Villa's relegation in 87 was a bit of a shock, having won the European Cup, only 5 years earlier, were as Villa's relegation in 16 wasn't as much of a shock as they had been in decline for a few years before being finally flushed, Villa in 16, was similar to Sunderland's relegation in 17.
City's relegation in 83 was hilarious, they spent big money on players who turned out to be massive flops, City had a good young team but started selling the players & buying what turned out to be expensive flops, started a period were they regally yo-yo'ed between the top flight & second tier, ending up in the 3rd tier in 98/99, which was even funnier, in 98 i remember City being relegated at in spite of winning 5-2 at Stoke