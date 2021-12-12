« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #800 on: Today at 02:33:51 pm
I thought Weghorst was a decent replacement for Wood and a better player. Turns out he's been Dyche'd and he's absolutely shite.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #801 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:29:19 pm
Burnley are weirdly shit now

Whats changed? Has he tried to actually start playing football?



Its 2022 and Aaron Lennon is starting for them. Almost as bad as Swansea using Dyer and Routledge for every season in the prem.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #802 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm
Burnley tactics

Whack ball in the air

See what happens

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #803 on: Today at 02:39:28 pm
Burnley so passive here , they do know they need to win

Whats up with Weghorst
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #804 on: Today at 02:43:20 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:39:28 pm
Burnley so passive here , they do know they need to win

Whats up with Weghorst

Hes shit is the very short answer
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #805 on: Today at 02:44:23 pm
Weghorst then :lmao

Like a pub player
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #806 on: Today at 02:44:33 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:39:28 pm
Burnley so passive here , they do know they need to win

Whats up with Weghorst
This.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:33:51 pm
I thought Weghorst was a decent replacement for Wood and a better player. Turns out he's been Dyche'd and he's absolutely shite.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #807 on: Today at 02:45:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:43:20 pm
Hes shit is the very short answer

He's shite is the long answer
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #808 on: Today at 02:46:22 pm
Burnley have somehow been far better in the last 10 minutes while simultaneously remaining to be shit.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #809 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm
What a bang that is from Dewsbury-Hall III
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #810 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm
Needs Vydra on

Its like hes playing Weghorst cos hes a new signing
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #811 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:45:19 pm
He's shite is the long answer

Watched him play v united and Brighton and he looked a huge improvement on Woods but today he looks Terrible today
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #812 on: Today at 02:49:56 pm
West Ham looking pretty pants. Brentford the better side.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #813 on: Today at 02:50:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:47:47 pm
What a bang that is from Dewsbury-Hall III
The guy had played 1321 minutes in the PL this season and had one assist. Now he assists and scores a goal in the first half. Best day of his life, I guess.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #814 on: Today at 02:50:11 pm
Lord Fauntleroy with a great strike for Leicester
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Reply #815 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm
If Burnley cant beat Norwich then its done and we are stuck with Everton in the prem for another season.
