« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April  (Read 1008 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 am »
FRIDAY 8TH APRIL

Newcastle United V Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 skysports

SATURDAY 9TH APRIL

Everton V Manchester United 12:30 BT Sport
Arsenal V Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Southampton V Chelsea 15:00
Watford V Leeds United 15:00
Aston Villa V Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 10TH APRIL

Brentford V West Ham United 14:00
Leicester City V Crystal Palace 14:00
Norwich City V Burnley 14:00 skysports
Manchester City V Liverpool 16:30 skysports


Down to the serious business. Go big or go home.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:05:34 am »
Watford v Leeds
Burnley v Norwich
Abu Dhabi v Liverpool

Biggestest weekend of Premier League football in how long?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,617
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
Watford v Leeds
Burnley v Norwich
Abu Dhabi v Liverpool

Biggestest weekend of Premier League football in how long?

Only Leicester-Palace and maybe Saints-Chelsea are not games where at least one of the sides desperately needs a positive result and even then both these games could be pretty good.

Really good set of fixtures this weekend.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 am »
Thanks Barney.

7/10 for effort. Initially thought Sports Direct had won the rights to broadcast some of these games.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,231
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:33:44 am »
Half 2 tomorrow, I expect the shite to still only be 1 pt above Burnley with having played a game more.

Sunday is going to be very nervy all day for us Reds until 4:30
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:33:44 am
Half 2 tomorrow, I expect the shite to still only be 1 pt above Burnley with having played a game more.

Sunday is going to be very nervy all day for us Reds until 4:30

I hate to be the one to spoil your day Rob, but its not Friday yet.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 am »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


Also www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccerstreams : https://daddylive.fun : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : www.matchtime.co/category : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : www.vipboxtv.se : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : https://footybite.to



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,231
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:46:51 am
I hate to be the one to spoil your day Rob, but its not Friday yet.

Ah bollocks.

She moved our meal out from tonight to last night and its thrown me out of whack  :(
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm »
Hope these disgusting c*nts get smashed by Wolves tonight
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:13:00 pm »

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Wolves XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Jonny, Cundle, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Hwang, Silva.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,422
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:25:22 pm »
Newcastle behead ahead.

But ruled out for offside.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:25:38 pm »
How was that Newcastle goal offside?

Just watched it back, I guess he is ha
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:27:04 pm »
thought he was offside, maybe the kick up the arse wolves need cos that was comedy gold
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:27:14 pm »
I love VAR (sometimes)
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Saint Maximin showing in this opening half hour exactly why Newcastle is his level.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:30:55 pm »
maximin must be an incredibly frustrating player for fans of that lot, such ability, such liability
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:32:56 pm »
That technical area for the managers is fucking minute.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:32:56 pm
That technical area for the managers is fucking minute.

Good thing Bruce is no longer manager, would struggle to get ahead of anything...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:37:27 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:28:39 pm
Saint Maximin showing in this opening half hour exactly why Newcastle is his level.

I completely agree with this. Hes clearly got a lot of potential but he needs to stop running at people and start looking for other options around him. His decision making is awful
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,910
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:46:50 pm »
This is a good game to watch if your other option is drinking liquid detergent.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm »
Thrilling game.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:53:02 pm »
Dire. Few are saying Newcastle away will be one of our toughest remaining games but nothing to fear from what Ive seen in the last few games.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,623
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:53:22 pm »
I find it amusing that Norwich vs Burnley is the TV game before our match. Let's just say the standard will be a tiny bit different  :D
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
I did a fair bit of watching paint dry this week not getting paid to watch this though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:23:58 pm »
Is Saint Maximan the most overrated player in the league?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:24:19 pm »
Kinell, the general standard of play is piss poor in this match. Wolves in fairness are decimated by injury and suspension. But what excuse does this ref have? Hes been consistently shite - the free kick against Silva for a high boot was ridiculous, and in a tight game could have led to a winning goal.

I never cease to be appalled by the general standard of refereeing in the Prem - I should have learned by now not to be.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Like two pub teams. Who've been in the pub all afternoon.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:26:01 pm »
Only Spurs and Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals than Wolves in 2022.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm »
Fuck off
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:29:04 pm »
Cheating c*nt Wood
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,471
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm »
That, is a massive dive
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:29:04 pm
Cheating c*nt Wood

But unsurprising that the ref didnt know which player instigated the contact.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,471
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm »
Hang on, its not been overturned.

WTF?

He went down before he got to the goalie. Disgraceful call
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm »
VAR is a crock of shite.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:33:58 pm »
All that contact bollox from the comms on NBC,not a foul.Should do away with pens for fouls in the area just make it a free kick only get a pen for handball.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 09:33:58 pm
All that contact bollox from the comms on NBC,not a foul.Should do away with pens for fouls in the area just make it a free kick only get a pen for handball.

No
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 