The mantra on here isn't 'other teams lay back and let City dominate', the mantra on here is 'other teams don't even try and lay a glove on City, and they've shown they're vulnerable when they've conceded' and we scored twice and had other clear chances, so I'm genuinely not sure what your point is. They just played out of their skins which stopped us playing how we wanted to play, and a few of the players important to the way we play had off days.



Yeah. I'd go with all that Lobo.I think as well that we did freeze in that first half. The occasion seemed to get to us. In fact the only player on our side who I felt seemed not to be affected by the magnitude of the occasion in those early stages of the game was Thiago. Not that he was anything special but he did seem at least to be relishing the challenge whilst so many of the others seemed overly nervous, hesitant, off the pace and apprehensive. So many just weren't performing at the levels we know they can. Misplaced passes. Mistimed and often flimsy challenges. Conceding possession meekly. City in contrast seemed to be relishing the challenge and as you say were running their socks off.Maybe it was such a huge occasion that home advantage really did count for a significant amount and worked massively in their favour giving them that extra spring in their step and confidence whilst acting like green kryptonite to our players.Whatever it was, that initial Sterling chance and their opening goal plus a fair few other situations all stemmed from that initial no show from us. Then from seemingly out of nowhere came that brief oasis of football where we looked like ourselves for a few minutes which culminated in Diogo's equalizer. But after that we seemed to go back into our shells again and the Jesus goal looked as if it was going to be the first of many.Thankfully the second half was a different story. We looked to have calmed down. Not that we were any great shakes other than the wonderful equalize and a few other isolated attacks but overall in stark contrast to that barely watchable first half horror show we just looked as if we felt that we belonged on that stage every bit as much as those heinous cheating bastards. We never quite managed the sort of ascendancy we all crave but bar some of those late nervous moments we certainly didn't look out of our comfort zone as we had done for so much of those opening 45 minutes.By the end we'd managed to get a point we hardly looked like getting for much of the game and succeeded in frustrating the hell out of City who must have felt for most of the game that they would end the day four points clear. They will be pig sick knowing that they couldn't beat us when they were firing on all cylinders yet we were miles below our best. Instead it's still game on.One final thing re the media hype. Not sure how the hell they ranked it as highly as they did when we were so far from our best.