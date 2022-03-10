« previous next »
PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #640 on: Today at 10:22:13 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm
Thiago could easily have had 2 yellows before that point.

The officiating was fine today. Ref got some things wrong both ways. Biggest calls came in our favour though. Thiago not being yellow carded twice and the VAR offside (tight but correct decision)

How about the two times we were clear and the lino flagged straight away and didn't let us complete the move

You saying that if we'd scored two goals then that wouldn't have affected the game?
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:23:20 am »
I do wish Trent had squared for Jota to put into an empty net when he was flagged off, it seemed very tight.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:37:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:10:06 am
*Shrugs*





Not to mention the Cresswell and Kane sending offs, plus the dodgy pen against Wolves.

If not for corrupt officials, the draw yesterday would've seen us as massive favourite heading into the last seven games.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #643 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
Not sure if mentioned earlier in the thread, but one annoyance for me in the lead up to thier first goal, was that twice, Van Dijk headed the ball clear when he could have let it go both times to go to Allison - bit of a communication blip there.  Had A|llison got the ball, then the games resets and the goal doesn't happen at that point.....obviously not to say they wouldn't have scored later on but would have delayed it.

Henry Winter saying this morning about KDB brilliance and goal that had a 'slight' deflection.......i mean 'slight' in that it took it from the near side post straight at Allison to the other side.....i'd hate to see a massive deflection in his eyes!!

For all their balls over the top, would be interesting to see how close and how many times they were to breaking the high line offside trap.  Worked perfectly for the Sterling effort, obviously Matip needed to be a bit more switched on for the Jesus effort.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #644 on: Today at 10:45:38 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:44:08 am
Not sure if mentioned earlier in the thread, but one annoyance for me in the lead up to thier first goal, was that twice, Van Dijk headed the ball clear when he could have let it go both times to go to Allison - bit of a communication blip there.  Had A|llison got the ball, then the games resets and the goal doesn't happen at that point.....obviously not to say they wouldn't have scored later on but would have delayed it.

Henry Winter saying this morning about KDB brilliance and goal that had a 'slight' deflection.......i mean 'slight' in that it took it from the near side post straight at Allison to the other side.....i'd hate to see a massive deflection in his eyes!!

For all their balls over the top, would be interesting to see how close and how many times they were to breaking the high line offside trap.  Worked perfectly for the Sterling effort, obviously Matip needed to be a bit more switched on for the Jesus effort.

Our defensive heading was way, way off what it usually is. Loads of times we seemed to head it back into the middle of the park, Robbo did it a few times as did Virg. Almost like it was a gameplan but I'm not sure why.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #645 on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:38 am
Our defensive heading was way, way off what it usually is. Loads of times we seemed to head it back into the middle of the park, Robbo did it a few times as did Virg. Almost like it was a gameplan but I'm not sure why.

They did seem to be quicker to the second ball, and maybe that was the plan knowing that we look to keep the ball live.  I can't recall if it happened as much in the 2nd half, but it definitely seemed a more even contest then.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #646 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:23:20 am
I do wish Trent had squared for Jota to put into an empty net when he was flagged off, it seemed very tight.
I rewound it at the time and paused it - I'm pretty sure Trent was onside.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #647 on: Today at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:44:08 am
Not sure if mentioned earlier in the thread, but one annoyance for me in the lead up to thier first goal, was that twice, Van Dijk headed the ball clear when he could have let it go both times to go to Allison - bit of a communication blip there.  Had Allison got the ball, then the games resets and the goal doesn't happen at that point.....obviously not to say they wouldn't have scored later on but would have delayed it.

That's true, which is I would say the "they made us look bad" is a little bit overstated. We were obviously far from our best yesterday and that wasn't only down to their pressing being so brilliant. Miscommunication, sloppy passes and our players not closing down theirs. For the first goal two players are close de bruyne and we let him shoot from that position, for the second goal Trent just stops tracking Jesus entirely
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #648 on: Today at 11:05:19 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:51:39 am
I rewound it at the time and paused it - I'm pretty sure Trent was onside.

I thought the offside was for the pass to Mane, albeit I haven't watched it back.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #649 on: Today at 11:05:39 am »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 11:01:44 am
That's true, which is I would say the "they made us look bad" is a little bit overstated. We were obviously far from our best yesterday and that wasn't only down to their pressing being so brilliant. Miscommunication, sloppy passes and our players not closing down theirs. For the first goal two players are close de bruyne and we let him shoot from that position, for the second goal Trent just stops tracking Jesus entirely

Was poor from Trent, that. Just stood still.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #650 on: Today at 11:09:30 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:05:39 am
Was poor from Trent, that. Just stood still.

More Matip's fault than Trent's. He'd done his job and pushed up and probably played Jesus offside (just). He was never going to be able to track him as he had the run on him - the only way he could have would have been to drop deeper, but then that goes against our whole system.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #651 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:09:30 am
More Matip's fault than Trent's. He'd done his job and pushed up and probably played Jesus offside (just). He was never going to be able to track him as he had the run on him - the only way he could have would have been to drop deeper, but then that goes against our whole system.

Fair point, pal.

I was too busy moaning about Trent at the time to take in the replays properly but yeah, you're right.


Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #652 on: Today at 11:16:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:09:30 am
More Matip's fault than Trent's. He'd done his job and pushed up and probably played Jesus offside (just). He was never going to be able to track him as he had the run on him - the only way he could have would have been to drop deeper, but then that goes against our whole system.

I think thats the thing, these things happen in an instance and you only have to be a split second late and it can undo all the good work - you only have to look at our 2nd goal, Walker switches off and allows Mane to get the run on him and before he can do anything the ball is in the back of the net.  Fine margins.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #653 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:51:27 am
They did seem to be quicker to the second ball, and maybe that was the plan knowing that we look to keep the ball live.  I can't recall if it happened as much in the 2nd half, but it definitely seemed a more even contest then.

Theyre playing 5 in midfield basically. Thats why. We trade that off for counter threat.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #654 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:38 am
Our defensive heading was way, way off what it usually is. Loads of times we seemed to head it back into the middle of the park, Robbo did it a few times as did Virg. Almost like it was a gameplan but I'm not sure why.

The poor heading struck me as well. Cant have been a game plan more like nerves from the pressure we were subjected to. Virgil normally lets it fall behind him to Ali who would have slowed the game down but he seemed to panic which Ive never seen before.

Klopp will no doubt sort out a better way to play when facing this City press which is above and beyond any other team. When we did hit it long it just wasnt sticking and only caused more pressure on us.

This semi-final could be a blessing as without it we could be facing City in a CL final with the memory of how well City played without a chance to work out how to respond. Lets hope the coaches come up with a plan for Saturday.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #655 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:51:46 am
We need to win all of our games, which are tougher on paper, and hope they drop points in one of theirs, which are a lot easier on paper. They're about 4/9 to win the title and we're about 2/1, which I'd say is pretty fair and I'd say would qualify.

Neither you nor I know what will be needed to win the title, what we do know is theres 1 point in it which is the smallest possible margin other than goal difference (and ours is better than theirs).

Fivethirtyeight have it at 33%, so 1 in 3 which is probably about right Id say. Its less likely that we win the league than finish 2nd but its far from a minor miracle, it literally just needs City to have a bad day at home to Brighton (as we did) and for us to win and its in our hands with 2 less games to go than we had before yesterdays match.

I think people are getting a bit bogged down with the fact its City and the fact that they won out in 18/19 (with a side that had more game winners in it than this one). Of course its going to be hard but I personally think well do it and Im not usually a blind optimist!
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #656 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:44:08 am
Not sure if mentioned earlier in the thread, but one annoyance for me in the lead up to thier first goal, was that twice, Van Dijk headed the ball clear when he could have let it go both times to go to Allison - bit of a communication blip there.  Had A|llison got the ball, then the games resets and the goal doesn't happen at that point.....obviously not to say they wouldn't have scored later on but would have delayed it.

Henry Winter saying this morning about KDB brilliance and goal that had a 'slight' deflection.......i mean 'slight' in that it took it from the near side post straight at Allison to the other side.....i'd hate to see a massive deflection in his eyes!!

For all their balls over the top, would be interesting to see how close and how many times they were to breaking the high line offside trap.  Worked perfectly for the Sterling effort, obviously Matip needed to be a bit more switched on for the Jesus effort.

Still think Thiago should have stopped the quick free kick than arguing with the  ref over awarding it
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #657 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:37:26 am
Not to mention the Cresswell and Kane sending offs, plus the dodgy pen against Wolves.

If not for corrupt officials, the draw yesterday would've seen us as massive favourite heading into the last seven games.

Could say ifs and buts but if City knew we were near level or ahead then yesterdays game would had been different in where they had to go for it more in order to win. Knowing that Everton game they would had gone up the other end and won anyway. It was Everton they where playing after all..
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #658 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:23:20 am
I do wish Trent had squared for Jota to put into an empty net when he was flagged off, it seemed very tight.

I think the whistle had already gone, so wouldn't have counted even if Trent had lashed it in and it was seen to be onside.

One thing I really noticed yesterday was how finally a team exploited our high, rigid line from defensive free-kicks.
I love what we do. Unlike most defences, we just do not drop as t he ball is about to be struck. Normally this means the attackers are offside as they are not used to a defence just staying still. On the flip side, I've been saying for months that all a team has to do is to spot that and time runs from deeper and we'd be fucked. I can't believe it's taken this long for a team to actually exploit that.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:02:38 pm
I think the whistle had already gone, so wouldn't have counted even if Trent had lashed it in and it was seen to be onside.

One thing I really noticed yesterday was how finally a team exploited our high, rigid line from defensive free-kicks.
I love what we do. Unlike most defences, we just do not drop as t he ball is about to be struck. Normally this means the attackers are offside as they are not used to a defence just staying still. On the flip side, I've been saying for months that all a team has to do is to spot that and time runs from deeper and we'd be fucked. I can't believe it's taken this long for a team to actually exploit that.

A couple of teams have exploited it to be fair, that why Alissons in contention for being our player of the year.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #660 on: Today at 12:04:28 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:59:43 am
Could say ifs and buts but if City knew we were near level or ahead then yesterdays game would had been different in where they had to go for it more in order to win. Knowing that Everton game they would had gone up the other end and won anyway. It was Everton they where playing after all..

If City are going for it more....that surely plays more into our hands on the counter attack
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm »
A draw was fair and its a decent result for us especially considering how the first half went.

The two disappointments for me are the first 10 minutes and the last 20.
The first 10 because they're just more switched on and ready to go than us. They get super lucky with the deflection but moments before its just two passes and super easy for them to cut us open and us need a top class Alisson save to bail us out. And then the goal comes from them acting more quickly and just being more on it than us.
Really there's no excuse for us not being absolutely 'at it' from minute one and also prepared for how they play at the start games

City score a lot of early goals in games and this seems to come from a combination of attitude (they come out the traps faster than almost any other team) and just how different they are to other teams. No one presses as high as they do with as many bodies, all of whom are really quick but also technically excellent and you just don't play against it until you play City
The way to cause this Liverpool team problems is to press us high up. Fabinho, Trent and Robertson are sensational footballers but they have the same weakness which is their vulnerable to being pressed - its easier to type than do of course and a lot of teams that try it get caught out when we beat their press but when a team does it well we're vulnerable (Madrid did it away in the CL last season, City have now done it twice this season). Alisson also really struggled with the options they were giving him (or weren't) as he did at anfield last year.
It feels like we need a different set up or plan for City having watched both first halves this year. Whether that's having Thiago sit alongside Fabinho to create more options to play out but also we should be sometimes launching it long from the keeper and turning them round. We're almost better off accepting a bit less of the ball and trying to create our own turnovers rather than exposing ourselves to turnovers in our own defensive third

The last 20/30 was disappointing because it did feel like they'd dropped physically just a bit and obviously a win had a huge premium for us. In that time iirc we only had Salah's deflected shot - pretty sure that was it. They controlled it well but it felt like there was an opportunity for us to push more... but maybe both teams were gassed at that point
Should be noted how well we came back at them twice after going behind and being largely out played. We've got such a lethal combination of fire power and quality but also character, you can never count us out.

One last thing - I thought De Bruyne was sensational and it was all the more impressive because of how hard it is to look good vs us as a midfielder. Not sure hes quite as consistent as he was, maybe saves himself a bit for bigger games, and ranking players who play in different positions is a waste of time but any conversation about the best player in the world should have him in it. Its a massive shame he plays for City because as football fan I'd love watching him play if he didnt
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #662 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Felt before the game only a win would do and it's a shame it ended a draw, always tough when it's out of your hands and you're relying on another side to drop points. Hopefully someone can get a result against them
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #663 on: Today at 12:11:52 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:36:35 am
Still think Thiago should have stopped the quick free kick than arguing with the  ref over awarding it
I noticed it was taken about 10 yards from the foul was. I know it happens a lot but it's also pulled back a lot.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:12:47 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:11:52 pm
I noticed it was taken about 10 yards from the foul was. I know it happens a lot but it's also pulled back a lot.

Theyre hotter on it being a moving ball arent they.
Re
« Reply #665 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Now the dust has settled a little, i am still not 100% sure how I feel about it all.

Absolutely made up we didn't lose first and foremost and impressed the lads turn it around and sorted it out at HT without the need for making personnel changes - that part was especially reassuring. I saw the shouts at HT for Diaz to come on, Keita even but I wasn't sure how those changes helped us to bring composure into the game at the back, through midfield and when on the back foot. But they sorted themselves out and again, credit to the manager and players for that.

A win would obviously have been absolute dream land - I don't think everyone would have taken a draw before the game but certainly at HT as we looked absolutely rattled. But the thing that annoys me a little this morning is that we are now relying on other teams to take points off them. It's not impossible for them to drop points - far from it, as they get deeper into the fixture list and the big games and they need to rotate and are forced to go again, and again but we have seen that they can be relentless in this position. I am not convinced they are are strong as they were in recent seasons but still more than capable of winning the rest of the games - the prize is there for them now, they know what they need to do. But so do we. Just have to keep going and if they slip up, we are waiting.

I am a little concern that the first half of that game gives them all the incentive they need for Wembley. They could easily have taken the game away from us in that first half - I think that will be their focus for Wembley. Our issues were that we were rattled. We know they looked to exploit the line - I don't think we change anything there (unless Gomez or Konate plays for more pace back there) as it's what has taken us this far but in a one-off cup game, I think they will take confidence from yesterday.

I said before Benfica that I was a tad concerned we hadn't really thrown in a really great performance since Leeds at Anfield (maybe Brighton?) - we have seen games through, some of them without much effort but in all of those games we have had spells that have been a struggle. Not sure if this is me being spoiled or expecting too much but there are definitely patterns emerging where we let teams think they are in games and struggle for a period before either seeing out or killing a game off with a second goal. I think I am craving one of those Liverpool performances. Hopefully that's what we are now building to - there have been a lot of changes to personnel and that has mirrored the performances sometimes but a top performance soon would be a nice reminder to ourselves and everyone else that this side are still capable of blowing teams away.

We take the point given where we were at HT, and I take the fact they couldn't beat us when we were not at our best but that's not reassuring when they are now in the driving seat with everything in their hands.

It does feel like de-ja vu in the League again but there is so much more to play for, starting again on Wednesday. There is so much to achieve this season and I have every faith in the lads to give it everything they have - they looked hungry in that second half. They rose to the challenge and settled into the game. I hope thats another sign of how they are going to approach the rest of this campaign, because they are all absolute brilliant and we are so lucky to have them.
