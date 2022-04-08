

Dickensian is the right description for Pickles, he oozes arrogance and entitlement through every pore. They want more! You can just imagine him bullying hungry children taking real joy in his role, a smile on his face as he carries out his odious duties with glee. he's a walking cartoon character.



It's good to see the second part of the enquiry starting as this is the part of the enquiry that looks at the role of successive governments and where I'd argue we need to look for the real causes of the disaster. The question will be whether the likes of Pickles gets away with his contempt and arrogance or whether the enquiry uncovers where the real blame lies, unfortunately the experience of Hillsborough gives me no confidence in our system, uncovering why this disaster happened.



The years of cutting red tape and regulation, the conscious decisions to continue loosening regulation and inspections to minimise rules to make building easier, the privatisation of the public testing agency, the race to the bottom by fire chief officers who's main political focus has been cutting jobs and resources under the bogus front of efficiency, the scrapping of national standards in the fire and rescue service, this is where the real answers will be found, this is where the enquiry should be shining it's light.



Examining the systematic and structural reasons why so many lost their lives that night but to do this effectively it would be useful to address the wider political reasons why these policy decisions have happened not just in the fire service but throughout much of the public sector, that isn't going to happen but hopefully the enquiry has to address why so many lost their lives that night and what we can do to prevent repeats.



As a recently retired firefighter who served thirty years and have been to countless high rise jobs, The minute I saw that job on the television, I was totally astounded, I knew that this normally never happened, I'd been in countless jobs and fire didn't run up the side of high rises, it had to be something with the insulation, it was flammable it was burning, that should never happen, the whole basis of us firefighting in high-rises is compartmentalise fires, so how could flammable materials be allowed to be attached to a buildings outside, That is the key overriding question that needs to be answered.



I may be being pessimistic but the enquiry is already totally back to front. it is completely wrong to start by looking at the actions of firefighters, that were sent into a complete death trap, none of them created the situation they were sent into, that is not where the enquiry should have started. It had to start by asking how did the circumstances arise where we attached flammable panels to peoples homes when the whole premise of post war firefighting and all the regulations involved, not just in this country, is that you are safe within your concrete flat, that it is a protected box and there is enough time and capability to limit fires to individual flats. That can't be overstated.



Call me cynical but the way the enquiry was structured meant that while there was the greatest public concern, while it was in all the newspapers, while it was fresh in peoples minds, the headlines where about the failings of the fire brigade and particularly odious was the blame put on individual firefighters, people who had risked their lives, trying to do their best in a terrible situation, not looking at how this death trap was created in the first place. Who ignored the families concerns, who sold the panels, who decide they weren't flammable, how was that tested, how did they get through the regulations, who manufactured inflammable panel and stated they were safe to use, are the regulations sufficient, why have they been relaxed, is the testing sufficient how could flammable panels pass testing, why have we relaxed compliance so much is it because that allows cutting of so many firefighters jobs, how could flammable panels be attached to a building people were living in. All questions that needed answering first.



Yet the enquiry started looking not at this but the actions of firefighters, asking a Station Officer on the stand why he, the equivalent of a sergeant in the army, didn't he didn't go against all of his training, all the rules that would apply to most fire brigades in the developed world and effectively destroy him on the stand, a person sent into a situation that no one should face, he was in all the newspapers, taking the blame for a situation that he found himself and he was not responsible for. The fire brigade will have to learn lessons from that night and adapt practices because it seems its now quite widespread attaching flammable materials to high rise because all the rules and regulation to protect our safety were either ineffective or ignored and no one wants to take responsibility or pay to remove them, so we can no longer assume we have effective safety in high-rises like we did for years before someone thought it ok to attach flammable panels to buildings people live in.



This back to front enquiry gives me as much confidence a that it will get to the real causes of this tragedy as I would be confident in finding any compassion or understanding for the victims from the likes of Pickles and his ilk, I only hope I am wrong and the Grenville families don't have to go through the pain that the Hillsborough families had to go through to find the answers in their search for justice.

