Yeah has to be Leeds for me.
I know they were already on the slippery slope, but only a couple of seasons before they had the team containing the likes of Kewell, Fowler, Viduka, Woodgate, Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Bowyer etc and even when they went down they still had a lot of big names. I guess maybe West Ham come close the season before, that was quite the collapse too and had Cole, Carrick, Johnson, Defoe, Di Canio and Kanoute in the team. Actually maybe that is the bigger one actually, that squad should never have been even close to relegation although maybe a little unlucky to get 42 points and still go down.