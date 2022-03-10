Now the dust has settled a little, i am still not 100% sure how I feel about it all.



Absolutely made up we didn't lose first and foremost and impressed the lads turn it around and sorted it out at HT without the need for making personnel changes - that part was especially reassuring. I saw the shouts at HT for Diaz to come on, Keita even but I wasn't sure how those changes helped us to bring composure into the game at the back, through midfield and when on the back foot. But they sorted themselves out and again, credit to the manager and players for that.



A win would obviously have been absolute dream land - I don't think everyone would have taken a draw before the game but certainly at HT as we looked absolutely rattled. But the thing that annoys me a little this morning is that we are now relying on other teams to take points off them. It's not impossible for them to drop points - far from it, as they get deeper into the fixture list and the big games and they need to rotate and are forced to go again, and again but we have seen that they can be relentless in this position. I am not convinced they are are strong as they were in recent seasons but still more than capable of winning the rest of the games - the prize is there for them now, they know what they need to do. But so do we. Just have to keep going and if they slip up, we are waiting.



I am a little concern that the first half of that game gives them all the incentive they need for Wembley. They could easily have taken the game away from us in that first half - I think that will be their focus for Wembley. Our issues were that we were rattled. We know they looked to exploit the line - I don't think we change anything there (unless Gomez or Konate plays for more pace back there) as it's what has taken us this far but in a one-off cup game, I think they will take confidence from yesterday.



I said before Benfica that I was a tad concerned we hadn't really thrown in a really great performance since Leeds at Anfield (maybe Brighton?) - we have seen games through, some of them without much effort but in all of those games we have had spells that have been a struggle. Not sure if this is me being spoiled or expecting too much but there are definitely patterns emerging where we let teams think they are in games and struggle for a period before either seeing out or killing a game off with a second goal. I think I am craving one of those Liverpool performances. Hopefully that's what we are now building to - there have been a lot of changes to personnel and that has mirrored the performances sometimes but a top performance soon would be a nice reminder to ourselves and everyone else that this side are still capable of blowing teams away.



We take the point given where we were at HT, and I take the fact they couldn't beat us when we were not at our best but that's not reassuring when they are now in the driving seat with everything in their hands.



It does feel like de-ja vu in the League again but there is so much more to play for, starting again on Wednesday. There is so much to achieve this season and I have every faith in the lads to give it everything they have - they looked hungry in that second half. They rose to the challenge and settled into the game. I hope thats another sign of how they are going to approach the rest of this campaign, because they are all absolute brilliant and we are so lucky to have them.