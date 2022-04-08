« previous next »
Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough

Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 11:39:14 am
My Press Release today:

In giving evidence over two days to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Lord Pickles displayed breath-taking levels of arrogance and carelessness, bordering on ignorance, when he advised Counsel to use their time wisely because of his busy schedule.

At the time of the Grenfell fire he was Secretary of State at the Department for Communities and Local Government. Demonstrating scant knowledge of building regulations that applied at the time of the fire, he denied being spectacularly out of touch with what was happening in his department.
 
Compounding his carelessness, he stated, I think it was 96 people who were killed in the Grenfell fire. Its them we should think about when were arguing the toss. Ultimately, its as I said, I think, earlier, that the dead deserve the dignity of being remembered by name, the dead deserve the dignity of a solution, and Im sure you will come to that.

Unsure of the precise death toll, he confused the 96 who died at Hillsborough - recently the death toll reached 97 - with the 72 who died as a consequence of the Grenfell fire. His behaviour and comments at the Inquiry hardly inspired confidence in his testimony and caused significant distress to families of both tragedies.

His error went uncorrected. Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the Inquiry chair, concluded that a lot had been learned from Lord Pickles evidence, and apologised that his attendance had interfered with his with arrangements for today.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 11:52:04 am
Staggering.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 11:52:14 am
Thats fucking shocking
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 11:52:42 am
When I saw the title my first thought was that the Pickles in question was the World Cup discovering dog.

Reading the gargantuan Lord Pickles breathtaking lack of brain cells I think the dog would have done a better job leading that Department.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 11:59:15 am

Sums this government up, unfortunately. Bozo was renowned for the same approach at the FO (and i`d guess every ministerial stop): don`t bother learning anything, just blag it and never take responsibility.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 04:27:23 pm
The thickest ones always seem to have matching names don't they? Lord Pickles indeed.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 04:49:27 pm
Well said Phil.

Pickles is a complete fucking Twat....when he was invited up to Liverpool by Anderson ( ok ok )...he was taken on a coach around Liverpool to see social deprivation issues...I know for fact he spent the whole time on his mobile phone texting..didn't look at anything.

Hope the fat fuck chokes on his own vomit.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 04:56:55 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on April  8, 2022, 04:49:27 pm
Well said Phil.

Pickles is a complete fucking Twat....when he was invited up to Liverpool by Anderson ( ok ok )...he was taken on a coach around Liverpool to see social deprivation issues...I know for fact he spent the whole time on his mobile phone texting..didn't look at anything.

Hope the fat fuck chokes on his own vomit.

Most Tory MPs are like Dickensian caricatures of the rich. They're revolting people.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 06:08:41 pm
Quote from: Koplass on April  8, 2022, 04:56:55 pm
Most Tory MPs are like Dickensian caricatures of the rich. They're revolting people.
Ha, spot on !

This is the fella that once said people who leave their wheelie bins in the street after a collection should be flogged......what a complete fuckwit.

Good statement Phil.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 07:07:40 pm
Sounds like he re-used someone's notes about Hillsborough.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 07:38:38 pm

Dickensian is the right description for Pickles, he oozes arrogance and entitlement through every pore. They want more! You can just imagine him bullying hungry children taking real joy in his role, a smile on his face as he carries out his odious duties with glee. he's a walking cartoon character.

It's good to see the second part of the enquiry starting as this is the part of the enquiry that looks at the role of successive governments and where I'd argue  we need to look for the real causes of the disaster.  The question will be whether the likes of Pickles gets away with his contempt and arrogance or whether the enquiry uncovers where the real blame lies, unfortunately the experience of Hillsborough gives me no confidence in our system, uncovering why this disaster happened.

The years of cutting red tape and regulation, the conscious decisions to continue loosening regulation and inspections to minimise rules to make building easier, the privatisation of the public testing agency, the race to the bottom by fire chief officers who's main political focus has been cutting jobs and resources under the bogus front of efficiency, the scrapping of national standards in the fire and rescue service, this is where the real answers will be found, this is where the enquiry should be shining it's light.

Examining the systematic and structural reasons why so many lost their lives that night but to do this effectively it would be useful to address the wider political reasons why these policy decisions have happened not just in the fire service but throughout much of the public sector, that isn't going to happen but hopefully the enquiry has to address why so many lost their lives that night and what we can do to prevent repeats.

As a recently retired firefighter who served thirty years and have been to countless high rise jobs, The minute I saw that job on the television, I was totally astounded, I knew that this normally never happened, I'd been in countless jobs and fire didn't run up the side of high rises, it had to be something with the insulation, it was flammable it was burning, that should never happen, the whole basis of us firefighting in high-rises is compartmentalise fires, so how could flammable materials be allowed to be attached to a buildings outside, That is the key overriding  question that needs to be answered.

I may be being pessimistic but the enquiry is already totally back to front. it is completely wrong to start by looking at the actions of firefighters, that were sent into a complete death trap, none of them created the situation they were sent into, that is not where the enquiry should have started. It had to start by asking how did the circumstances arise where we attached flammable panels to peoples homes when the whole premise of post war firefighting and all the regulations involved, not just in this country,  is that you are safe within your concrete flat, that it is a protected box and there is enough time and capability to limit fires to individual flats. That can't be overstated. 

Call me cynical but the way the enquiry was structured meant that while there was the greatest public concern, while it was in all the newspapers, while it was fresh in peoples minds, the headlines where about the failings of the fire brigade and particularly odious was the blame put on individual firefighters, people who had risked their lives, trying to do their best in a terrible situation, not looking at how this death trap was created in the first place. Who ignored the families concerns, who sold the panels, who decide they weren't flammable, how was that tested, how did they get through the regulations, who manufactured inflammable panel and stated they were safe to use, are the regulations sufficient, why have they been relaxed, is the testing sufficient how could flammable panels pass testing, why have we relaxed compliance so much is it because that allows cutting of so many firefighters jobs, how could flammable panels be attached to a building people were living in. All questions that needed answering first.

Yet the enquiry started looking not at this but the actions of firefighters, asking a Station Officer on the stand why he, the equivalent of a sergeant in the army, didn't he didn't go against all of his training, all the rules that would apply to most fire brigades in the developed world and effectively destroy him on the stand, a person sent into a situation  that no one should face, he was in all the newspapers, taking the blame for a situation that he found himself and he was not responsible for. The fire brigade will have to learn lessons from that night and adapt practices because it seems its now quite widespread attaching flammable materials to high rise because all the rules and regulation to protect our safety were either ineffective or ignored and no one wants to take responsibility or pay to remove them, so we can no longer assume we have effective safety in high-rises like we did for years before someone thought it ok to attach flammable panels to buildings people live in.

This back to front enquiry gives me as much confidence a that it will get to the real causes of this tragedy as I would be confident in finding any compassion or understanding for the victims from the likes of Pickles and his ilk, I only hope I am wrong and the Grenville families don't have to go through the pain that the Hillsborough families had to go through to find the answers in their search for justice.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 08:03:54 pm
Quote from: the 92A on April  8, 2022, 07:38:38 pm
...
Abso-fucking-lutely   :butt

Pickles has always been a shit and he has spent plenty of time in the courts over his arrogance and shit decisions. No surprise he made it to the Lords.

I remember he was challenged over a policy decision on energy efficiency improvements. Although 82% of respondants to the consultation (industry and public) were in favour of the measures, Pickles nevertheless scrapped them ignoring the consensus. An appeal to go to judicial review was binned off by the judge (slightly cuttingly) on the basis that it was not actually illegal for ministers to ignore evidence when deciding policy.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
April 8, 2022, 08:18:29 pm
Words can't describe the level of contempt I have for these people, always the biggest tory arseholes that seem to make it the higher echelons of power isn't it, sooner they get voted out the better 😡
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Yesterday at 10:45:55 am
Thanks for posting Phil.

This inquiry has gone under my radar and the media have been full of the war and cost of living increases.

Shocking evidence but not unexpected from Pickles who is really low life who has risen to the Lords somehow.
I hope future persons evidence given to this enquiry is substantially better than Pickles as the families deserve better.

As 92A has clearly shown the direction of the enquiry is wrong and that doesnt bode well. 

Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Today at 01:39:53 am
Quote from: the 92A on April  8, 2022, 07:38:38 pm
I may be being pessimistic but the enquiry is already totally back to front. it is completely wrong to start by looking at the actions of firefighters, that were sent into a complete death trap, none of them created the situation they were sent into, that is not where the enquiry should have started. It had to start by asking how did the circumstances arise where we attached flammable panels to peoples homes when the whole premise of post war firefighting and all the regulations involved, not just in this country,  is that you are safe within your concrete flat, that it is a protected box and there is enough time and capability to limit fires to individual flats. That can't be overstated. 
100% correct.

14 years ago we were caught in a bad fire in a 10 storey block of flats in which one person sadly died. We lived on the top floor and the advice was to stay put. We stayed put and survived despite 4 hours spent taking it in turns to breathe out of the bathroom window as the flat filled with acrid and choking smoke.

After Grenfell, Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was common sense to attempt to leave the building. A statement that was disgusting in its implication that a) the advice was wrong, but especially b) that the victims shouldve somehow shown more sense to leave the building in the face of the heat, smoke and confusion that a tower block fire creates.

As I say, we stayed put and survived. But as the fire chief in charge of the brave lads who risked their lives over 4 hours of fighting the fire told us.had we attempted to leave, we would have died. Without any shadow of any doubt. Had Grenfell tower been fit for purpose, the majority would have survived too. So to begin looking at the firefighters is as red a herring as its possible to get.

My blood ran cold that dreadful morning watching the news as Grenfell unfolded on the tv screen. My blood boiled as Rees-Mogg made his uneducated and idiotic statements in the aftermath. He didnt have a clue, but like most of his ilk thought he knew it all. The massive absolute fucking twat.

Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Today at 05:11:26 am
Quote from: the 92A on April  8, 2022, 07:38:38 pm
"It had to start by asking how did the circumstances arise where we attached flammable panels to peoples homes"


. Who ignored the families concerns, who sold the panels, who decide they weren't flammable, how was that tested, how did they get through the regulations, who manufactured inflammable panel and stated they were safe to use, are the regulations sufficient, why have they been relaxed, is the testing sufficient how could flammable panels pass testing, why have we relaxed compliance so much is it because that allows cutting of so many firefighters jobs, how could flammable panels be attached to a building people were living in. All questions that needed answering first.




Great post. Seems like nothing has been learnt, or rather nothing has changed in almost 50 years. We had just moved to the IOM in the early 70's and then Summerland  happened. A Flammable cladding that was passed off as safe.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summerland_disaster

 
