PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane

Reply #680
Today at 02:17:58 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:51:27 am
They did seem to be quicker to the second ball, and maybe that was the plan knowing that we look to keep the ball live.  I can't recall if it happened as much in the 2nd half, but it definitely seemed a more even contest then.

They were quicker to the first ball as well as when you get a chance to compare apples v apples on the same field i see our lads in the middle are a little slower especially when turned v Citys midfield. The lads are still brilliant as you don't challenge on all fronts if you were not excellent but sometimes it takes a better team to show you where the gaps are in ours. The middle needs some fresh legs to come in the next season or two as Hendo n even Thiago will be slowing  / breaking down a lot by 2024.
Reply #681
Today at 02:18:47 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:52:48 pm
I share this observation and thought what the heck.. Did Alisson actually call for the ball?
Poor heading choices there.

Just saw their first goal and the build up to it back. Fuck me that was an incredibly stupid goal to concede. Mane, Van Dijk twice and Robertson twice had the chance to clear the ball away properly. Then we concede a free kick, dont pay attention and then Fabinho escorts De Bruyne to the box. To top it all off they score with a heavily deflected shot.
Reply #682
Today at 02:18:59 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:48:40 pm
Did we ever have less than 40% possession against them in the past?

We were actually around 33% in the first leg of the Champions League match, but that was because we completely surrendered the ball in the second half to protect what we had.

It is nonsense though - we had more possession against them we beat them 3-1 in our title winning season. And a lot of us having more possession is because Guardiola wants us to, because he knows what happens when we counter attack. Hence all their long balls/passes yesterday.
Reply #683
Today at 02:27:39 pm
they came out of the blocks very fast yesterday, and put us under pressure constantly.

meanwhile we seemed intent to play a slow-it-down possession game.  didn't work and we didn't adjust in time.  so we had guys getting flustered and making terrible passing mistakes/decisions.

the mantra on here for ages is "Other teams lay back and let City dominate, which is suicide - why TF don't they go at them?" well we can look in the mirror after yesterday imo.

lessons for Sunday for sure.

Reply #684
Today at 02:34:09 pm
For as poor as our start was, and letting City score in the first 5 when we bemoan others for conceding so early, we were level again within 6 or 7 minutes. We cleared our heads pretty well, had a spell of possession and went from there.

We then seemed to switch off again leading up to their second goal. Still thought Jesus got a bit lucky. As it came to him I thought there would be no way hed be able to get it up and over Alisson and down again in time. Not quite sure how he managed it, but going off the rest of his finishing Id say more by luck than judgement.
Reply #685
Today at 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:27:39 pm
they came out of the blocks very fast yesterday, and put us under pressure constantly.

meanwhile we seemed intent to play a slow-it-down possession game.  didn't work and we didn't adjust in time.  so we had guys getting flustered and making terrible passing mistakes/decisions.

the mantra on here for ages is "Other teams lay back and let City dominate, which is suicide - why TF don't they go at them?" well we can look in the mirror after yesterday imo.

lessons for Sunday for sure.

The mantra on here isn't 'other teams lay back and let City dominate', the mantra on here is 'other teams don't even try and lay a glove on City, and they've shown they're vulnerable when they've conceded' and we scored twice and had other clear chances, so I'm genuinely not sure what your point is. They just played out of their skins which stopped us playing how we wanted to play, and a few of the players important to the way we play had off days.
Reply #686
Today at 02:46:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:27:39 pm
they came out of the blocks very fast yesterday, and put us under pressure constantly.

meanwhile we seemed intent to play a slow-it-down possession game.  didn't work and we didn't adjust in time.  so we had guys getting flustered and making terrible passing mistakes/decisions.

the mantra on here for ages is "Other teams lay back and let City dominate, which is suicide - why TF don't they go at them?" well we can look in the mirror after yesterday imo.

lessons for Sunday for sure.
I wonder if they felt they really needed to go all guns blazing from the start against us? I don't watch their games, but I gather they tend to kill teams if they score first, but sometimes struggle if they go behind. Not sure how accurate that is, but I think I recall others mention it previously.

If it's the case, they would no doubt fear us getting an early goal. They were probably well aware that we'd highly prize the early goal too, hence going hell for leather from the off, putting us on the back foot by taking the initiative and setting the pace.

I'm no tactician so I miss a lot of the subtleties others see with ease. They certainly seem to approach us differently since we smashed them in Europe though.

Anyway, yes, food for thought for coming meetings with them. They brought their top game yesterday and got a draw. We are yet to present them with anything like our top game this season. We can Improve. Can they?
Reply #687
Today at 02:50:09 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:17:58 pm
They were quicker to the first ball as well as when you get a chance to compare apples v apples on the same field i see our lads in the middle are a little slower especially when turned v Citys midfield. The lads are still brilliant as you don't challenge on all fronts if you were not excellent but sometimes it takes a better team to show you where the gaps are in ours. The middle needs some fresh legs to come in the next season or two as Hendo n even Thiago will be slowing  / breaking down a lot by 2024.

It must be part of their mantra that they put a shed load of effort in early doors to get that early goal - which they tend to do, then use their talent to manage the rest of the game/get the energy back up.

Reply #688
Today at 02:50:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:23 pm
The mantra on here isn't 'other teams lay back and let City dominate', the mantra on here is 'other teams don't even try and lay a glove on City, and they've shown they're vulnerable when they've conceded' and we scored twice and had other clear chances, so I'm genuinely not sure what your point is. They just played out of their skins which stopped us playing how we wanted to play, and a few of the players important to the way we play had off days.


Totally agree, especially with the second part. A lot the turnovers they had were much rather by very sloppy passes by us than by their incredible press. Trent and Fabinho especially played some poor passes without being under immense pressure. Then they were put under pressure and their passes got even worse.

We were far from our best yesterday. Which is actually a positive because we play them again this week and can make it right.
Reply #689
Today at 03:24:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:52:43 pm
As stupid as it is I dont VAR can be used for determining whether its a corner or not. So they obviously saw it nicked off him to check for the penalty but they cant tell him to then give a corner. Bit ridiculous but its the rules. Bit like they cant use VAR for giving a second yellow I think.
They shouldn't use VAR to check for every corner.  But if they've seen a nick that could be handball then they should advise the corner if it isn't a pen and if there was a clear nick.
Reply #690
Today at 03:29:23 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:50:09 pm
We were far from our best yesterday. Which is actually a positive because we play them again this week and can make it right.

This is the thing. We're back to a level where we don't have to be at our best to get the result, even against them at their home patch, with everything at stake.
Reply #691
Today at 03:31:11 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:24:41 pm
They shouldn't use VAR to check for every corner.  But if they've seen a nick that could be handball then they should advise the corner if it isn't a pen and if there was a clear nick.

I dont think it'd work really, because you've then got the argument about when else should they get involved. Throw-ins? Niggly fouls? Foul throws? Just wouldn't work, as easy as it'd be for them to say 'that took a nick off the player'. And lets be real......they shouldnt be missing something so blatant.
Reply #692
Today at 03:38:07 pm
So do we change things approach for Saturday or stick with it and hope we play better?

There's no doubt that over the last couple of years they have changed their approach against us and it's worked for them. Do we do the same and adapt our game for City?
Reply #693
Today at 03:38:24 pm
Not really sure what to make of all that truth be told. Wouldnt have taken a point before the game but wouldve reluctantly accepted one at half time (I was adamant wed come out a different side, but coming from behind at the Etihad to win is a tall order)). We didnt play particularly well and Im not sure we deserved anything at all. Having said that, the fact that we did get one with how the game went, its hard to be too down beat. Goes without saying I guess but we were much improved second half without being at our best still. The ability of this side to dig deep really is quite something.

For me, this City side isnt as good as 2018/19, but that doesnt mean they cant win all of their remaining games. Its hard to pinpoint where they could drop points, maybe Wolves and West Ham away are the most probable. Neville is a tit but he is right insofar that the days are gone of the top teams (obviously just us and city) guaranteeing to drop points in the run in. Were back to where we were 3 years ago, where the opportunity to pounce may never come. Not going to criticise the team, theyve given everything this season and weve just won 10 on the bounce, won a cup and can still win all the others. However,  Im struggling to be happy with a point with 2018/19 in mind even if we deserved 0 on the day. How spoilt we are eh.

Something tells me we still nick the title  but I cant say Ill be going into any City game being remotely confident about them slipping up. If Atletico can somehow dump them out the CL and then we dispose of them in the FA Cup, the pressure would be immense going into their final league games. Lets see.
Reply #694
Today at 03:43:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:27:39 pm
they came out of the blocks very fast yesterday, and put us under pressure constantly.

meanwhile we seemed intent to play a slow-it-down possession game.  didn't work and we didn't adjust in time.  so we had guys getting flustered and making terrible passing mistakes/decisions.

the mantra on here for ages is "Other teams lay back and let City dominate, which is suicide - why TF don't they go at them?" well we can look in the mirror after yesterday imo.

lessons for Sunday for sure.



When Citys line was announced you could see their game plan was get a energetic more offensive side than normal on the pitch and press us from the first whistle , with as Trent said our players were nervous going into the game with all the big match talk , it seemed a recipe for trouble in the first 15/20 min , when City normally anyway try to kill a game off and when they dont slot of teams seem to do better against them .
Probably we should  have in the first 15 not tried our normal play it out from the back and just hit it longer and bypassed their pressing and midfield and give ourselves more time then to settle in and then play our normal game .

Reply #695
Today at 03:47:33 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:23 pm
The mantra on here isn't 'other teams lay back and let City dominate', the mantra on here is 'other teams don't even try and lay a glove on City, and they've shown they're vulnerable when they've conceded' and we scored twice and had other clear chances, so I'm genuinely not sure what your point is. They just played out of their skins which stopped us playing how we wanted to play, and a few of the players important to the way we play had off days.

Yeah. I'd go with all that Lobo.

I think as well that we did freeze in that first half. The occasion seemed to get to us. In fact the only player on our side who I felt seemed not to be affected by the magnitude of the occasion in those early stages of the game was Thiago. Not that he was anything special but he did seem at least to be relishing the challenge whilst so many of the others seemed overly nervous, hesitant, off the pace and apprehensive. So many just weren't performing at the levels we know they can. Misplaced passes. Mistimed and often flimsy challenges. Conceding possession meekly. City in contrast seemed to be relishing the challenge and as you say were running their socks off.

Maybe it was such a huge occasion that home advantage really did count for a significant amount and worked massively in their favour giving them that extra spring in their step and confidence whilst acting like green kryptonite to our players.

Whatever it was, that initial Sterling chance and their opening goal plus a fair few other situations all stemmed from that initial no show from us. Then from seemingly out of nowhere came that brief oasis of football where we looked like ourselves for a few minutes which culminated in Diogo's equalizer. But after that we seemed to go back into our shells again and the Jesus goal looked as if it was going to be the first of many.

Thankfully the second half was a different story. We looked to have calmed down. Not that we were any great shakes other than the wonderful equalize and a few other isolated attacks but overall in stark contrast to that barely watchable first half horror show we just looked as if we felt that we belonged on that stage every bit as much as those heinous cheating bastards. We never quite managed the sort of ascendancy we all crave but bar some of those late nervous moments we certainly didn't look out of our comfort zone as we had done for so much of those opening 45 minutes.

By the end we'd managed to get a point we hardly looked like getting for much of the game and succeeded in frustrating the hell out of City who must have felt for most of the game that they would end the day four points clear. They will be pig sick knowing that they couldn't beat us when they were firing on all cylinders yet we were miles below our best. Instead it's still game on.

One final thing re the media hype. Not sure how the hell they ranked it as highly as they did when we were so far from our best.
Reply #696
Today at 03:50:38 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:22:13 am
How about the two times we were clear and the lino flagged straight away and didn't let us complete the move

You saying that if we'd scored two goals then that wouldn't have affected the game?

I thought there were some strange offside decisions that were made too "hastily".  Why were we stopped in our offensive moves by the offside flags, when it was not clear they were offside or not, and that the clear directives were to allow play to happen in those uncertain moments.  Man city by and large were allowed to continue their offensive moves but we were not.

Reply #697
Today at 03:52:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:31:11 pm
I dont think it'd work really, because you've then got the argument about when else should they get involved. Throw-ins? Niggly fouls? Foul throws? Just wouldn't work, as easy as it'd be for them to say 'that took a nick off the player'. And lets be real......they shouldnt be missing something so blatant.
I'm not saying they review everything, El.  Just if they review because there's a suspicion of handball which there isn't but the ref has made the wrong decision to not give a corner they should advise him.
Reply #698
Today at 03:53:46 pm
It's not even the VAR that would be saying to give it.

If he says to the ref "It's not hit his arm, it hit his chest" or whatever, then surely the ref should think, oh hang on that's a corner. Just like if he went to his linesman to ask about a decision.
Reply #699
Today at 03:55:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:38 am
Our defensive heading was way, way off what it usually is. Loads of times we seemed to head it back into the middle of the park, Robbo did it a few times as did Virg. Almost like it was a gameplan but I'm not sure why.

I think our players, especially midfielders and defenders, were not on their best.  They were not at their usual level of composure.  How many times did we lose the ball when trying to progress the ball from the back? 
Reply #700
Today at 03:56:24 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:52:11 pm
I'm not saying they review everything, El.  Just if they review because there's a suspicion of handball which there isn't but the ref has made the wrong decision to not give a corner they should advise him.

Fair but again I dont think it'd work in practice. What if there's a suspicion of handball, but the ball hadn't gone out of play and they went up the other end and scored? I think how it is now is a pretty sensible place to draw the line about where they should and shouldn't get involved. What if there's a potential penalty and the ball went out of play, but its not clear who the ball came off last? No penalty but do they pause play whilst VAR checks to see who it came off?

Its a silly quirk of the system really, but again the main takeaway is just how incompetent those three officials must be to miss it. Maybe we need goal line officials again.
Reply #701
Today at 03:57:25 pm
Quote from: BTGH on Today at 03:55:07 pm
I think our players, especially midfielders and defenders, were not on their best.  They were not at their usual level of composure.  How many times did we lose the ball when trying to progress the ball from the back? 
Seems the start of the game didn't pan out the way we planned and we were quite literally caught on the back foot.  Perhaps Jesus starting instead of Mahrez affected our shape, I don't know.  But we were well out of sorts defensively in that first half and even VVD looked a bit unsettled at times.
Reply #702
Today at 03:59:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:31:11 pm
I dont think it'd work really, because you've then got the argument about when else should they get involved. Throw-ins? Niggly fouls? Foul throws? Just wouldn't work, as easy as it'd be for them to say 'that took a nick off the player'. And lets be real......they shouldnt be missing something so blatant.


I think as the ball has gone dead and they are checking whilst play is stopped then that might merit a rule change to allow to bring something to the referees attention. It is all about building in some common sense into the rules so that something that everyone can see is not missed. Its a bit like the Pickford/Van Dijk situation, everyone knew it was wrong but their hands were tied, the video referee is a referee after all and, if the linesman see something, they are allowed to bring it to the referees attention.


"If play is stopped for a VAR check, with such a check being within scope, the VAR official may choose to bring to the referees attention any clear and obvious issue or error that may have been observed during the check. It will be with the primary official with whom any final decision lies"
Reply #703
Today at 04:00:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:34:09 pm
For as poor as our start was, and letting City score in the first 5 when we bemoan others for conceding so early, we were level again within 6 or 7 minutes. We cleared our heads pretty well, had a spell of possession and went from there.

We then seemed to switch off again leading up to their second goal. Still thought Jesus got a bit lucky. As it came to him I thought there would be no way hed be able to get it up and over Alisson and down again in time. Not quite sure how he managed it, but going off the rest of his finishing Id say more by luck than judgement.

I think Matip's heel plays him onside as he is running backwards, so he was very lucky imo
Reply #704
Today at 04:01:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:23 pm
The mantra on here isn't 'other teams lay back and let City dominate', the mantra on here is 'other teams don't even try and lay a glove on City, and they've shown they're vulnerable when they've conceded' and we scored twice and had other clear chances, so I'm genuinely not sure what your point is. They just played out of their skins which stopped us playing how we wanted to play, and a few of the players important to the way we play had off days.

my overall point is we need to understand what caused us to play poorly for long stretches.  yep we had key men who at times were (imo) as bad as we've seen them, but I think we were too passive at the start of the game, and it cost us. 

our guys seemed to be surprised at the intensity of their press, and the mistakes kicked in.  can't let that happen again.

that said, their first was a deflection that went in off the post, and their second was onside by about a 1/2 inch and Trent was switched off.

I see the significant positives in what we did yesterday of course. if City played that way against literally anyone they'd win without breaking a sweat. but that doesn't mean we can just say "oh well, shit happens".
Reply #705
Today at 04:07:40 pm
On their day they are possibly the better team. But I think we are more consistent. And doing it on a much lower budget. No question which is the better manager. Pep took City to another level with the riches provided but Klopp has created something almost as good from the wreckage of Moneyball. Benteke, Joe Allen, Skrtel, Mignolet, etc

Klopp never wants to play psychology in title races but if you were to summon the spirit of Ferguson you'd want to be all over making it a huge thing about how Pep's time at City would be a failure without a CL trophy. That would have him take one eye off the league and start to second guess himself.
Reply #706
Today at 04:13:35 pm
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 04:07:40 pm
On their day they are possibly the better team. But I think we are more consistent. And doing it on a much lower budget. No question which is the better manager. Pep took City to another level with the riches provided but Klopp has created something almost as good from the wreckage of Moneyball. Benteke, Joe Allen, Skrtel, Mignolet, etc

Klopp never wants to play psychology in title races but if you were to summon the spirit of Ferguson you'd want to be all over making it a huge thing about how Pep's time at City would be a failure without a CL trophy. That would have him take one eye off the league and start to second guess himself.


There is no doubt that City are a well oiled results machine who rarely make mistakes and who know how to win matches but my god, they are dull to watch. Like watching Pep's Barcelona without Messi, all Busquets and no entertainment, even Xavi and Iniesta, despite their abilities, lacked excitement, we just appreciated their professionalism.


I'd watch us any day over them. De Bruyne, excepted, expensive and well programmed robots who stick to their instructions.  I'd actually prefer to watch United, even when they are shite (or especially when they are shite really)
Reply #707
Today at 04:16:25 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either

I do think it's possible. but I also think that depends on how long Klopp and Guardiola are going to be at their respective clubs.
Reply #708
Today at 04:18:08 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:16:25 pm
I do think it's possible. but I also think that depends on how long Klopp and Guardiola are going to be at their respective clubs.

Yep, pretty sure we both become mortal, us anyway, when Klopp and Guardiola go.
Reply #709
Today at 04:23:35 pm
Quote from: BTGH on Today at 03:55:07 pm
I think our players, especially midfielders and defenders, were not on their best.  They were not at their usual level of composure.  How many times did we lose the ball when trying to progress the ball from the back?

You could say the same about both sides. Our press cause them trouble, the same way their press stopped us progressing. It was not that our players struggled. Man City are one of the greatest sides we've probably seen, and we have to acknowledge that, the same way how we are one of the greatest sides ever. If we were in different eras, we'd clean up all the trophies and been talked about as the absolute elite.
Reply #710
Today at 04:32:41 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 03:47:33 pm
Yeah. I'd go with all that Lobo.

I think as well that we did freeze in that first half. The occasion seemed to get to us. In fact the only player on our side who I felt seemed not to be affected by the magnitude of the occasion in those early stages of the game was Thiago. Not that he was anything special but he did seem at least to be relishing the challenge whilst so many of the others seemed overly nervous, hesitant, off the pace and apprehensive. So many just weren't performing at the levels we know they can. Misplaced passes. Mistimed and often flimsy challenges. Conceding possession meekly. City in contrast seemed to be relishing the challenge and as you say were running their socks off.

Maybe it was such a huge occasion that home advantage really did count for a significant amount and worked massively in their favour giving them that extra spring in their step and confidence whilst acting like green kryptonite to our players.

Whatever it was, that initial Sterling chance and their opening goal plus a fair few other situations all stemmed from that initial no show from us. Then from seemingly out of nowhere came that brief oasis of football where we looked like ourselves for a few minutes which culminated in Diogo's equalizer. But after that we seemed to go back into our shells again and the Jesus goal looked as if it was going to be the first of many.

Thankfully the second half was a different story. We looked to have calmed down. Not that we were any great shakes other than the wonderful equalize and a few other isolated attacks but overall in stark contrast to that barely watchable first half horror show we just looked as if we felt that we belonged on that stage every bit as much as those heinous cheating bastards. We never quite managed the sort of ascendancy we all crave but bar some of those late nervous moments we certainly didn't look out of our comfort zone as we had done for so much of those opening 45 minutes.

By the end we'd managed to get a point we hardly looked like getting for much of the game and succeeded in frustrating the hell out of City who must have felt for most of the game that they would end the day four points clear. They will be pig sick knowing that they couldn't beat us when they were firing on all cylinders yet we were miles below our best. Instead it's still game on.

One final thing re the media hype. Not sure how the hell they ranked it as highly as they did when we were so far from our best.

Good assessment overall, but regarding the bolded, both teams did really well in the sense, they didn't play badly out of nowhere, both teams were forced to struggle in phases because of how good both teams were tactically, a point that is important. That is why pundits recognize how good these teams.

On that account, I would say this game ranks highly among my favourite games of the last 3-4 seasons in terms of competition from both sides.

This is one of the best 'drawn' games in many years.
Reply #711
Today at 04:39:37 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:32:41 pm
This is one of the best 'drawn' games in many years.


Add that to the League Cup Final 0-0




If Carlsberg did draws, they would not do them as well as we do

Reply #712
Today at 04:50:31 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:13:33 am
xG is equal but city had a few good chances where they didnt manage to take a shot. The free kick where Rodri squares the ball is as clear of a chance as you will see and is not in the xG stats because there was no shot taken. On the other hand all our chances also resulted in a shot. Therefore it looks closer than it was. City was much better in the first half, in which we were schooled by them.

BUT and I think that was a little bit understated by all the pundits and in general: In the second half we were minimum equal to them and from a scoring point of view it was 1:0 to us in the second half. To come back like this after that terrible first half was impressive imo. If this was a european tie 2:2 would be a great away result for us and we'd also be quite happy with the performance. But because its in the league it's viewed differently.

I'm sorry, we struggled with the start of the game, but it was by no means a terrible first half. If we had been terrible, they'd have decimated us. They only had 3 shots on target, which is par for a goal, but nothing more. Also, their cut-backs were stopped by Matip and Van Dijk for the most part. One or two half chances without a shot at goal for them, doesn't mean we were "terrible".

We also had 47% possession against this possession obsessed Man City in the first half - whichever you want to class, neither the game nor the teams playing were terrible in the game, even in phases. Some moves clicked, others were stopped by the opponent. You have to acknowledge the tactical quality of the teams as well.
