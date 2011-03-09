See above! If the considered thoughts of a young lady who seems to speak with perfectly good intention can be dismissed as "stupid shit. Literally ignorant", what chance do the rest of us mere mortals stand?



In order to move things on and improve life for everyone, doesn't the first need to be the ability to get around the table and discuss things in a friendly and open manner without resorting to insults?



As I mentioned earlier, it's probably one of the reasons why there are so few respondents to this thread. The atmosphere is toxic, even for the curious wishing to learn.

A good rule of thumb before posting a YouTube video is to do a bit of background research. Who is this young lady who speaks with good intention? Ive watched a few of her videos since looking at that one you posted and it's fair to say that not only is she ill-informed but her politics and opinions are, shall we say, questionable.In one video where she is discussing Black Affinity housing at Western Washington University she tries to suggest it is segregated, is unable to understand the term 'persistence' in a report about the success of Affinity Housing elsewhere and generally agrees with the professor who refers to an author who says that black people only need to show determination and they will succeed. A classic deflection of the effect of racism on the black population in general by referring to the relatively smaller number of POC who manage to succeed in spite of institutoional racism.In another she defines Black Lives Matter in terms of one statement by the political leadership of Black Lives Matter in relation to America's blockade of Cuba. Classic dismissal of the reality that BLM was fighting against by focusing on the leadership.She has one about "How she escaped the Cult of Wokeness" where she uses air quotes around the word "Social Justice" as if it's not a real thing.Her whole world view seems to be based on religion and the time she spent at school in South Africa in the 2000s, and in particular reading about Desmond Tutu and the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission set up after Mandela won the Presidential election on 1994. She talks about the ANC struggle against apartheid and then refers to the importance of forgiveness once the struggle was won.She never actually experienced apartheid and completeltely misses the point that any kind of forgiveness was only possible in South Africa after apartheid had been consigned to the history books and a black president and majority black government was installed.In all of her inane witterings about CRT and other topics she keeps going on about foregiveness being the answer while missing out the fundamental step of actually dealing with systemic racism in the US. I'm sure there will come a time for foregiveness in America, when it will be able to hold its own Truth and Reconcilliation Commission to forgive those who created and maintained racial inequality from the days of the founding Fathers to the present day.She is a useful idiot. She aids and abets the people who misappropriate the words of Martin Luther King to justify White Nationalism "...a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character..." They love that phrase - we're not judging black people by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character..." and then proceed to define the character of black people as inately less intelligent, more violent, more prone to drug use, sexually predatory, workshy and less productive. "Pull yourselves up by your bootstraps" while all the time placing obstacles in the way.The White Nationalists don;t liek to quote the rest of the speech though. Especially the lines that come before and after 'content of their character'."I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.I have a dream that one day down in Alabama with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification, one day right down in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.""Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression" - that's still true today. An 1890 law is still used to prevent large numbers of black people from voting. Like all Jim Crow laws it's designed to look fair but in practice is targetted at the black population. If you are convicted of a felony you lose the right to vote. Seems reasonable (it actually isn't) but then in operation, a racist police and court system convicts disproportionate numbers of black men of felonies.And Alabama? Im not sure of it's been removed yet but the Alabama State Constitution, Section 256 reads:Duty of legislature to establish and maintain public school system; apportionment of public school fund; separate schools for white and colored children.The legislature shall establish, organize, and maintain a liberal system of public schools throughout the state for the benefit of the children thereof between the ages of seven and twenty-one years. The public school fund shall be apportioned to the several counties in proportion to the number of school children of school age therein, and shall be so apportioned to the schools in the districts or townships in the counties as to provide, as nearly as practicable, school terms of equal duration in such school districts or townships.I could go on but what's the point. She's out there now and her videos will get shared on FaceBook and Twitter and her pseudo-intellectualism will allow racists to justify their actions.