Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Watford v LeedsBurnley v NorwichAbu Dhabi v LiverpoolBiggestest weekend of Premier League football in how long?
Crosby Nick never fails.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Half 2 tomorrow, I expect the shite to still only be 1 pt above Burnley with having played a game more.Sunday is going to be very nervy all day for us Reds until 4:30
I hate to be the one to spoil your day Rob, but its not Friday yet.
That technical area for the managers is fucking minute.
Saint Maximin showing in this opening half hour exactly why Newcastle is his level.
Cheating c*nt Wood
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
All that contact bollox from the comms on NBC,not a foul.Should do away with pens for fouls in the area just make it a free kick only get a pen for handball.
