PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane

TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:06:59 pm
FFS
W

BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm
36 Weve struggled at times to play out and we give it away again. City pounce and Matip concedes a corner inside the 6 yard box. We clear its played back in and Jesus scores. Will be checked for offside. Very close. Not been checked seemingly. 1-2 Looked close to me
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:06:27 pm
Trent is having an absolute mare. Getting caught out at every opportunity.

BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #43 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm
Across the pitch our passing has been sub standard.
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #44 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm
39 Silva booked for a foul on Robbo
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #45 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:08:35 pm
Across the pitch our passing has been sub standard.
Citys pressing has been excellent to be fair. However, football matches can change really quickly
Logged
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:13:32 pm
43 Great cross from Foden but Robbo does superbly to get a touch to stop Sterling getting a tap in
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:14:40 pm
44 Jota played in by Hendo and he doesnt know what to do. Doesnt shoot, doesnt square it and city recover, great chance
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:14:40 pm
44 Jota played in by Hendo and he doesnt know what to do. Doesnt shoot, doesnt square it and city recover, great chance
The ball just held up in the grass.. just
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:15:30 pm
45 City free kick played in. Great save by Ali but it was offside anyway.
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm
HT 2-1 City.
Rush 82

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,206
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm
City have been effective in stifling us while consistently breaching our high line.

Hopefully we do better 2nd half
jillc

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 58,373
  • Posts: 58,373
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #52 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm
Why are we trying to pass it around at the back when they are so high up? We are just giving them so much of the ball. I really hope Dias comes on early.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #53 on: Today at 05:34:10 pm
45 back under way at the Ciry of Manchester stadium
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #54 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm
46 2-2


VAR?

Salah plays it in form the left and Mane gets in ahead of Walker, he sticks it past Ederson
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 1 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus
Reply #55 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm
Its a goal, well onside
Rush 82

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,206
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37' Jesus 47' Said
Reply #56 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm
Take Sadio off they said...

Excellent assist for Salah too
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Said
Reply #57 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm
48 Matip. Volleys it at Jotas head, it breaks for us and Robbo flashes a cross rift across their goal
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Said
Reply #58 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm
50 Mo pays Jota in between their centre back and full back, his cross is ahead of Mane though dangerous agin!
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #59 on: Today at 05:40:38 pm
51 Robbo breaks down the right and his cross is cut out at the back post by Cancelo.


Mo was on the sniff there




Now Mo plays Jota in, a toe poke but the keeper saves.
Rush 82

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,206
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #60 on: Today at 05:41:41 pm
Ooooh!! So nearly in again. Just not enough power on the shot and Ederson can gather
BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,742
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #61 on: Today at 05:43:10 pm
Foul maybe?
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #62 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:43:10 pm
Foul maybe?
Straight into him from behindyes!
Rush 82

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,206
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #63 on: Today at 05:44:18 pm
Continues to confound me how it's open season on Salah - he can be barged, pushed, pulled, held and clattered into without refs in the PL blinking an eye.
TepidT2O

  RAWK Mod
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,551
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #64 on: Today at 05:44
56 ball over the top by Hendo to find Jota inthe area, he turns and plays it but it breaks down
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:46:53 pm »
Mo needs a goal would be particularly sweet if he could break his drought against these.

I suppose we should be thankful for small mercies as Thiago escaped a Yellow there -
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:46:55 pm »
I was ok in the first halfon the edge now.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm »
59 long ball finds TAA at centre forward .madness


And now a spell of dangerous city pressure like the first half
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:50:01 pm »
61 long diagonal is hard to clear, somehow Jesus gets it, twists once and twice.and his shot is clocked by VVD


Thiago booked for a robust tackle.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm »
City recovered a bit from the shock of our 2nd goal - playing their familiar pattern and squeezing as in the six yard box.

Amazing how City players don't get carded by a Manchester ref...
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:50:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:01 pm
61 long diagonal is hard to clear, somehow Jesus gets it, twists once and twice.and his shot is clocked by VVD


Thiago booked for a robust tackle.


Only booked him 'cos he hadn't earlier  :D
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:51:08 pm »
Not again
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37’ Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:51:22 pm »
63 FFS


3-2 sterling… through ball finds sterling clear
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:42 pm by Rush 82 »
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,742
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:51:43 pm »
Hes offside
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37’ Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:51:53 pm »
That was a prick of a goal - and it had to be that twat Sterling too - surely that's offside though - looks miles off

Yes he is offside

:wellin
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm »
Hes offside

Fuck me!
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,551
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:52:19 pm »
64 2-2  again

Offside.. never in doubt.. ahem.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,206
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:54:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:52:19 pm
64 2-2  again

Offside.. never in doubt.. ahem.
:lmao :lmao
