As someone whos formative years were the 90s Ive splurged on that completely and gone Forest, Middlesbrough and Blackburn.



Forest going down felt a big deal at that time. Their real glory days were already quite far gone but Clough was still there (even if a shadow of his former self). They were still reaching cup finals in the previous few seasons and had plenty of established top flight players. Mad how we bought Nigel Clough and United got Roy Keane.



Boro going down was hilarious. Ever since they somehow signed Juninho they were making a lot of headlines. Former United hero Bryan Robson in charge, more glamorous signings that summer in Ravanelli, Emerson and Branco. Loads of hype and then a few struggles. Then that mad situation where they cancelled a game at short notice because of illness and injuries. They ended up being docked 3 points and ultimately thats what sent them down. Funny as fuck.



Blackburn in 98/99 was big too, just because of them winning the league in 95 and then things beginning to unravel almost as fast as they had, erm, ravelled.



I know United in the 70s was bigger but was before my time. Leeds obviously a huge story but the three I went for were big stories at a time I probably paid more attention to the league as a whole.