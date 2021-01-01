« previous next »
Good point given the way City played.

Anyone else wondering about our tactic of midfielders pressing high? Both Hendo and Thiago were pressing right up the pitch much more than usual, so we almost looked 4-1-4-1 at times. I can't help feeling that when their presses weren't successful, it meant we'd left a lot of room in midfield which City (de Bruyne) exploited.

Two brilliant goals from us. The assists from Trent and Mo were stunning.

Please educate me on the high press.

Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity?  More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.
I think if we hook Salah there instead on Mane we have a better chance on winning
Please educate me on the high press.

Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity?  More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.

Their two goals came from us being pushed back and defending deep. Why would we choose to drop off and allow them to pen us in and recycle the ball whilst they also look to press and win the ball when we gain possession. They are an exceptional side and will always cause us problems but looking to fight fire with fire is clearly our best option.

Each manager has won 9 games in the head to head with 5 draws. Given the disparity in finances between Dortmund and Bayern and now Liverpool and City that is an incredible record for Klopp. That for me shows that Klopp knows what he is doing.
Their two goals came from us being pushed back and defending deep. Why would we choose to drop off and allow them to pen us in and recycle the ball whilst they also look to press and win the ball when we gain possession. They are an exceptional side and will always cause us problems but looking to fight fire with fire is clearly our best option.

Each manager has won 9 games in the head to head with 5 draws. Given the disparity in finances between Dortmund and Bayern and now Liverpool and City that is an incredible record for Klopp. That for me shows that Klopp knows what he is doing.
Those were the goals.  But they managed to get past our press umpteen times. But for marginal offside decisions, could have ended in goals.
My point is did we have the personnel to carry out such high line press with such slow midfielders? Would Kieta have done better than Hendo?
