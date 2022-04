When we went 14 points behind I thought it was over, so to be in this position now is fucking amazing. Iím looking forward to this game so much. I do think we have to win to then go on and win the title. Itís not over if itís a draw but we could be in the same position as a few years ago when we both win all our remaining games but they stay a point ahead. It would be nice to get it in our hands. We have the players to go and win , if we get fair officiating then I think we will win.