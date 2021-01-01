They've been in the league for ten years now, he's been there for over three, and if anything they've gone backwards. His league finishes have been 16th, 11th and 15th and they look on course for about 14th/15th this season. He did come in when they were in a bit of trouble towards the bottom but I think he's pretty average at best. Overseen two of the most horrific losses in the history of the top division too and looks set for another today.
If he consistently had them 9th-11th I'd give him a bit more praise but I don't think he's going to be able to break them out of that habit of finishing as low as they have been. Some do just look on the beach when they know there's no danger of going down.
If he'd been consistently 9-11th, with the team he has been allowed to build (other than Ings for 1 season), then he'd be winning Manager of the Season trophies! They've consistently been about 13th-15th in wage bill. Look at their squad, and compare it to the other teams around 9-11th - Leics have the likes of Vardy, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, etc; Palace have Zaha, Kouyate, Benteke (bad, but better than Adams), Eze; Villa have Coutinho, Ings, Traore, Watkins; Newcastle are spending big. Yet these are 1 point ahead only!