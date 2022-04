Brexit pretty much used the same arguments from what I've seen of it so far (But similar to most things - it's a lot more extreme in America where organisations liek the KKK have been around for hundeds of years)



My concern is that the UK seems to be getting more extreme from all sides by the day. It's seemed to me that the Tories have long lusted after the idea of the UK being as similar to the US as possible.



The stripping of rights and protections seem to all lead down that path.



Watch the John Oliver piece mate.



Yes, one of the biggest fears for the right is education and debate which imo should begin at school. I think this is why the right wing are so fearful and angry over critical race theory, the last thing they need is for schools to educate young people to be able to question what they are being told by politicians and media. this just doesn't apply to critical race theory it applies to all properganda which brings in Brexit.Brilliant.