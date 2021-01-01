Trent is having an absolute mare. Getting caught out at every opportunity.
Across the pitch our passing has been sub standard.
44 Jota played in by Hendo and he doesnt know what to do. Doesnt shoot, doesnt square it and city recover, great chance
Foul maybe?
61 long diagonal is hard to clear, somehow Jesus gets it, twists once and twice
.and his shot is clocked by VVDThiago booked for a robust tackle
.
64 2-2 again Offside.. never in doubt.. ahem.
