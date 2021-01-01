« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane  (Read 23821 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:53:14 am
We need the two wide forwards to start much deeper on Saturday. Five in midfield.

The supply to de Bruyne has to be disrupted. He is floating around with no fixed position, and they are getting the ball to him high up the field, where he can do most damage.

No one has played attacking mid at the level KDB is playing since Zidane twenty years ago.

Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 05:39:23 pm »
I think the best approach against these cheats is to just play over them. Their press is very effective but we have the two best long passers in the game playing at the back. Our midfield struggled so much to retain possession so I would play over the top for Salah , Diaz , Mané to run onto. Ederson has so many mistakes in him aswell so Ive no doubt him rushing out to deal with it would result in a few chances/mistakes.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,494
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:39:54 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?
Gerrard is probably the most similar; underrated technical ability, with pace, power and goals.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,694
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:05:04 pm
Exactly. We drew twice each to Man City and Chelsea and we drew with Spurs. The problem is not with those games. The problem is with the West Ham loss, where we played badly and the Leicester one where we missed a penalty and missed other chances to score.

Not sure about the West Ham one. Think we have to go back to the Brentford draw and the Brighton draw where we were ahead in both.

But thats us being ultra critical and we probably now end up on over 90 points which is immense.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?

Steven George Gerrard MBE.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:39:54 pm
Gerrard is probably the most similar; underrated technical ability, with pace, power and goals.

I Take the point, although he did play as an Attacking Midfielder for a couple of seasons, he was primarily a Central Midfielder, with a lot more defensive responsibilities so may not count.

Among pure AMs, I'll put it this way

1990-1994

Michael Laudrup         
Thomas Häßler           
Carlos Valderrama

1995-1999

Zinedine Zidane         
Rui Costa               
Luis Enrique

2000-2004

Zinedine Zidane 
Juan Román Riquelme     
Juninho Pernambucano   

2005-2009

Wesley Sneijder     
Juan Román Riquelme     
Andrés Iniesta   

2010-2014

Andrés Iniesta       
Mesut Özil             
Marek Hamík

2015-2019

Kevin De Bruyne         
David Silva             
Christian Eriksen

Not the thread probably, mods can merge appropriately, but any guesses for 2020-2024?     
 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:22:20 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm
Steven George Gerrard MBE.

Yeah, KDB is not Box-to-Box like Stevie, but there are similarities in their attacking game.

KDG is a boyhood Liverpool fan too, his favourite player is Owen, so he must've watched Gerrard a bit too.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:21:18 pm
Yeah, KDB is not Box-to-Box like Stevie, but there are similarities in their attacking game.

KDG is a boyhood Liverpool fan too, his favourite player is Owen, so he must've watched Gerrard a bit too.

The era Stevie played just off Torres under Rafa, him and De Bruyne are incredibly similar IMO. The delivery, energy, drive etc.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm
Steven George Gerrard MBE.

He belongs in his own category. "Monstro" I think, the Italians called him?  8)

Riquelme: never did it at a big club in Europe.
Iniesta: not close to De Bruyne's goalscoring ability (or passing range?)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:31:21 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,350
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:32:41 pm
Good assessment overall, but regarding the bolded, both teams did really well in the sense, they didn't play badly out of nowhere, both teams were forced to struggle in phases because of how good both teams were tactically, a point that is important. That is why pundits recognize how good these teams are.

On that account, I would say this game ranks highly among my favourite games of the last 3-4 seasons in terms of competition from both sides.

This is one of the best 'drawn' games in many years.

yeah I agree with the bold bit in your summation PiM. I think I was meaning technically from our standpoint with so many errors etc and the style and panache we want to see from the Reds. In fact I was amazed how generous the media was to us. I think they loved the fact that the fortunes swung back and forward so much without us ever managing to play in the way we all want but still showing such bottle with the odd shaft of genius thrown in like with the two goals. But I guess you just can't against a machine like them unless you really are on blob. But yeah in terms of gripping drama even without a winner for the neutral you're right.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,350
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:21:04 pm
A couple of Van Dijk headers - one, under no pressure when he could have steered it back to Alisson, or even left it and dealt with it on the ground, in the build up to the opening goal -  seemed to sum up the nervous start, or transmitted it to (almost) everyone else - particularly Alisson and Fabinho. City also clearly targeted Fabinho to press, highlighting one of his two (slight) flaws - he will sometimes turn into, rather than out of, cleverly applied pressure. Robertson gave VVD a rollocking, and Trent seemed to respond by making risky and underhit cross field balls. Not our best half hour (apart from those few minutes before and after our first equaliser).


Even now they're giving me chills mate

 ;D
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 06:41:06 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:26:19 am
Yeah it's dispiriting to see someone so inane be on seemingly every football broadcast in the UK, but I think it goes beyond that. I firmly believe Abu Dhabi are greasing the wheels to get him on the air. I know some will roll their eyes at that and think it's conspiracy-theorist, but I believe it. Think about it - their entire reason for existence in the premier league is PR and helping their image. I can't prove it of course, but feel it's naive to think they wouldn't do everything they can to plant a sympathetic voice ("City's owners are an inspiration") on a huge number of programs.

I dont think its a theory at all.
Think its pretty certain that their money will be everywhere as well as jobs and other favours. Didnt they employ that fat jabba journos son? 
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 06:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm
The era Stevie played just off Torres under Rafa, him and De Bruyne are incredibly similar IMO. The delivery, energy, drive etc.

Yep, I agree. Under Rafa, two seasons he was Box-to-Box CM, then was a Right Winger, and then for 2 seasons he was an AM similar to De Bruyne - the vision, the quality etc.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 06:45:16 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm
He belongs in his own category. "Monstro" I think, the Italians called him?  8)

Riquelme: never did it at a big club in Europe.
Iniesta: not close to De Bruyne's goalscoring ability (or passing range?)

Who cares? ;D

Iniesta was better than De Bruyne.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm
I Take the point, although he did play as an Attacking Midfielder for a couple of seasons, he was primarily a Central Midfielder, with a lot more defensive responsibilities so may not count.

Among pure AMs, I'll put it this way

1990-1994

Michael Laudrup         
Thomas Häßler           
Carlos Valderrama

1995-1999

Zinedine Zidane         
Rui Costa               
Luis Enrique

2000-2004

Zinedine Zidane 
Juan Román Riquelme     
Juninho Pernambucano   

2005-2009

Wesley Sneijder     
Juan Román Riquelme     
Andrés Iniesta   

2010-2014

Andrés Iniesta       
Mesut Özil             
Marek Hamík

2015-2019

Kevin De Bruyne         
David Silva             
Christian Eriksen

Not the thread probably, mods can merge appropriately, but any guesses for 2020-2024?     
 

Sneijder was truly great for a couple seasons.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 07:14:57 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
Regarding the upcoming FA Cup game - I think the outcome (and even performance) of yesterdays game favours us. City were at home yesterday and, despite us being seriously off pace in the first half, City just could not kill the game off. No matter how hard they tried - and despite some pretty suicidal defending by us in that first 45 - they couldn't get that decisive 3rd goal. At the start of the 2nd half, we came out and totally shocked them by equalising and from then on the game was pretty even. We have now had our poor half of football against City and I just cannot see us repeating that .. If I were Pep and the City players, that would concern me.

Also, If you looked at the Etihad, our supporters were wedged into that one small section and City had all the support there - Wembley will be a very different proposition. Our support will dwarf City's and that is always a telling factor, no matter who we play.

I genuinely believe the momentum is with us as a result.

This is a seriously great point. While we are happy to get a point from the game, playing the way we did, the other camp MUST be thinking to themselves: "Jesus, we just played one of our best games of the season, at home, to ice the league, they were clearly not at the races, and we could not beat them".


FA Cup game should be much better for us.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 07:22:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:39:23 pm
I think the best approach against these cheats is to just play over them. Their press is very effective but we have the two best long passers in the game playing at the back. Our midfield struggled so much to retain possession so I would play over the top for Salah , Diaz , Mané to run onto. Ederson has so many mistakes in him aswell so Ive no doubt him rushing out to deal with it would result in a few chances/mistakes.
I agree with this.  However, yesterday, our long passing was about the worst I can remember.  Did TAA hit any successful cross-field passes?  Maybe one...   I don't think VVD connected with Mo for any either. 

Funny, 24 hours after, it feels to me like a loss.  I guess maybe just a big missed opportunity.  Easier said than done to win at Man City, but to take the PL, we kinda needed to get the three points. 
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 07:14:57 pm
This is a seriously great point. While we are happy to get a point from the game, playing the way we did, the other camp MUST be thinking to themselves: "Jesus, we just played one of our best games of the season, at home, to ice the league, they were clearly not at the races, and we could not beat them".


FA Cup game should be much better for us.

Aye. They should be worried that they are a de Bruyne injury away from their season unraveling. They are so reliant on him in the final third. I understand why. He is the closest player to Gerrard I've seen. But a squad as expensive as theirs shouldn't rely on him that much. 
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm
Aye. They should be worried that they are a de Bruyne injury away from their season unraveling. They are so reliant on him in the final third. I understand why. He is the closest player to Gerrard I've seen. But a squad as expensive as theirs shouldn't rely on him that much.

This is another solid point. City have 4 midfielders (Rodri, Silva, KdB, Gundogan... 5 at a push with Fernandinho who rarely, rarely features). They are each fantastic. But, as the season goes on, playing multiple competitions... Fatigue is a guarantee. I reckon they have been fortunate to avoid injuries this season too. I like our odds in Spring. I hope Atletico kick them out of Europe and then they have to play us again next weekend with an exhausted squad, I think that scenario is entirely possible.

LFC MFs: Thiago, Fabinho, Hendo, Jones, Keita, Milly, Ox, Elliott
LFC FWs: Mane, Bobby, Mo, Diaz, Jota, Takumi, Origi, Elliot (RW)

MCFC MFs: Rodri, Silva, KdB, Gundo, Fernandinho (borderline doesn't play)
MCFC FWs: Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish (do we even care about this guy for the rest of this season?), Jesus

No idea when our depth will ever be this good again. It's the best I've ever seen for us (I'm 28 years old) and this is the exact situation where our depth will give us big advantages.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm
Aye. They should be worried that they are a de Bruyne injury away from their season unraveling. They are so reliant on him in the final third. I understand why. He is the closest player to Gerrard I've seen. But a squad as expensive as theirs shouldn't rely on him that much.

Silva has stepped up anytime De Bruyne has been injured, De Bruyne has not been great during the whole course of the season, in fact it was Silva who they were heralding as the best midfielder in the league during the start and middle parts of the season.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,694
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
Silva has stepped up anytime De Bruyne has been injured, De Bruyne has not been great during the whole course of the season, in fact it was Silva who they were heralding as the best midfielder in the league during the start and middle parts of the season.



Yep, De Bruyne has only really come to the party in the last month or so.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm »


As theres no thread for this yet, Michael Oliver is the ref for our semi. Darren England on VAR.

Happy enough with that.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm »
Its a fair point that this one player is oftn the difference to city, but at his level, he's one in a million, hes that good... no matter how much money you have, there are very few players like him in the world.. like Stevie was
for us Van Dyke is at that level, and Mo (although a little on the dry at the mo)...

Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm
Aye. They should be worried that they are a de Bruyne injury away from their season unraveling. They are so reliant on him in the final third. I understand why. He is the closest player to Gerrard I've seen. But a squad as expensive as theirs shouldn't rely on him that much.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm »
Frustrating result, mainly because of the goals we conceded. Overall, they controlled the game better than we did, but to have them score a deflected goal and another off of a second ball was irritating.

We showed a lot of courage to get back into the game and I really thought we would get the three points once Mane scored. By the 80th minute, it was clear both teams were exhausted and a draw was the most likely result.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm »
Still think Hendo as the RCM in games like this causes issues but unless he's the only change for Saturday and both teams otherwise play exactly the same no real way to know. We resorted to using Mane and Salah to track Walker and Cancelo instead of having the mids shift. It was quite noticeable in that we looked more like a 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 shape in defense with the 2 being Jota plus one of Thiago or Henderson instead of one of the other attackers in order to keep the midfield from getting stretched away from each other. I suppose that's the one thing with playing all 3 of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo in that none of them have great mobility but they should give you so much control over the game that it's a moot point. If that's not happening then it quickly becomes a problem though.

Thankfully this applies to maybe a half dozen potential games as really mattering but when it does matter it does stick out. And I don't want to pick on Hendo either, this wasn't anywhere near his performance in the home game and I thought he was actually quite good. Just what he is as a player now I think restricts options at the highest level which with another ManC game coming up and potentially Bayern is what we're talking about though.
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm »
Yesterday was frustrating overall. Frustrating because City displayed the best version of themselves and we didnt. Frustrating because we slept walked the game first half of first half and went back into ourselves after equalising for the first time. The 2nd goal was coming and we were lucky to only concede 2. The second goal was incredible from us and we had City on the ropes for a bit never applied sustained pressure in the same way that they had done to us after they'd scored there 2nd goal 1st half. I actually think we marginally have better individuals than City but they have shown over the two games this season they are a better team - their midfield is a level above ours which enables them to control games against us. I'd expect City to win the league now. That said if we do end up playing City in the champions league we can hopefully use the learns from yesterday to beat them
Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:23:20 am
I do wish Trent had squared for Jota to put into an empty net when he was flagged off, it seemed very tight.

Yes, I still havent seen a replay of that. It summed up Trent's attitude and poor performance in the first half also the stupid attempt from the half way line. We had a great counter on with two other attackers in support and he makes the stupid decision to shoot from 60 yards. You dont get opportunities against City to really strectch them and Trent fucked it up. He had a much needed attitude adjustment second half and was aggressive in attack and defense and was excellent.
Logged

Online Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #747 on: Today at 12:21:26 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?

I'll try not to read that.
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 