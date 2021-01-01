Hassenhuttl?



Wow your opinion i guess. He's done a very good job there. They have a team which has the talent of a side that should be in the bottom 3 or 5. They should be fighting relegation every season. He has them pushing well above their individual ability. Absolutely nothing up top in terms of quality. Adams and Borja are decent enough but not very good. Wide forwards are Championship level quality in Redmond, Walcott and whoever else.



They've been in the league for ten years now, he's been there for over three, and if anything they've gone backwards. His league finishes have been 16th, 11th and 15th and they look on course for about 14th/15th this season. He did come in when they were in a bit of trouble towards the bottom but I think he's pretty average at best. Overseen two of the most horrific losses in the history of the top division too and looks set for another today.If he consistently had them 9th-11th I'd give him a bit more praise but I don't think he's going to be able to break them out of that habit of finishing as low as they have been. Some do just look on the beach when they know there's no danger of going down.