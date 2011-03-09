« previous next »
Critical Race Theory

Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:48:54 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:15:53 am
Reluctant to get into such a toxic debate but whilst historic racism in the USA was off the scale, reintroducing it front and centre to every decision in a modern setting to guarantee 'equity' and quotas etc is not a theory accepted by everyone. Far from it. Question is, does stigmatising white people for the sins of their fathers help future harmony?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeHqZT-NsxE

No offence but that is some stupid shit. Literally ignorant in the sense that she has no knowledge of the subject she is discussing. Her comment that "it's a theory" is the kind of nonsense you get from Creationists taling about the Theory of Evolution. I confess I turned it off before the end because it was making my head hurt. I managed to get through the start when she was spouting some bollocks about Harry Potter, but it's safe to say that talking about Harry Potter is an indication of her immaturity.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm
I thought it was fairly good.  I think only her first two points relate to CRT proper, and the rest relate more to the intolerance that has taken hold on the cultural left, of which the pushing of CRT is only a part.  If she feels troubled by mandated adherence to orthodoxy, thats fine isnt it?  We dont want that.  Must say I share that concern, though in fairness I dont get usually get a hard time for expressing it.  Maybe thats my privilege talking.

And youre right that it isnt a theory!  Its a mode of analysis.  But then it wasnt her that coined the phrase, so youd forgive her asinine response.  Shes clearly exercised about its being pushed as an explanation for everything, and if shes a student who feels like that then I guess she should know whether that actually happens.  As Homesick Red says, it does seem like a pretty terrible idea to be putting that front-and-centre of everything.  The world is way more complex than that.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:15:53 am
Reluctant to get into such a toxic debate but whilst historic racism in the USA was off the scale, reintroducing it front and centre to every decision in a modern setting to guarantee 'equity' and quotas etc is not a theory accepted by everyone. Far from it. Question is, does stigmatising white people for the sins of their fathers help future harmony?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeHqZT-NsxE
 

How did you find this woman's video? She seems straight outta the right-wing/christian money making on the socials school ?
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm
 

How did you find this woman's video? She seems straight outta the right-wing/christian money making on the socials school ?

Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:50:13 pm
I really think you need to read a bit more and stop relying on YouTube. No one is reintroducing racism into modern America. It has never gone away. From voter suppression, to the systemised prosecution and incarceration of young black men, inequalities in housing and education, gerrymandering of voting districts, demonisation of black men as naturally aggressive and sexually predatory, the reintroduction of Jim Crow laws in southern states, the eulogising of the Confederacy as some glorious age that was destroyed just because they wanted States Rights and of course the fact that driving while black or jogging while black were regarded as capital offences 

White nationalist terrorise has been the main terrorist threat in the US for years. Fuelled by the big lie that the white race is under attack.

And just to be clear - its not about punishing people for the sins of their fathers. Its pointing out that their fathers set up a system that exploited black people and is still operating in the same way today.

My bad. . .. "re-introducing" was the wrong choice of word.
I wasn't meaning to infer racism had gone away or anything. However the lack of responses on this thread probably indicates just how toxic this debate has become.
I stumbled across this thread started by Andy, and probably just like him was curious as to what this was all about.
Knowing nothing, I googled it, quickly found it can be quite impenetrable and tried to get a quick overview.
Most of the stuff out there seems quite polarised to say the least --- someone called Ben Shapiro on the one hand, contrasted with Keith Brooks on the other.
With nothing more than that to go on, I came across the video above from Kimi Katiti who seemed to be against CRT, and was more concerned with straight down the line Equality for all.
If you can point me in the direction of anything that might be of more use to me and others, I'm all ears. I simply don't know enough to have an opinion on CRT.

I can see valid points from both sides, but worry how effective this can be in achieving what I hope everybody wants, i.e. equality for all.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:15:53 am
Reluctant to get into such a toxic debate but whilst historic racism in the USA was off the scale, reintroducing it front and centre to every decision in a modern setting to guarantee 'equity' and quotas etc is not a theory accepted by everyone. Far from it. Question is, does stigmatising white people for the sins of their fathers help future harmony?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeHqZT-NsxE

strange place to end up on YouTube if i'm honest. of course every 'POC' doesn't have the same views on everything to do with race/racism, just look at someone like Priti Patel.

racism in the USA is still very much a problem (as it is here) - and historic racism continues to have lasting impacts on the Black community especially.

nobody is stigmatising white people unless they're a racist - we're calling for accountability over past actions and equity, justice and reform of the many systemic prejudices that exist. are we meant to just keep quiet and do nothing just due to some perceived notion of 'racial harmony'? it's akin to these people that say they 'don't see colour' or that we should 'try and build bridges' with racists. it's nonsense and just mainly white people being fragile and conservative POCs trying to appease people and oftentimes, grift.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
With nothing more than that to go on, I came across the video above from Kimi Katiti who seemed to be against CRT, and was more concerned with straight down the line Equality for all.

there is no 'straight down the line equality for all' when white people have had a headstart in many regards and benefit from often unintentional biases.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:03:56 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:33:15 am
Kimi Katit's arguments are really confused. She appears to not understand what 'Critical (Race) Theory' means - it's literal meaning reflecting its use in practice. Does she understand the academic use of the words 'critical' and 'theory'? I don't think she does. I note that she is from South Africa, and although she has lived in the US for eight years, she appears to not understand just how institutionalised racism is in the US.

What I find interesting is how unknown people like Katit - with an obvious poor understanding of the subject at hand - are elevated and used by people to criticise and target arguments simply because they are apparently from the disadvantaged group under discussion. It's a really shitty and disingenuous way to critique Critical Race Theory (or any other topic). It is a form propaganda and exemplifies the fear some (white) people have about the discussion taking place at all. Only an idiot would argue that black people are not institutionally disadvantaged in the US. All CRT does is 'critique' and 'theorize' the subject matter. It is also worth mentioning that CRT is studied at university level - 'children' are not being 'indoctrinated' into anything. People arguing against CRT are really just arguing for the status quo because it suits and advantages them to do so.

If you think that she is confused, spare a thought for the rest of us! What chance do we stand?

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:48:54 pm
No offence but that is some stupid shit. Literally ignorant in the sense that she has no knowledge of the subject she is discussing. Her comment that "it's a theory" is the kind of nonsense you get from Creationists taling about the Theory of Evolution. I confess I turned it off before the end because it was making my head hurt. I managed to get through the start when she was spouting some bollocks about Harry Potter, but it's safe to say that talking about Harry Potter is an indication of her immaturity.


See above! If the considered thoughts of a young lady who seems to speak with perfectly good intention can be dismissed as "stupid shit. Literally ignorant", what chance do the rest of us mere mortals stand?

In order to move things on and improve life for everyone, doesn't the first need to be the ability to get around the table and discuss things in a friendly and open manner without resorting to insults?

As I mentioned earlier, it's probably one of the reasons why there are so few respondents to this thread. The atmosphere is toxic, even for the curious wishing to learn.


Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm
there is no 'straight down the line equality for all' when white people have had a headstart in many regards and benefit from often unintentional biases.

You say there is no "straight down the line equality for all".
But do you want it? And if so, how is it going to be achieved? Is CRT going to achieve it?

I'm one of those curious enough and willing enough to want to learn about this, but I'm already being made to feel like a bad smell in this thread!
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
My bad. . .. "re-introducing" was the wrong choice of word 
If you can point me in the direction of anything that might be of more use to me and others, I'm all ears.
Re-introducing was fine imo - your actual quote was reintroducing it front and centre to every decision, which seems fair enough.

I was being unnecessarily kind to that video upthread I think - it actually is a bit of a mess, it comes across as just a bit of a brain dump.  Heres something thats genuinely excellent imo, covering similar ground in half the time, and not even needing hyperbole or particularly emotive language, just straightforward explaining why approaching everything via CRT leads to bad policy outcomes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5_AihSZtmI
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:30:35 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm
You say there is no "straight down the line equality for all".
But do you want it? And if so, how is it going to be achieved? Is CRT going to achieve it?

I'm one of those curious enough and willing enough to want to learn about this, but I'm already being made to feel like a bad smell in this thread!
 

Never gonna get equality in America.It should be about giving the less fortunate and struggling a helping hand and a chance but instead everyone is at each others throat for a few crumbs off the table of the shitheads like Musk,Bezos,Gates etc etc.The problem i have with those that oppose crt are also on the anti-abortion,restriction of voting rights,ban books,free healthcare nah fuck that,generally anything to make peoples life harder and miserable.While they sit back and laugh.It's a shite state of affairs,And the dems are no solution either!
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:32:24 am
Social media has been a blessing and a curse. It frequently promotes and propagates highly emotive but obscure opinions, stances and stories. Controversy is clickbait mana. I often find myself spelunking through the YouTube rabbit warren. I saw a couple of videos from the US (cant remember channels as they were not ones i follow or watch) laying out the case that an individuals race is the persons primary trait (trait is a poor word but i am tired) to notice and demonstrably acknowledge. I find the idea anathema, i am not colourblind, no one truly is, of course i see such things, but they dont matter to me. Seeing passed a person's melanin count is not about me wanting to whitewash someone, or dismiss their race and culture, but who they are as an individual is all i care about. The individual interests me because of their thoughts, beliefs and knowledge. I strongly believe Martin Luther King's model is the most conducive. Thats just me though, I slant towards science and demonstrable fact, i am awful with vague or unanswerable propositions. The videos bothered me initially because it is not how i can see the world or a person, but i soon realised it was online conjecture, my interactions with friends  peers and colleagues suggested nothing had changed.

I would say CRT and other such ideas are not new or particularly original, they are more visible simply because of the digitally connected world we live in, but they remain detached from how most people chose to interact as individuals.

I will always prioritise the person, if their race and culture is deeply important to them, then it will be for me in my relationship with them, but i will not assume everyone is the same.

Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:10:46 am
Homey lad, your profile say's you're 52. Your avatar suggests you're in the USA, you've attempted to query the CRT which Alan_X accurately responded to far better than all of us as usual, and you suggest that this thread is "toxic" and you smell a bad vibe. At 52 you should be relating the life-long-learned facts to us mate. And you should be telling us Ben Shapiro is a rightwing c*nt.

Anyway, if you want stuff to learn from there's loads out there if you're inclined to search.
https://slate.com/podcasts/what-next/2021/07/critical-race-theory-in-schools-how-the-right-weaponized-an-academic-discipline
and anything in this back catalogue.
https://slate.com/podcasts/a-word
and more, listen to the Daily Beans podcast every morning.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:53:39 am
The biggest problem with bias in any sphere is that the majority of people who benefit from it usually don't even realise that it is occurring. 
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:43:11 am
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5_AihSZtmI
I don't think there is anything in that clip which argues against CRT. Maybe I'm missing something.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:45:23 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 10:03:56 pm
See above! If the considered thoughts of a young lady who seems to speak with perfectly good intention can be dismissed as "stupid shit. Literally ignorant", what chance do the rest of us mere mortals stand?

In order to move things on and improve life for everyone, doesn't the first need to be the ability to get around the table and discuss things in a friendly and open manner without resorting to insults?

As I mentioned earlier, it's probably one of the reasons why there are so few respondents to this thread. The atmosphere is toxic, even for the curious wishing to learn.

A good rule of thumb before posting a YouTube video is to do a bit of background research. Who is this young lady who speaks with good intention? Ive watched a few of her videos since looking at that one you posted and it's fair to say that not only is she ill-informed but her politics and opinions are, shall we say, questionable.

In one video where she is discussing Black Affinity housing at Western Washington University she tries to suggest it is segregated, is unable to understand the term 'persistence' in a report about the success of Affinity Housing elsewhere and generally agrees with the professor who refers to an author who says that black people only need to show determination and they will succeed. A classic deflection of the effect of racism on the black population in general by referring to the relatively smaller number of POC who manage to succeed in spite of institutoional racism.

In another she defines Black Lives Matter in terms of one statement by the political leadership of Black Lives Matter in relation to America's blockade of Cuba. Classic dismissal of the reality that BLM was fighting against by focusing on the leadership.

She has one about "How she escaped the Cult of Wokeness" where she uses air quotes around the word "Social Justice" as if it's not a real thing.

Her whole world view seems to be based on religion and the time she spent at school in South Africa in the 2000s, and in particular reading about Desmond Tutu and the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission set up after Mandela won the Presidential election on 1994. She talks about the ANC struggle against apartheid and then refers to the importance of forgiveness once the struggle was won.

She never actually experienced apartheid and completeltely misses the point that any kind of forgiveness was only possible in South Africa after apartheid had been consigned to the history books and a black president and majority black government was installed.

In all of her inane witterings about CRT and other topics she keeps going on about foregiveness being the answer while missing out the fundamental step of actually dealing with systemic racism in the US. I'm sure there will come a time for foregiveness in America, when it will be able to hold its own Truth and Reconcilliation Commission to forgive those who created and maintained racial inequality from the days of the founding Fathers to the present day.

She is a useful idiot. She aids and abets the people who misappropriate the words of Martin Luther King to justify White Nationalism "...a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character..." They love that phrase - we're not judging black people by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character..." and then proceed to define the character of black people as inately less intelligent, more violent, more prone to drug use, sexually predatory, workshy and less productive. "Pull yourselves up by your bootstraps" while all the time placing obstacles in the way.

The White Nationalists don;t liek to quote the rest of the speech though. Especially the lines that come before and after 'content of their character'.

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day down in Alabama with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification, one day right down in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today."

"Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression" - that's still true today. An 1890 law is still used to prevent large numbers of black people from voting. Like all Jim Crow laws it's designed to look fair but in practice is targetted at the black population. If you are convicted of a felony you lose the right to vote. Seems reasonable (it actually isn't) but then in operation, a racist police and court system convicts disproportionate numbers of black men of felonies.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/08/us-1890-law-black-americans-voting

And Alabama? Im not sure of it's been removed yet but the Alabama State Constitution, Section 256 reads:

SECTION 256

Duty of legislature to establish and maintain public school system; apportionment of public school fund; separate schools for white and colored children.

The legislature shall establish, organize, and maintain a liberal system of public schools throughout the state for the benefit of the children thereof between the ages of seven and twenty-one years. The public school fund shall be apportioned to the several counties in proportion to the number of school children of school age therein, and shall be so apportioned to the schools in the districts or townships in the counties as to provide, as nearly as practicable, school terms of equal duration in such school districts or townships. Separate schools shall be provided for white and colored children, and no child of either race shall be permitted to attend a school of the other race.

https://law.justia.com/constitution/alabama/CA-245806.html

I could go on but what's the point. She's out there now and her videos will get shared on FaceBook and Twitter and her pseudo-intellectualism will allow racists to justify their actions.

Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:59:11 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:43:11 am
I don't think there is anything in that clip which argues against CRT. Maybe I'm missing something.
Do we have in mind different things?  The whole clip is about the error of analysing everything through a racial lens, when in the real world most things are multifactorial.  Thats what I understand by CRT.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:10:56 am
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
Re-introducing was fine imo - your actual quote was reintroducing it front and centre to every decision, which seems fair enough.

I was being unnecessarily kind to that video upthread I think - it actually is a bit of a mess, it comes across as just a bit of a brain dump.  Heres something thats genuinely excellent imo, covering similar ground in half the time, and not even needing hyperbole or particularly emotive language, just straightforward explaining why approaching everything via CRT leads to bad policy outcomes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5_AihSZtmI

That is a bad use of statistics and actually shows the opposite of what you suggest. The 80% for old people and 18% for black people dying of COVID are not comparable.  This is a study that uses age-adjusted figures and accounts for the fact that white people in the US tend to live longer than other races.

https://www.apmresearchlab.org/covid/deaths-by-race

It shows that although the crude figures for mortality per 100,000 is similar for white and black populations, the adjusted figures show that the death rates among younger age groups in the black populatino is far higher than the equivalent age groups in the white population.

That analysis isn't driven by CRT - those are the figures. But they do bear out the fundamental philosophy behind CRT in that the reason for the disproportionate rate of deaths among the black population is down to factors that are historically racist in principle. Poor housing, less job opportunity and higher proportion of menial service jobs that didn't allow for home-working, lower levels of health care etc.

CRT is not driving things - CRT is an attempt to address the inherent racism that is still existent day-to-day in America.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:24:59 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:59:11 am
Do we have in mind different things?  The whole clip is about the error of analysing everything through a racial lens, when in the real world most things are multifactorial.  Thats what I understand by CRT.

It's not examining "everything" through a racial lens. It's identifying and interrogating the systemic and structural racism that is still at the heart of American society. For example - I love New York and it's a cosmopolitan place but I still feel uncomfortable at the fact that if you see someone doing a menial job, the chance that they will be black is ridiculously high. In restaurants the person taking my order will usually be white and the person clearing the tabls will more often be black for example. That's because employment in America is still racially structured, if not legally segregated.

I saw this artwork at the Whitney a few years back.



Called Guarded View, it is four black mannequins dressed in the uniforms of guards at four of the main NY museums. And the point is that when you walk round those museums, the chances of seeing a black visitor are slim - what you will see are black guards and black service staff.

Now it may be your opinion that the reason white people have the good jobs amd black people have the shit jobs is down to black people not being as clever or not having the get-up-and-go of white people, or maybe they're taking drugs and thinking about sex all the time. Maybe they should take up music, sports or the other things black people are 'naturally' good at?...

Or maybe it's that CRT has a point and America has not addressed the fundamentally racist structure of American society.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:53:29 am
Further to this:
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5_AihSZtmI
Is the 'equity of outcome' vs 'equality in opportunity' discussion an argument against CRT? I don't see it myself. But surely 'outcome' and 'opportunity' are not totally independent of each other anyway. An argument for concentrating on 'outcome' rather than 'opportunity' would be that it is a shortcut to achieving equity in opportunity. As it happens, I am not totally convinced of this general argument/approach for various reasons. Though, I do think - in the round - it is (for example) a valid approach in looking at demographics in the workplace for most jobs/industries/employers (progressing at work being a mixture of opportunity and ability*). Irrespective, it should not be confused with CRT.

* And, of course, this could be applied to other areas too. Though, again, although I - on the whole - tend towards the 'equality in opportunity' argument, they are not totally independent matters. I try to be pragmatic about achieving good in society - do what works best in the round.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #60 on: Today at 09:57:10 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:10:56 am
That is a bad use of statistics and actually shows the opposite of what you suggest. The 80% for old people and 18% for black people dying of COVID are not comparable.
iirc that segment was in response to actual policies in some northern states prioritising treatment inter alia on the basis of race (ie race being included as a risk factor along with age, pre-existing medical conditions, etc).  Absolute numbers are the correct context for that policy.

That study doesnt make clear how it carries out its age-adjustments.  Assuming its correct, its not clear to me how youre concluding that poor housing etc is the cause.  The study is identifying correlation but is silent on causation.  CRT as a lens might be useful for exploring whether thats the case, but it cant identify the outcome and project a conclusion backwards.  That, in a nutshell, is what I understand to be the essence of the misgivings about it - essentially that it isnt used as a mode of analysis, but as dogma.  Hence the argument in the clip, that it leads to wrong policy.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:24:59 am
Now it may be your opinion that the reason white people have the good jobs amd black people have the shit jobs is down to black people not being as clever or not having the get-up-and-go of white people, or maybe they're taking drugs and thinking about sex all the time. Maybe they should take up music, sports or the other things black people are 'naturally' good at?...
Are you suggesting that this is what I think?
Re: Critical Race Theory
The CRT discussion is one that's so precisely American, because the term itself is so nebulous and ill defined it can mean almost anything, which is why one group of people here believe it means any type of discussion about racism in history and how it resonates today, another believes it's emblematic of the most extreme racial activists who believe all white people are racist and 'whiteness' is something that exists and needs to be destroyed, and Alan seems to it's related to who visits museums.

It's impossible to have any kind of debate because no one can define what it is they're debating. It's how lots of topics are discussed over there, something I realised when I looked at the abortion debate and realised that not only could the pro-life and pro-choice sides not agree over the terms, they each refused to believe the other side believed what they claimed to. The pro-choice activists think the pro-life people are only interested in shutting down women's sexuality while the pro-life activists think pro-choice people are literal baby killers.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #62 on: Today at 10:21:41 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:45:23 am
A good rule of thumb before posting a YouTube video is to do a bit of background research...
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:10:56 am
That is a bad use of statistics and actually shows the opposite of what you suggest...
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:24:59 am
It's not examining "everything" through a racial lens...
Three nice and informative posts there, Alan.
