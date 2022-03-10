Please
Author
Topic: Critical Race Theory
Andy @ Allerton!
RAWK Supporter
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,552
Asterisks baby!
Critical Race Theory
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:48 pm
Just watching a couple of things on this and I haven't heard anything about it?
Have I had my head in the sand? Is it something to do with just America?
What do we think about it? John Oliver said that this is going on for 'over a year'
Really?
Logged
Hedley Lamarr
Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.
2022/03/10
WhereAngelsPlay
Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,346
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Critical Race Theory
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:50 pm
Just the crazier Yanks but it's coming soon to a loon fest near you
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,793
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Critical Race Theory
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:03:03 am
Its nothing pretty much. Just a culture war boogeyman created by right-wing in US so they can stop kids from learning about things like Slavery or Jim Crow in history class.
Logged
