as cool as anything but I reckon he was dazed by how good De Bruyne was because he didnt know what position to take up. What a player.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,715
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 02:01:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:50:01 pm
The fucker was playing passes that were difficult to see. Even that ball to Mahrez at the end was amazing. Van Dijk is normally as cool as anything but I reckon he was dazed by how good De Bruyne was because he didnt know what position to take up. What a player.


Yes, De Bruyne might well be one of the best 3 players in the world, midfielders very rarely get that much chance to be the best unless they score goals as well. He's just such a talented, calm and visionary player.


Another post suggested I look at Gerrard career highlights (there is a long one, tackles, passes, goals) and after watching that you realise that whilst De Bruyne is fantastic, Gerrard was a phenomenon
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 02:15:21 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:05:09 pm
It depends ;). A high line works if the opposition don't have the time or space to measure a pass picking out a run which breaks the offside trap. Such a pass is increasingly more difficult the deeper it is played from - but obviously, great players can do it.

But City didn't often break the line with a pass from deep (they tried, and dropped Silva even deeper in the second half to look for those opportunities) - they put a few in behind the fullbacks, but every side in the PL does that against us. Where they were most dangerous and created the best chances is when they broke the mid-block and got De Bruyne, usually, running at us and able to thread a ball along the deck.

The mid-block wasn't the problem, other than that players of the calibre of City's were able to break it at times. A more full on high press might have given us a few more attacking situations, but would also likely have given City the ability to overload us more often in midfield and wide, creating more of those better chances.

The problem with our offside trap in this game seemed to be that we were able to play their forwards (Sterling, Foden, Jesus) offside for most of the time but couldnt control the deep runs by their fullbacks.

The more I think about how they played the more it reminds me about our very own playstyle. Fullbacks moving up and providing width, wide forwards moving inside, direct balls from the CBs to the fullbacks and the high press to disrupt our buildup and create chances.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:18:39 pm
We were also not reactive. Some of their long balls were telegraphed and we could have dealt with them better.

Yes, some here have mentioned it already. Lots of the headed clearances especially e.g. Robbo and VVD before the first goal were far from perfect.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 03:01:40 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on April 11, 2022, 05:05:04 pm
Exactly. We drew twice each to Man City and Chelsea and we drew with Spurs. The problem is not with those games. The problem is with the West Ham loss, where we played badly and the Leicester one where we missed a penalty and missed other chances to score.

Just to pick up on this comment - isn't this just a normal thing though and the problerm with the current levels required to win the PL - its impossible to be at it for 38 games - our squad is getting better but still not at the level where we can go full pelt for a full season plus cup competitions.

Any other period in history and its us who has 3 out of 4 PL titles as well as the cups etc. 
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • JFT97
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 03:10:21 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 08:36:12 am
Not picking on you, ac, as I've seen several worthy posters also say (and repeat) the same thing. However, I think the bolded sentence overlooks the fact that the reason why we didn't display the best version of ourselves is simply because of City's play. They were so good that we were unable to play our best. As many others have said, normally reliable players were rattled.
We seemed to get more used to it as the game went on, so I hope that we'll be more ready for them on Saturday. In some ways, it's a pity the games weren't the other way around - get a look at the best City can do in the FA Cup, and then try to overcome it in the league match instead.
The other thing to remember is that City weren't at their best either (not for the full 90 anyway) because we didn't let them. Just like our players know they've had a massively difficult game, so do their players. They'll all be thinking, "If it hadn't have been for K de B, we'd have been toast." Remember van Dijk effortlessly taking the ball off Sterling, for instance.  In most games, if they play that well they'd win about 6-0. It was 2-2 because our attack twice picked their defence apart beautifully.

Not sure that's entirely true.  There were a lot of situations in the first 45 mins when we played poor and it had nothing to do with how City were playing at that time, such as not pressing their back line and we made far too many poor passes which gave away possession.  In the spell of a few minutes TAA made 2 really poor passes, when normally they'd be nailed on.  Also had numerous chances to play it simple and clear the back lines, which we didn't do and it gave them chances.
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 03:12:46 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:01:40 pm
Just to pick up on this comment - isn't this just a normal thing though and the problerm with the current levels required to win the PL - its impossible to be at it for 38 games - our squad is getting better but still not at the level where we can go full pelt for a full season plus cup competitions.

Any other period in history and its us who has 3 out of 4 PL titles as well as the cups etc. 

I think both points are fair, it's just the examples given in the quoted post are the wrong ones, imo.

It's ridiculous to expect us to win 36 games a season, but a title challenging side shouldn't be drawing the games we did against Brentford and Brighton. They're the ones that I personally think could cost us the title. Shouldn't be dropping points from two up at home (Brighton) and 3-2 up with minutes to play + missing a gilt edged chance in the closing minutes (Brentford)

A tight loss away at the 6th-8th best team in the country is probably expected over the course of the season (West Ham) and an off day (Leicester) is allowed, even in this era.

Ultimately though, to compete with and, crucially, outperform this state funded collection of incredible footballers and manager that is City, you basically have to hit 95+ points, and even sometimes 98+ points.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 04:01:21 pm »
I have to say not too keen on all the hugs and kisses. Think it is working against us. We have a squad and a manager who would thrive on a bit of edge to this game and it would help us more than it would them. They rely on control and order to their game. We're quite the opposite. Let's start bringing some chaos into this battle with them because at the moment our players are far too timid when facing off these lot. Most of our lot seem to be sleepwalking into these games. Without getting too close to getting players sent off, we have to start throwing them off a bit which will help rile us up and throw them off the order they so crave.

We're giving Guardiola everything he wants at the moment. Never seen him so jolly after a match. Post match interviews with different broadcasters and then the Van Dijk interview. Even the tunnel cam with Milner at 12:00 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTfEMYCxSZM

He would be nothing like this if we had the upper hand. We saw that when we took an early point lead in 19/20 and his interviews became so narky. Remember him speaking of Mane and his diving before our first meeting that season.

Think we need to stop reciprocating and being so kind. It is all becoming a bit cringe. Start off with some anger and nastiness when up against this lot. At the moment we're coming out with a soft as fuck attitude. Even Jurgen needs do stop being so kind with this 'best manager in the world' and 'it's a joy analysing their matches' talk. I guess he has mellowed with age but he loved being the underdog and the younger Klopp fed off that needle at Dortmund when up against Bayern.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,816
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 04:35:01 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTfEMYCxSZM

I had no idea just how desperate they are to try and concoct a sense of atmosphere or decent fanbase -- having your staff wave a flag, pumping shitty music and announcing the players over a PA system is beyond embarrassing. What a fucking shitshow of a club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:39:42 pm by iamnant »
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm »
The thing that stood out in the first half was why we were playing a high line if we are not gonna press the ball and hurry the pass of the city player, reminded me of the 2nd half v palace when we did exactly the same.

Thought VVD, thiago, and mane were excellent.

Fabinho seems really immobile to me sometimes, I'd be very interested to see a thiago Henderson, keita midfield 3, I think we always look very solid when Henderson plays as the 6.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm


Fabinho seems really immobile to me sometimes, I'd be very interested to see a thiago Henderson, keita midfield 3, I think we always look very solid when Henderson plays as the 6.

No

Fabinho is our most important midfielder
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 06:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm
No

Fabinho is our most important midfielder

I disagree, our record with Henderson as the 6 (with fabinho out) is exceptional dating back to when we won the world club final, even this season as the 6 v the likes of man utd and Everton we were solid as fuck, 2 of our best performances of the season.

Fabinho and Henderson in the same team makes us very solid but I think fabinho as a 6 without Henderson in the same side to protect him as left him to look vulnerable at time over the past few seasons.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,673
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 02:15:21 pm
The problem with our offside trap in this game seemed to be that we were able to play their forwards (Sterling, Foden, Jesus) offside for most of the time but couldnt control the deep runs by their fullbacks.

The more I think about how they played the more it reminds me about our very own playstyle. Fullbacks moving up and providing width, wide forwards moving inside, direct balls from the CBs to the fullbacks and the high press to disrupt our buildup and create chances.

Normally, City's way of playing is for their wide midfield players to provide the width. The full backs generally tuck in and are heavily involved in their build up play. To counter that instead of are usual ploy of one of our wide forwards and the false 9 pressing the centre backs our wide forwards tend to go man to man on their full backs. That allows us to stifle their build up play.

Guardiola made a couple of tactical tweaks for this game. Firstly, he pushed his full backs much higher than normal earlier in the move and secondly they dropped Silva in as a deep playmaker in between the centre backs. First half we ended up with our wide forwards letting their full backs go whilst Jota wasn't really able to get pressure on the ball because he was heavily outnumbered. That allowed them to be very direct and go over our press.

Second half we pushed the full backs much higher up the pitch and our front three played much closer together. I can see Bobby coming in for Saturday's game which should allow us to press more effectively.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 06:51:50 pm »
If we are to persist with the high line (which we will given how successful its been) then I think a change to a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 system might be better suited on Saturday. Having 2 up top to press their backline and stop the long balls from deep will be much more effective than watching Jota get done in a piggy in the middle match.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #793 on: Today at 12:33:47 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:10:21 pm
Not sure that's entirely true.  There were a lot of situations in the first 45 mins when we played poor and it had nothing to do with how City were playing at that time, such as not pressing their back line and we made far too many poor passes which gave away possession.  In the spell of a few minutes TAA made 2 really poor passes, when normally they'd be nailed on.  Also had numerous chances to play it simple and clear the back lines, which we didn't do and it gave them chances.

Yeah. I haven't watched it back but that's the impression I took from the game. I've said similar in a few earlier posts. I really do think we froze a bit - massively hyped occasion with so much at stake the sort of occasion you'd ideally want to be playing on your own ground.. Whereas City were at home and champing at the bit and really took advantage of our early hesitancy and misplaced passes and mistimed and flimsy challenges and as much as it pains me to say it looked really good. I felt in that early spell that it was only Thiago who really seemed to be relishing the challenge in the same way City were. What a tried and tested footballing thoroughbred he is. Thank God as the game wore on and especially second half we settled down and began to play our real game. I really do think we'll see a different story from the Reds on Saturday. That hesitancy we saw on Sunday will be absent and we'll see the version of the Reds we all want to see.  :)
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,621
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #794 on: Today at 02:30:56 am »
Do we continue with Kelleher in the FA cup game or use Allison this weekend?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,673
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #795 on: Today at 02:56:25 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:30:56 am
Do we continue with Kelleher in the FA cup game or use Allison this weekend?

Ali has played the last two rounds in the FA Cup.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,621
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #796 on: Today at 03:10:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:56:25 am
Ali has played the last two rounds in the FA Cup.

That settles that then  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 