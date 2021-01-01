« previous next »
PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane

Reply #560
Today at 02:16:42 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:34:06 am
Good point given the way City played.

Anyone else wondering about our tactic of midfielders pressing high? Both Hendo and Thiago were pressing right up the pitch much more than usual, so we almost looked 4-1-4-1 at times. I can't help feeling that when their presses weren't successful, it meant we'd left a lot of room in midfield which City (de Bruyne) exploited.

Two brilliant goals from us. The assists from Trent and Mo were stunning.

Please educate me on the high press.

Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity?  More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.
Reply #561
Today at 02:22:11 am
I think if we hook Salah there instead on Mane we have a better chance on winning
Reply #562
Today at 02:55:17 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:16:42 am
Please educate me on the high press.

Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity?  More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.

Their two goals came from us being pushed back and defending deep. Why would we choose to drop off and allow them to pen us in and recycle the ball whilst they also look to press and win the ball when we gain possession. They are an exceptional side and will always cause us problems but looking to fight fire with fire is clearly our best option.

Each manager has won 9 games in the head to head with 5 draws. Given the disparity in finances between Dortmund and Bayern and now Liverpool and City that is an incredible record for Klopp. That for me shows that Klopp knows what he is doing.
Reply #563
Today at 03:01:51 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:17 am
Their two goals came from us being pushed back and defending deep. Why would we choose to drop off and allow them to pen us in and recycle the ball whilst they also look to press and win the ball when we gain possession. They are an exceptional side and will always cause us problems but looking to fight fire with fire is clearly our best option.

Each manager has won 9 games in the head to head with 5 draws. Given the disparity in finances between Dortmund and Bayern and now Liverpool and City that is an incredible record for Klopp. That for me shows that Klopp knows what he is doing.
Those were the goals.  But they managed to get past our press umpteen times. But for marginal offside decisions, could have ended in goals.
My point is did we have the personnel to carry out such high line press with such slow midfielders? Would Kieta have done better than Hendo?
Reply #564
Today at 03:18:39 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:01:51 am
Those were the goals.  But they managed to get past our press umpteen times. But for marginal offside decisions, could have ended in goals.
My point is did we have the personnel to carry out such high line press with such slow midfielders? Would Kieta have done better than Hendo?

Personally, I think the biggest problem was Bobby not being fit enough to start. Which meant we ended up outnumbered in midfield. Jota is a brilliant finisher but he is never going to drop in and even up the numbers in midfield.

I agree we could have done with more legs in midfield but the reason they beat our press is because they are exceptional in posession.
Reply #565
Today at 03:37:26 am
just a number for you i've never seen attributed to a pep team

in that game man city hit 71 long balls...

that's not a criticism as we know it's not hoof ball ala stoke, but that is what i think klopp was refering to in his postmatch interview when he said city were more direct than we expected

it's the easiest tactic to get us on our heels and running back to our own goal and something very un-pep

one of the things they did better than us was that very thing, they were pinging it to spaces often, when we got the ball we were trying to hit the man (much harder and wasn't helping us in the first half) rather than hit the space for the reason already stated
Reply #566
Today at 03:46:08 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:37:26 am
just a number for you i've never seen attributed to a pep team

in that game man city hit 71 long balls...

that's not a criticism as we know it's not hoof ball ala stoke, but that is what i think klopp was refering to in his postmatch interview when he said city were more direct than we expected

it's the easiest tactic to get us on our heels and running back to our own goal and something very un-pep


Pep did this with Bayern vs Klopp because he thought he couldn't live with the press. It's his go to option against Klopp teams for a decade when he is scared his team won't cope. What's surprising is Klopp saying he was surprised by it.
Reply #567
Today at 04:23:28 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:46:08 am
Pep did this with Bayern vs Klopp because he thought he couldn't live with the press. It's his go to option against Klopp teams for a decade when he is scared his team won't cope. What's surprising is Klopp saying he was surprised by it.

Bayern had Alonso though, who was perfect at hitting long switches. The surprise today was Silva dropping in between the centre backs instead of Rodri. That was what gave City the ability to go long from deep.

Whilst it worked in possession, it meant that City were wide open on the transitions.

Klopp sticks to his principles, whilst Guardiola looks to throw a joker into the pack. That means Guardiola has to come up with something different for Saturday whilst Klopp will just trust the system and his players.

Reply #568
Today at 04:31:43 am
City did set up pretty well and gave us a massive headache and have done that in their last two games against us. We have basically hung on in both games but our ability to hang on, score and sometimes wrestle the game a bit back from them shows how amazing we are.

However, we cant continue to allow them to always have the upper hand from the start. We get another go at them next week and probably have to budget against them in the CL possibly. We have to make sure we are not always allowing them to set the pattern of the game.

Guardiola is becoming adept to getting his side to play us and we cant allow it to become a ‘thing’ otherwise it will cost us.
Reply #569
Today at 04:46:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:31:43 am
City did set up pretty well and gave us a massive headache and have done that in their last two games against us. We have basically hung on in both games but our ability to hang on, score and sometimes wrestle the game a bit back from them shows how amazing we are.

However, we cant continue to allow them to always have the upper hand from the start. We get another go at them next week and probably have to budget against them in the CL possibly. We have to make sure we are not always allowing them to set the pattern of the game.

Guardiola is becoming adept to getting his side to play us and we cant allow it to become a thing otherwise it will cost us.

It is a question of balance though. Their setup allows them greater control in midfield because they outnumber us. However, we play with three genuine goalscoring forwards. We exchange a lack of midfield control for a far more potent goal threat.

They appeared to control large parts of the game but we ended up with the higher xG.
Reply #570
Today at 05:00:21 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:46:11 am
It is a question of balance though. Their setup allows them greater control in midfield because they outnumber us. However, we play with three genuine goalscoring forwards. We exchange a lack of midfield control for a far more potent goal threat.

They appeared to control large parts of the game but we ended up with the higher xG.

Yes and I know our game is set up to play on a tightrope and the home game was similar as well where our xG was probably ahead. However I reckon Guardiola would happily take the pattern of both games being the same again as they are setting the terms for most of it and he is getting the control he craves. He would back his team next time to play that final pass to create the chance. Funnily enough we probably back our players to make all the last ditch tackles in the world to stop them.

I am not obsessed by controlling the midfield as I feel people think about it in the old sense of having most of the possession but I do think we need to be able to limit the disruption they are causing and give them a few problems ourselves. In both games we have had different midfields and in both ours will come off breathing a sigh of relief.
Reply #571
Today at 05:15:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:00:21 am
Yes and I know our game is set up to play on a tightrope and the home game was similar as well where our xG was probably ahead. However I reckon Guardiola would happily take the pattern of both games being the same again as they are setting the terms for most of it and he is getting the control he craves. He would back his team next time to play that final pass to create the chance. Funnily enough we probably back our players to make all the last ditch tackles in the world to stop them.

I am not obsessed by controlling the midfield as I feel people think about it in the old sense of having most of the possession but I do think we need to be able to limit the disruption they are causing and give them a few problems ourselves. In both games we have had different midfields and in both ours will come off breathing a sigh of relief.

They played a midfield 5 today though and if Jesus doesn't play then it is a midfield 6.

Guardiola craves control in midfield. Klopp craves an immediate goal threat. It is just a joy to watch.

The worry for Guardiola is that whilst they have dominated the midfield in both games this season they haven't won either game. 
Reply #572
Today at 05:33:30 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
We haven't really turned up against them since the 3-1 in 2019. You can write off the 4-0 in an empty ground when we'd won the league the previous week but that was the start of their gameplan of just getting in behind us a lot with the through balls. Last season at Etihad was a bit of a drab 1-1. The game at Anfield was the same until Ali lost the plot for 5 minutes and we had a ton of injuries as well in both games. Then this season we face them with Milner at right with Trent out and Thiago not playing so we couldn't keep the ball and they could keep targeting that side. The disappointing thing today was we had everyone available but didn't really show up in the first half. Maybe Fabinho feeling the effects of that challenge at Benfica, Hendo a bit off the pace and Mo looks knackered which doesn't help. You need XI players to really be at it against these.

In 17/18 when we really had the measure of them we just blitzed them on the counter or with the high press and they've turned the tables on us really by doing that. That first half today was like first halves they used to have at Anfield. Even that year they did beat us 5-0 early season though.

Not that I disagree much with the post in general, but it's absolutely wild to say that game at their place last season was 'drab'. It was an absolutely brilliant, end-to-end game for 70 minutes, before both teams got exhausted and took a point.
Reply #573
Today at 05:47:05 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:33:30 am
Not that I disagree much with the post in general, but it's absolutely wild to say that game at their place last season was 'drab'. It was an absolutely brilliant, end-to-end game for 70 minutes, before both teams got exhausted and took a point.

Agree with that. I think the major thing is that you have to apply incredible pressure to win the ball back against either team.

Usually, games open up and go end to end because normal teams turn over possession. That doesn't happen to us and City though because both teams are so adept at keeping possession. Players slowing down and being unable to press doesn't mean the game opens up, it just means both teams keep the ball better.   
Reply #574
Today at 05:50:10 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
He's only on there so City have got a cheerleader to keep them happy.

People will say its foil hat, but the sheer ubiquitousness of him makes me suspicious over why he's on TV so much. A paid (extremely well paid) ambassador of a sportswashing operation, and he's on TV seemingly every day on both BBC and Sky being an 'impartial' pundit - no one else thinks this is a bit weird?

Haven't ever heard a single person say a positive thing about him, and yet he's there doing his inane, pro-Abu Dhabi, laughs-more-than-he-talks punditry seemingly every single day of the week. Something is not right.
Reply #575
Today at 05:55:28 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Fact that he's a City ambassador and pretty much a permanent fixture on Sky and BBC isn't right. I know Owen is (somehow) an LFC ambassador, but he stays very neutral in his punditry. Richards is essentially a cheerleader. Shearer pulled him on it a few weeks back and he was squirming like fuck.

Or I could've just said 'this' in reply to the above.
Reply #576
Today at 06:08:47 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:50:10 am
People will say its foil hat, but the sheer ubiquitousness of him makes me suspicious over why he's on TV so much. A paid (extremely well paid) ambassador of a sportswashing operation, and he's on TV seemingly every day on both BBC and Sky being an 'impartial' pundit - no one else thinks this is a bit weird?

Haven't ever heard a single person say a positive thing about him, and yet he's there doing his inane, pro-Abu Dhabi, laughs-more-than-he-talks punditry seemingly every single day of the week. Something is not right.
I like to think everyone kind of groans when they see the running order on Sky, MOTD or 5Live when they see he's due to be on (same applies to Jenas) But I pretty much gave up on analysis and punditry from the major outlets once Richards started being shoehorned into pretty much every segment this season. I don't need someone who has nothing worthwhile to say and pushes their sports washing agenda.
