Just remembered something from the 2008-09 Newcastle relegation. I was on holiday in Japan and got up at some ungodly hour to watch the last set of fixtures. It was between Newcastle and Hull, Newcastle were playing I think Villa, while Hull were at home to Man Utd. I cant remember the channel but it was showing Hull v Utd and there was not a single update from the Newcastle match during the entire game - no cutaways, no references to it, not even a scroll bar to show the relegation latest.



It wasnt until I saw the Hull players celebrating their 0-1 defeat that I knew theyd survived and that Shearer had pulled it off. Always felt like it said something about the depth of interest in that part of the world even with Utd and their 600 million fans or whatever.