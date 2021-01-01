It is a question of balance though. Their setup allows them greater control in midfield because they outnumber us. However, we play with three genuine goalscoring forwards. We exchange a lack of midfield control for a far more potent goal threat.



They appeared to control large parts of the game but we ended up with the higher xG.



Yes and I know our game is set up to play on a tightrope and the home game was similar as well where our xG was probably ahead. However I reckon Guardiola would happily take the pattern of both games being the same again as they are setting the terms for most of it and he is getting the control he craves. He would back his team next time to play that final pass to create the chance. Funnily enough we probably back our players to make all the last ditch tackles in the world to stop them.I am not obsessed by controlling the midfield as I feel people think about it in the old sense of having most of the possession but I do think we need to be able to limit the disruption they are causing and give them a few problems ourselves. In both games we have had different midfields and in both ours will come off breathing a sigh of relief.