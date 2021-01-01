Good point given the way City played.
Anyone else wondering about our tactic of midfielders pressing high? Both Hendo and Thiago were pressing right up the pitch much more than usual, so we almost looked 4-1-4-1 at times. I can't help feeling that when their presses weren't successful, it meant we'd left a lot of room in midfield which City (de Bruyne) exploited.
Two brilliant goals from us. The assists from Trent and Mo were stunning.
Please educate me on the high press.
Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity? More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.