I'm definitely less confident than most on here and will watch in hope rather than expectation. We have beaten this lot just once in the last seven meetings and they match up well against us in general. Also, our record at the sportswasher dome isn't good in recent times. Add in a Manc ref and Manc VAR ref and we can rule out any 50/50 decisions going in our favour.



One can argue that our bench is stronger than at any other time we've played them which is certainly true. We also have (Hopefully) Thiago starting against them. However, I still feel that we'll need to put in our best performance in a few years, be very clinical with our finishing and also, at the least not be on the wrong end of a dodgy decision or have them get any lucky breaks.



It's a lot to ask but if we pull it off, it would be up there with LFC's finest results in recent times given the opposition quality and the size of the stakes.