Now I've calmed down - stress meter on the watch was going off throughout - I am happy to take the draw.



First half their attacking, verve agression and determination had us on the ropes. We did great to get back in it and then we looked a bit shakey before half time. I think the ref favoured them slightly (Which I expected) and the only things I'm really angry about were the shite goal kick decision and the lino first half immediately flagging rather than letting the goal maybe get scored before pulling it back - pretty sure that's the rule now days.



Second half was an incredible start and we had them worried for large periods of the game and you could tell their 'fans' were nervous and worried. They could have nicked it at the end, but a draw was probably a fair result.



This obviously puts the ball in their court and It's hard to see where they might slip up and we've got a couple of rock hard games ourselves.



Not giving up the title yet, but it's going to be nigh on impossible - I can see us and them possibly both winning every game til the end of the season.